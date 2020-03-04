10+ Easy Recipes With Cream of Chicken Soup
You know that can of cream of chicken soup that's just sitting in your pantry collecting dust? It's time to break it out. From quick casseroles (like this spicy Rotel Chicken Mexican Casserole or this comorting Cheesy Potato Casserole with Corn Flakes) to simple soups (you'll love this King Ranch Chicken Soup), you're going to want to bookmark this collection of easy recipes with cream of chicken soup.
King Ranch Chicken Soup
King Ranch Chicken Soup Recipe
This restaurant-style Tex-Mex dish is both rich and a cinch to prepare.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese Recipe
All the flavors of a favorite casserole come together in the comfort of mac and cheese. Serve King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese to your family, and it will become a quick favorite.
Chicken and Dumpling Casserole
Chicken and Dumpling Casserole Recipe
This easy recipe encapsulates everything there is to love about classic chicken and dumplings, but in one simple and easy dish! Cream of chicken soup makes easy work of this delightfully comforting dinner.
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole Recipe
Hearty, flavorful, and packed with veggies and chicken, this casserole is sure to be a favorite with everyone in the family!
Rotel Chicken Mexican Casserole
Rotel Chicken Mexican Casserole Recipe
This creamy, ultra-cheesy Mexican casserole makes for a satisfying, quick, and easy dinner that the whole family will love. All you need are 6 simple ingredients and 25 minutes. How can you resist?
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Chicken Enchilada Casserole Recipe
Layers of corn tortillas give this ultra-creamy chicken enchilada casserole some hearty structure, without requiring that you roll up individual enchiladas. While tender shredded chicken is a perfect fit, you can customize this family-favorite enchilada casserole with whatever protein you like. We love it with smoky shredded BBQ brisket or pulled pork in place of the chicken, or even small cooked and peeled shrimp.
Cheesy Potato Casserole with Corn Flakes
Cheesy Potato Casserole with Corn Flakes Recipe
Who says you can't eat cereal for dinner? This incredibly easy casserole recipe is also incredibly comforting and filling. The best part? You probably already have every ingredient you need in your pantry.
Easy Slow Cooker Chicken & Dumplings
Easy Slow Cooker Chicken & Dumplings Recipe
Just because you're going on a trip doesn't mean you have to give up home cooking. This slow cooker chicken and dumplings recipe is perfect for trips—all you need is a crock pot and somewhere to put it. It's simple, but easy to modify, so you're free to add or remove ingredients to suit your tastes
Aunt Grace's Best Cornbread Dressing
Aunt Grace's Best Cornbread Dressing Recipe
Think there are too many bread varieties in this dressing recipe? You'll be thanking us when you take a bite. If you like a smoother texture in your dressing, Aunt Grace uses the edge of a wooden spoon to break up the breads in step one.
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
King Ranch Chicken Casserole Recipe
Recipe variations on this Texas-favorite chicken casserole abound simply because it's delicious.
Easy Chicken Pot Pie
Ready made pie crusts make this homestyle Chicken pot pie recipe super easy. A 10-ounce package of frozen oven-roasted diced chicken, thawed, and a 16-ounce package of frozen vegetables can be substituted for the canned chicken and vegetables.
Turkey Tetrazzini
You don't even need leftover turkey for this creamy make-ahead casserole because it starts with quick-cooking turkey cutlets that you season and cook in a skillet.