Our Favorite Foods to Make With a Jar of Marinara Sauce

Our Instant Pot Ratatouille certainly looks like it requires a lot of hard work to make, but the real beauty of this recipe is that it couldn't be easier. Plus, this speedy take on the classic French dish just happens to be one of the most perfect ways we can imagine to enjoy late summer produce. The Instant Pot method yields vegetables that are tender, but maintain the right amount of body to keep the dish from feeling overcooked or soggy. Serve your Instant Pot Ratatouille with crusty baguette or cooked pasta for a veggie-forward main dish, or enjoy it as a comforting side dish for roasted chicken or grilled fish.