15 Easy Rice Casserole Recipes
We love dinners that start with a simple pantry staple, and these easy rice casserole recipes are just the thing. After a long day or hectic week, sometimes a bowlful of comfort (that's easy to prepare) is all you need. Whether you're in the mood for classic comfort food or something new and exciting, you'll be sure to come back to this timeless collection again and again.
Cheesy Chicken and Rice Casserole
Cheesy Chicken and Rice Casserole Recipe
Kids aren't the only ones who love this melty, Creamy Chicken and Rice Casserole. The rice, broccoli, and chicken provide a nice substance for the creamy, béchamel type sauce, while the buttery topping adds crunch and richness. In other words, it's pure comfort food, and you can have it ready for a weeknight dinner right at under an hour.
Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Casserole
Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Casserole Recipe
This dish is all the proof you need that cauliflower can be comforting. It's definitely creamy, thanks to multiple types of cheese, but still has a good bite from the cauliflower rice's texture. You can make your own cauliflower rice by pulsing the florets and stem in a food processor, or you can buy it fresh or frozen at most grocery stores.
Chicken and Rice Casserole
Chicken and Rice Casserole Recipe
Although the yellow and green squash give this chicken and rice casserole a colorful appearance, you can use one or the other, if you prefer.
Hoppin' John Casserole
Get all your New Year's good luck in one dish with this casserole full of bacon, peas, rice, and collards. The mixture of soft rice with tooth collards and peas, plus chopped bacon makes for a nice variety of textures. It's great on its own, but it's also a great side dish for fried chicken or pork chops.
Chicken, Broccoli, and Brown Rice Casserole
Chicken, Broccoli, and Brown Rice Casserole Recipe
This healthy whole-grain spin on a comfort food classic is indulgent, creamy, and a guaranteed family-pleaser. To feed a family a four, you really can't beat the budget-friendly nature of this dish.
Hawaiian Chicken Casserole
Hawaiian Chicken Casserole Recipe
This delicious throwback dish offers an indulgent balance of sweet and savory the whole family is sure to love. Opting for frozen, crispy breaded chicken tenders keeps this casserole fast and easy to prepare, and combats your saucy chicken from becoming soggy.
Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole
Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole Recipe
Let this dish stand a few minutes after baking so the rice will absorb the liquid, yielding a creamy texture.
Mediterranean Lamb Casserole
Mediterranean Lamb Casserole Recipe
This easy take on Greek comfort food is rich, meaty, and tangy. The strong lamb is balanced by sweet onions and carrots, and rich eggplant that are all set off with the warm spices. Tomatoes and yogurt give it brightness and the pitas provide texture and toastiness.
Mexican Chili Verde Chicken Casserole
Mexican Chili Verde Chicken Casserole Recipe
"I made this last night and my family loved it," says one glowing review. "I used yellow rice instead of the boil-in-the-bag white. I also added black beans and sauteed red pepper to the rice mixture. Will definitely make again!"
Brussels Sprouts-and-Rice Casserole
Brussels Sprouts-and-Rice Casserole Recipe
Baking vegetables into a casserole usually makes them more appealing to kids (and adults), and this Brussels sprouts recipe is no exception: "Wow! Fantastic!" raves reviewer Bostonsmaman. "We're not normally Brussels sprouts fans, but this dish was GONE!" Like the other casseroles, this dish can be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated or frozen, then baked the day of your gathering.
Chicken Panang Casserole
Chicken Panang Casserole Recipe
When a Thai craving strikes, you're first instinct probably isn't to break out a casserole dish, but his streamlined take on classic chicken panang curry is a flavor-packed, one-dish dinner that's gonna have you rethinking what it means to casserole.
Crawfish and Rice Casserole
Crawfish and Rice Casserole Recipe
Rice is the preferred starch in Louisiana. If you like use Creole Rose rice, which is an aromatic local rice. You can combine the ingredients ahead, refrigerate the dish for a day, then pop it in the oven. If you can't find crawfish in the freezer section of your local market, substitute shrimp.
Ham and Brown Rice Casserole
Ham and Brown Rice Casserole Recipe
Instant brown rice is the key for getting this super easy and satisfying Ham and Brown Rice Casserole to the table in less than 30 minutes. Perfect for busy weeknights, this easy casserole is one to turn to again and again.
Mexican Rice Casserole
Give leftover chicken new life with this easy-to-make Mexican Rice Casserole. Start with Zatarain's Black Beans and Rice and mix in chicken, corn, salsa and cilantro. Top with cheddar cheese and tortilla chips – all the ingredients your family loves.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole Recipe
"The old-school version of this recipe uses canned soup and often calls for frozen broccoli. My new twist is made with fresh, wholesome ingredients. It takes just a smidgen of more time, but the results are absolutely extraordinary." --Contributing editor Virginia Willis, author of the forthcoming Lighten Up, Y'all