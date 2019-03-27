Our Absolute Best Recipes Using Crab Meat

By MyRecipes Updated December 22, 2021
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Nissa Quanstrom

Lump crab meat from your favorite market's seafood counter is the perfect ingredient to provide a touch of elegance and coastal flavor, all the while, keeping things simple. The flaky, supple meat adds a delicately sweet richness to everything from soups and salads to dips and crostini. Of course, crab meat is arguably showcased at its best when formed into a classic crab cake. 

1 of 18

The Best-Ever Crab Cakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Rachael Burrow
You probably have most of the ingredients on hand for these simple, elegant crab cakes; just make a quick run to the seafood market for fresh lump crabmeat. Toss together a bright, seasonal salad while the crab cakes chill.

2 of 18

Crab Cakes with Spicy Rémoulade

Bring restaurant-worthy crab cakes to the table in just 40 minutes tonight! We love the spice in our homemade rémoulade, but if you prefer a milder sauce, omit the red pepper.

3 of 18

Greek Crab Dip

With the salty richness of feta cheese and brightness from fresh lemon juice and herbs, this is an incredible twist on a classic creamy crab dip. Lump crab meat gives the dip an added touch of decadence, but it could also be made with less-expensive claw meat. Served with warm, crusty baguette slices this savory crab dip is the perfect "something different" to bring to your next potluck or party.  

4 of 18

Chesapeake Crab Cakes

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Caroline Cunningham
Chesapeake Crab Cakes steal the show when simply served at the center of the plate surrounded by a few summer vegetables.

5 of 18

Cheesy Crab Artichoke Toasts

Credit: Jennifer Causey
Save time the day of the party by preparing the crab mixture one day ahead. Cut and store the sliced bread in an airtight container until ready to assemble, and then broil as the recipe instructs shortly before party time.

6 of 18

Crab C'est Si Bon

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Styling: Elizabeth Demos
Most docks along the Boston Canal have crab traps tethered to them, so the sweet meat is plentiful and served many ways. This dish was born out of a plentiful amount of artichokes and leftover boiled crab. As the name implies (Crab—It's So Good!), the luxurious sauté of lump crab and artichokes is delicious. Serve it on baguette slices or even tossed with cooked pasta (spaghetti or linguine would be a good match here). 

7 of 18

Crostini with Avocado, Crab, and Flake Salt

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Rachael Burrow
Top baked bread slices with mashed avocado and crab to make this tasty appetizer.  

8 of 18

Crab Bisque

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Nissa Quanstrom
If you have shells and just a little leftover crab from a cracked-crab feast, this delicious bisque is a natural. Chef Jordan Davis of Herringbone Restaurants in Southern California gave us the recipe. "Slow and low is the only trick to cooking it," he says.

9 of 18

Corn Gazpacho with Crab

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst
Top corn gazpacho with crab, green onions, corn kernels, and tomato for a refreshing summer soup. 

10 of 18

Perfect Crab Cakes

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studios
These unbeatable crab cakes are Nicole's go-to recipe. The sweet and flaky crab meat isn't overpowered with fillers, and the cake's texture is crunchy on the outside with a rich, tender center. 

11 of 18

Crab-Stuffed Grilled Bell Peppers

Credit: Erin Kunkel Styling: Chelsea Zimmer
This fast appetizer combines stuffed mini bell peppers and creamy crab dip into one pretty, portable bite. Use multicolored peppers for extra pop.

12 of 18

Louisiana Hot Crab Dip

Fresh crab meat is the star of this classic New Orleans appetizer.

13 of 18

Tarragon Crab Salad in Tomato Cups

Credit: Iain Bagwell
Trying serving this salad with sourdough bread.

14 of 18

Crab Mac 'n' Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst
Crab Mac 'n' Cheese gets a grown-up spin with Brie and Gruyère cheese, prosciutto, aparagus and baby peas, and of course, fresh crab.

15 of 18

Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox
White wine, heavy cream, and bacon combine to make an elegant pan sauce that pairs wonderfully with buttery jumbo lump crab. Serve with plenty of crusty bread on the side, along with the rest of the wine to make a weeknight dinner feel like a special occasion.

16 of 18

Deviled Crab Melts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox
Kick off a summer party with crunchy crostinis topped with lightly spiced crab, fresh tomatoes, and gooey cheese. Keep a close eye on the crab melts when they are under the broiler and pull the pan out of the oven just as the cheese is starting to brown.

17 of 18

Corn and Crab Pita Nachos

Credit: Greg DuPree
This dish is inspired by the crab melts that New England che Ana Sortun's mother made her when she was growing up in the Pacific Northwest.

18 of 18

Green Tomato Soup with Lump Crabmeat

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham
Make this vibrant, peppery soup and easy crab salad up to a day ahead, and then stash them in the fridge to chill.

