10 Quick and Easy Pasta Recipes With Few Ingredients
You don't need a lot of supplies to make these delicious meals (which have 10 ingredients or fewer) work. Whether you're in the mood for a classic Italian dish or a cozy comfort food dinner, these quick and easy pasta recipes with few ingredients are ideal for busy weeknights.
Bucatini Aglio e Olio
Dinner doesn't get much simpler than this classic, garlicky pasta dish. Especially awesome for those weeks when you just can't seem to make it to the grocery store, aglio e olio is easy to whip up with just a handful of pantry staples.
Spaghetti and Easy Meatballs
Serve a classic Italian-inspired dish for dinner. The easy meatball method will make you skip buying store-bought meatballs for good. Whether you're serving adults or a family-friendly crew, this dish is a pitch-perfect crowd pleaser.
Cacio e Pepe
This foolproof method delivers the classic, crave worthy flavors and textures of cacio e pepe—strong peppery backbone (without verging towards too "hot"), earthy saltiness from the Pecorino cheese, and a luscious sauciness that will have you ready to lick the bowl.
Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese
While we love the images of a cook standing over the stove for hours, stirring the family's secret recipe for Bolognese until it is just right, we have simplified the technique so you can create a tasty meal in under 30 minutes. Create a satisfying meat sauce by cooking Italian sausage, peppers, sweet onions and garlic.
Simple Lemon, Shrimp, and Prosciutto Pasta
Salty, umami-packed prosciutto complements the sweet shrimp and tomatoes in this streamlined 20-minute main.
Classic Pasta Carbonara
This simple, classic carbonara recipe is the perfect dish when you need a special night in. And with this foolproof method for nailing the signature creamy sauce, you can go into the kitchen with confidence.
Lobster Cacio e Pepe for Two
We upgraded the classic pepper and cheese pasta dish with chunks of supple Maine lobster for an incredible dinner-for-two. Meaning, "date night" needs to happen at home this week. Of course, this dish is easily doubled if you're serving more than two.
Cheese Ravioli with Toasted Walnuts
Enhance the flavor of store-bought cheese ravioli by topping with toasted walnuts, lemon juice, parsley, and Parmesan cheese. Pair with a bagged green salad for a super-quick supper.
Copycat Panera Bread Mac and Cheese
The famously cheesy, kid-friendly side item on the Panera Bread menu has garnered popularity among customers of all ages. Now, you can enjoy the rich and saucy goodness of that white cheddar mac and cheese anytime, and in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Pasta Primavera with Ham and Mushrooms
It's hard to beat pasta primavera. But it's even harder to beat a 20-minute pasta primavera that only requires one skillet. Use a frozen broccoli, cauliflower, and carrot mix to save time and add color, texture, and nutrition. This recipe is one to keep in your back pocket for busy afternoons when there's no time for prep.