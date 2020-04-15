15+ Creamy Pasta Recipes You'll Love
These decadent creamy pasta recipes are perfect for a cozy night in. Whether you're in the mood for a velvety mac and cheese, a rich tomato-based sauce, or a classic Alfredo, we've got you covered. Whether you're preparing a meal to serve for company or looking for a quick solution on a busy evening, these simple pasta suppers are sure to become a staple in your dinner rotation.
Creamy White Bean Fettuccine Alfredo
Pureed with flavorful aromatics, white beans shine as a dairy-free hero, delivering creamy, rich body to our vegan Alfredo sauce. Whether you follow a vegan diet, you've cut out dairy, or you're simply looking for a delicious (low-fat) new pasta dish to add into your rotation, you're going to love this flavorful white bean Alfredo.
Cheesy Pasta with Roasted Cauliflower
This super easy (and super cheesy!) pasta couldn't be simpler. The whole dinner comes together in about 20 minutes and it calls for just 10 ingredients.
Creamy Four-Cheese Pasta With Spinach
Pasta night perfection. Four cheeses team up with gluten-free pasta to deliver a wholesome indulgence.
Pasta with Miso Cream Sauce
This super creamy pasta dish gets nice umami depth from the miso. Cooking the grape tomatoes in a skillet and then stirring in the milk mixture gives the sauce the perfect texture, and the little bit of liquid that comes out of the spinach lightens it up.
Creamy Spring Pasta
This dish is luxuriously creamy, but the pasta soaks up the sauce quickly. Be sure to serve right away. Use refrigerated pasta to cut several minutes off the cook time. Serve with Butter-Roasted Carrots.
Penne with Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce
Simple and delicious, Penne with Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce is perfect with a simple salad and a glass of red.
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
Smaller tomatoes, like cherry or grape, have brighter, fruitier flavors than larger ones. Look for colorful selections such as the orange Sun Gold and the purple Black Cherry. Cherry tomatoes need only a few minutes in a hot pan before they soften and release their naturally sweet juices.
Creamy Chicken Ravioli Lasagna
Rich, savory, and indulgent, this shortcut ravioli-lasagna hybrid is creamy and full of flavor. The pesto slightly cuts through the Alfredo sauce, and the combination tastes homemade. For more flavor, try using spinach ravioli. Nobody will ever know it's made with convenience products like rotisserie chicken and jarred sauce.
Copycat Panera Bread Mac and Cheese
The famously cheesy, kid-friendly side item on the Panera Bread menu has garnered popularity among customers of all ages. Now, you can enjoy the rich and saucy goodness of that white cheddar mac and cheese anytime, and in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Instant Pot Creamy Baked Ziti
All the heartiness of baked ziti just got easier, thanks to the Instant Pot. Despite coming together in half an hour, this dish is creamy, meaty, and, most importantly, tastes like it's been simmering all day long. Do not stir—keep the tomatoes and pasta as far from touching the bottom of the Instant Pot as possible.
Creamy Sausage and Zoodle Bake
It may be rich, it may be cheesy, but this vibrant twist on a traditional pasta casserole is also packed with veggies. Beyond swapping out pasta for zucchini noodles—which, no worries, do hold up well in this creamy bake—the casserole boasts roasted butternut squash, savory mushrooms, and caramelized onions.
Creamy, Light Macaroni and Cheese
We set out to make a serious dent in the calorie and fat content of good old macaroni and cheese, while preserving the creamy comfort-food texture.
German Spaghetti
This creamy dish is a great option for those nights you feel like doing "something different" with pasta. Smoky sausage deliciously balances tangy mustard and vinegar, while fresh herbs contribute brightness in this decadent spaghetti dinner.
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
Kick up the weeknight dinner routine with this easy (and cheesy!) Cajun Shrimp Alfredo. Incredibly creamy and offering a mouthwatering Cajun kick, this just-spicy-enough pasta dish delivers major flavor with minimal effort. We opted to keep it classic using fettuccine noodles, but any pasta shape will work great!
Creamy Fettuccine with Porcini Mushrooms
Pasta needs to cook at a full boil to ensure an even al dente texture. The sauce, made of cream, porcini, and porcini soaking liquid, simmers and reduces for a short time to thicken it enough to cling to the pasta.
Chicken Alfredo Soup
Inspired by the favorite pasta dish, this creamy Chicken Alfredo Soup comes together in no time with the help of a few store-bought shortcuts. Rotisserie chicken, frozen peas, and a jar of Alfredo sauce, which serves as the backbone of this highly comforting pot of soup, keep your hands-on prep to a minimum.
Creamy Lobster Pappardelle
For a dinner that's sure to impress, this creamy lobster pasta is the move. An admittedly pricey ingredient, lobster instantly fancies up any meal. That said, opting for lobster tails—versus whole live lobsters—brings the cost (and the intensity of prep work required) down.
Classic Fettuccine Alfredo
This homemade Alfredo sauce clings to the noodles, all without producing a starchy taste. Remove the pasta while it's still al dente, or slightly firm, and don't skip the freshly chopped parsley. Dried egg fettuccine is readily available in the pasta aisle in the grocery store—it costs a bit more, but it's worth it.