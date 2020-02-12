25 Penne Pasta Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight
Got an open box of penne pasta? We've got you covered. From vegetarian-approved dishes (like this Penne with Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce and this Butternut Squash and Parsnip Baked Pasta) to meaty, crowdpleasing suppers (this One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards is amazing for fall nights), you're sure to find a new favorite among our best penne recipes.
Chicken Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Penne Recipe
If broccoli rabe is a bit bitter for your family or if you have trouble finding it, chopped broccoli would be a delicious substitute. Serve with extra lemon for more zip.
One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake Recipe
This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty.
Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Chicken Penne Recipe
Creamy, cheesy, chicken pasta—what's not to love? This cozy 25-minute meal from The Food Gays is sure to become your new go-to this Fall.
Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas Recipe
Pre-peeled shrimp, frozen peas, and store-bought pesto makes this flavorful pasta come together in minutes. Instead of buying the jarred, shelf-stable version, choose the kind found in the refrigerator case (we like Bear Pond Farm Premium Basil Pesto).
Penne with Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce Recipe
Simple and delicious, Penne with Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce is perfect with a simple salad and a glass of red.
Penne Alla Vodka Pizza
You are sure to love this irresistible pie that combines 2 favorites: vodka pasta and homemade pizza.
One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards Recipe
Rather than boiling the noodles in a separate pot, we cooked them with the chicken stock and other ingredients. The starch from the pasta thickens the broth, making a surprisingly rich sauce without butter or cream.
Penne with Sausage and Peppers Recipes
Hearty sausage and sliced peppers make this simple pasta dish deliciously satisfying and flavorful.
Penne with Sausage, Eggplant, and Feta Recipe
Meaty breakfast sausage, earthy eggplant, and zesty feta complement each other in this hearty pasta dish.
BLT Pasta Salad
Are you the parent of a picky eater? This BLT pasta salad was made for you. Not only will it please even the most discerning palates, it's super quick and simple to whip up on a weeknight. This easy meal prep recipe will make packed lunches a breeze.
Penne with Asparagus, Pistachios, and Mint Recipe
A touch of butter stirred into the finished pasta helps to bind the delicate sauce. If you prefer not to use wine, substitute unsalted vegetable stock.
Baked Ziti with Sausage Recipe
Whether it's a holiday dinner or simply a weekend family meal, this baked ziti with sausage is always the right decision. Hearty, cheesy, and loaded with robust, savory flavors, a pasta bake like this is cold weather comfort food at its finest.
Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta Recipe
Whip up this outstanding pasta and squash casserole for an easy family meal. Mini penne pasta works well in this dish since it's about the same size as the squash. You can also use elbow macaroni, shell pasta, or orecchiette.
Cheesy Pasta with Roasted Cauliflower Recipe
This Cheesy Pasta with Roasted Cauliflower is wonderfully hearty. Don't worry--it's much easier than it looks.
Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers Recipe
This spicy, heavily smoked pork sausage is seasoned slowly and cooked over pecan wood and sugarcane to achieve its distinctive flavor and firm texture. Andouille is sold ready-to-eat, with or without heating. Although it is fully cooked, it must be refrigerated.
Roasted Vegetable Baked Ziti Recipe
This hearty pasta bake is the ideal dish of cheesy comfort food for cooler weather. We love the depth of caramelized flavor roasted veggies bring to this dish; plus, and you can swap in your favorite vegetables to make your own perfect pan of baked ziti.
Pasta with Chickpea Sauce Recipe
Onions, carrots, and garlic cook in olive oil until buttery soft, then get blended with chickpeas and water to form a deeply savory puree that coats pasta beautifully. It's a satisfying dish that just happens to be vegan.
Penne with Ricotta and Greens Recipe
This saucy vegetarian pasta takes on a subtle peppery bite from the arugula and watercress, so feel free to leave out the red pepper if feeding heat-sensitive palates.
Penne and Chicken Tenderloins with Spiced Tomato Sauce
This penne pasta recipe is a simple way to bring Italian flavors to your dinner table. Serve with a green salad and garlic bread for a hearty, filling meal.
Roasted Tomato, Salami, and Mozzarella Pasta Recipe
This recipe gives you all the favorite flavors of a baked pasta dish without heating up the oven. Round out this easy weeknight meal with a simple and satisfying dessert.
Spinach Pesto Pasta with Shrimp Recipe
Pesto is a great big-batch sauce for using up a mix of herbs and greens, but it tends to go army-green if made ahead. We quickly blanch spinach and basil to preserve the color without diluting flavor, then bump up the green with fresh parsley.
Kale Pesto Pasta with Shrimp Recipe
Making pesto out of leafy greens is a great way to pack lots of veggies into each serving of pasta. While traditional pesto uses basil, a kale pesto is equally hearty and fresh, plus it's loaded with antioxidants and protein. Make the pesto in advance if you're short on time and store it in the refrigerator, although it's best eaten the day of.
Broccoli and Cheddar Chicken Pasta Recipe
Instead of adding broccoli florets to the pasta, a double serving is incorporated into the creamy sauce. Heat the broccoli and sear the chicken while the pasta cooking water comes to a boil. The leaner dairy components create a creamy taste without all the added calories and fat or a typical broccoli and cheddar pasta dish.
Cherry Tomato Pasta With Proscuitto and Asiago Recipe
This blistered cherry tomato pasta (with delicous prosciutto and asiago, of course) is everything a quick and easy pasta should be. We love how all the ingredients work together to create a wonderful textural experience. Hungry for more? Check out Our Best One-Pot Pasta Recipes Ever and Our Favorite Cozy Pasta Casseroles next.
Farmers' Market Pasta Salad Recipe
Cook the pasta al dente (1 or 2 minutes shorter than package directions specify) so it holds its shape when tossed with the vegetables and vinaigrette. Ripe for riffs, the salad is also delicious with cheese-filled tortellini.