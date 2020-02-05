40 Easy and Delicious Recipes With Sausage
Wondering what to do with leftover sausage in your fridge? We've got you covered. Whether you're looking for a use for Italian (we think a meaty pasta might be in order), andouille (may we suggest this incredibly satisfying gumbo?), or ground sausage (you haven't lived until you've tried our Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls), this collection of our best recipes with sausage has something for everyone.
Nacho Sausage Balls
Nothing says PARTY like two of the all-time greatest finger foods uniting as one. And that is exactly what is happening with these Nacho Sausage Balls. Adding chorizo, Mexican cheese, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, and crushed nacho cheese flavored Doritos to the mix gives traditional sausage balls a hit of spicy personality.
Baked Pasta with Sausage, Tomatoes, and Cheese
This easy, cheesy pasta recipe features ziti, turkey sausage, canned tomatoes, and fresh basil. It's a perfect pasta dish for busy weeknights.
Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo
This hearty meal is made for busy, chilly weeknights. Frozen vegetables make this easy recipe a breeze.
Tomato-Basil Couscous with Chicken and Smoked Sausage
Late-summer tomatoes and basil add vibrant flavor to this one-pan dinner that is hearty in volume yet light on the palate. Israeli couscous (also called pearl couscous) is best for this dish because the round, toothsome grains take the same amount of time to cook as the chicken, unlike Moroccan couscous, which is much smaller.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Whether it's a holiday dinner or simply a weekend family meal, this baked ziti with sausage is always the right decision. Hearty, cheesy, and loaded with robust, savory flavors, a pasta bake like this is cold weather comfort food at its finest.
Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Casserole
Prep this the night before for an easy breakfast or brunch. Find turkey sausage in the freezer section of the supermarket with other breakfast meats.
Venison, Sausage, and Black Bean Chili
Venison's robustness makes this dish stand out. Use jalapeño-flavored or andouille chicken sausage to lend fire to the dish, or blunt the spice with mild goat cheese, or substitute sour cream.
Poblano-Turkey Sausage Chili
This hearty chili features turkey sausage, chopped poblano chiles, and a host of flavorful spices.
Savory Sausage, Veggie, and Gnocchi Soup
Turkey sausage, sweet butternut squash, earthy mushrooms, shallots, and spinach come together to make a big bowl of delicious comfort. The colors stay intact, and the sausage is perfect for sopping up with some crusty French bread. Best of all, it's fast and easy, and you can dress it up or down.
Sausage and Kale Pesto Pizza
Switch things up for family pizza night and enjoy a healthy pesto based option. Instead of the usual tomato sauce, this tasty deep-dish pizza is topped with a vibrant green pesto made with fresh basil and kale. This deep-dish pizza is made in your favorite cast-iron skillet. Don't skip preheating the cast-iron skillet, which helps create a nice crisp crust.
Shrimp, Sausage, and Black Bean Pasta
Add a little Cajun flair to your pasta dinner this week. We've added shrimpand Andouille sausage to our Slow-Cooker Black beans to mix textures and flavors to this pasta dish. We like the fun, twisty shape of the casarecce pasta because it captures the sauce well, but any short pasta will work in this recipe.
Sausage-and-Shrimp Pizzas with Spinach-Basil Pesto
Shrimp might seem like an unusual pizza topper, but they couldn't be more delicious when paired with smoky sausage and a bright and fresh pesto. When you're at the seafood counter, choose medium shrimp (43 to 50 typically come in a pound). They are best for these grilled pizzas because they won't overcook or undercook.
Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage
Creamy corn teams up with hickory-smoked sausage and tender shrimp in this skillet supper. The corn is so easy to prepare once you've husked the ears and removed the corn silk. Try this method to remove those sticky strands in seconds: Using tongs, hold an ear over a flame from a gas stove-top or grill.
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
These simple breakfast sandwiches are made for weekend crowds. The eggs are baked on a sheet pan so you can cut them into little squares and tuck them into biscuits along with your favorite toppings. If you have leftover cooked eggs, they can be refrigerated up to 1 day.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
If you're feeding a large crowd for breakfast or brunch, look no further than this crowd-pleaser, made with hash browns, sausage, and plenty of cheese. Two types of pork sausage make this hash brown casserole extra flavorful and hearty. Drain the cooked sausage well, and blot with paper towels so the finished dish won't be greasy.
Sheet-Pan Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya
It's definitely not traditional, but it sure is convenient (not to mention, way tasty). With our trusty sheet pan and a few smart supermarket shortcuts, we keep the prep for this weeknight jambalaya recipe incredibly quick and easy.
Split Pea Soup with Sausage
This split pea soup gets extra flavor from Conecuh sausage. Conecuh sausage has a bold, hickory-smoked flavor that is ideal for hearty soups and stews, and narrow size, which makes it easier to eat with a spoon. Conecuh is made in Alabama and sold in grocery stores throughout the South. If you can't find it, substitute your favorite smoked sausage.
Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage
We topped this summer pizza with fresh corn, bell peppers, plum tomatoes, and hot Italian sausgae. The sausage and tomatoes cook together to create a rich sauce, which is used as a base for summer corn, peppers, and even more tomatoes. Use fresh pizza dough and par-cook the crust before adding the toppings for the crispiest results.
Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs
Sprinkled with a Cajun seasoning blend and brushed with a mixture of lemon juice, hot sauce, and melted butter, these kebabs pack a flavorful punch. Even better, they cook in minutes. Make sure the grill is very hot so that the okra will char. And choose smaller okra pods; they are more tender and will fit better on the skewers.
Sausage Baguette Pizzas
Your favorite throwback after-school snack gets a healthy makeover courtesy of a whole-grain baguette crust and vitamin A–packed spinach. Use mild sausage to make it kid-friendly.
Sausage, Apple, and Herb Stuffing
This recipe captures the traditional stuffing vibe with the flavors of sausage, aromatic vegetables, sage, and thyme. The bread soaks up all the goodness and stays moist inside, with a crispy layer on top. Bulk sausage is ideal, but you could use links and just remove the casings.
Sausage and Mushroom Pasta With Butternut Squash
How's this for a hack? Here we slice refrigerated lasagna noodles to get silky pappardelle-style ribbons of pasta that look like they're homemade. Pick up pre-cubed butternut squash to save yourself peeling and chopping time.
Combine frozen hash brown potatoes with sausage, eggs, and cheese for a hearty, 5-star-rated breakfast or brunch casserole that can be prepped ahead and baked the next morning. Sauté one large onion and one bell pepper in the pork drippings for extra flavor and color.
Best Sausage Balls
There's a universal attachment to these and the holidays. Everyone starts by rolling their eyes at the idea of them and then proceeds to eat at least 5.
Sweet Potato and Sausage Strata
If you make this dish ahead, bring it to room temperature before baking so it will reheat evenly.
Instant Pot Sausage-Cornbread Stuffing
You can't have Thanksgiving dinner without stuffing. Classic flavors, a moist-but-not-soggy texture, and a touch of sweetness will make this Instant Pot stuffing a new family favorite.
Zucchini-Pesto-Sausage Pizza
You can make these vegetable-forward pizzas even more colorful by mixing in yellow squash or yellow bell pepper for half the zucchini. Lose the crushed red pepper if your kids don't like the heat. Ready-to-use prebaked crusts are the secret to getting this pizza to the table quickly.
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
Make this crustless quiche in a springform pan for a pretty (and sliceable) presentation. Cook the cheese grits and sausage up to two days in advance; bake the quiche the morning of the brunch.
Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo
Our end result is a vibrant, cayenne-kissed dish that allows all of the ingredients to shine. Now we wouldn't dare call this the best recipe you've ever tasted—we know that's the one you grew up enjoying. That said, this is the finest pot of gumbo our Test Kitchen has ever turned out, and that's saying a lot.
Savory Sausage Breakfast Rolls
Filled with sausage and cheese, these hit the spot on a chilly fall morning. We like reduced-fat pork sausage, but turkey sausage also works in these breakfast rolls.
Cornbread Dressing with Smoked Sausage and Apples
A great Southern-style dressing starts with cornbread that's baked in a skillet for a crisp, golden crust. Our simple recipe can be made up to a month ahead if stored in the freezer. For best results, prepare the cornbread up to two days in advance so it can dry out completely.
Spicy Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls
If you thought you had your perfect, go-to sausage ball recipe—wait until you've tried these. Using prepared pimiento cheese in this party food favorite eliminates the need to shred cheese when it comes time to prep your sausage balls, and keeps them from drying out in the oven—as sausage balls are prone to do.
Garlicky Kale, Sausage, and Tomato Pasta
Just in time for fall, this dish combines juicy tomatoes with hearty whole-wheat pasta, sausage, and kale. Try Bionaturae or Barilla whole-wheat spaghetti; both have a light color and mild wheat flavor.
Mostly Veggie Pasta with Sausage
Spaghetti sauce is typically mostly meat, about a pound of ground beef bound by a scant amount of marinara. Here we reverse the ratio, using sausage as the flavor agent instead of the base and adding plenty of vegetables.
Jambalaya with Shrimp and Andouille Sausage
Our top-rated jambalaya is a satisfying and hearty dinner that comes together in just a little over 30 minutes. We love the convenience of one-dish meals--which minimize both prep and cleanup time. Using both Andouille sausage and juicy pink shrimp, this jambalaya recipes is like a spicy surf-and-turf.
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Pasta Pie
Three cheesey layers of al dente pasta, tender broccoli, and flavorful sausage make a satisfying pasta dish- no bowl needed.
Slow-Cooker Four-Cheese Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
Switch up your go-to slow-cooker meals and go for a cheesy pasta dish that's loaded with hearty sausage. It's a great option for the entire family, and you can take the leftovers for lunch the next day.
Chickpea and Sausage Pesto Soup
Prepared pesto creates a rich flavor base for this Mediterranean-inspired soup; we've found that refrigerated versions taste fresher and more vibrant. If you have a spiralizer, you can make lovely carrot noodles in place of matchstick-cut carrots. With a whopping 20g of protein, this soup is just what you need to keep you full and satisfied.
Cheesy Sausage, Broccoli, and Quinoa Casserole
We traded white rice for whole-grain quinoa and kicked out any processed ingredients for a new take on this comfort classic. Freeze an extra pan of this whole-grain main for kid-friendly comfort. To add more flavor to quinoa, try toasting it.
Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew
A hearty, comforting soup in two steps? It's possible! Just grab your slow cooker. Made with sausage, collard greens, leeks, and pasta, this easy soup is a little bit Southern and a little bit Italian, although there's also plenty of room to customize. You can use any type of sausage here, spicy, smoked, or mild, pork or chicken.