15+ Creamy Pasta Recipes You'll Love

Updated August 10, 2022
Credit: Caroline Arcangeli; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Anna Theoktisto

These decadent creamy pasta recipes are perfect for a cozy night in. Whether you're in the mood for a velvety mac and cheese, a rich tomato-based sauce, or a classic Alfredo, we've got you covered. Whether you're preparing a meal to serve for company or looking for a quick solution on a busy evening, these simple pasta suppers are sure to become a staple in your dinner rotation.

Creamy White Bean Fettuccine Alfredo

Credit: Caroline Arcangeli; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Anna Theoktisto

Creamy White Bean Fettuccine Alfredo

Pureed with flavorful aromatics, white beans shine as a dairy-free hero, delivering creamy, rich body to our vegan Alfredo sauce. Whether you follow a vegan diet, you've cut out dairy, or you're simply looking for a delicious (low-fat) new pasta dish to add into your rotation, you're going to love this flavorful white bean Alfredo.

Cheesy Pasta with Roasted Cauliflower

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Victoria Cox

Cheesy Pasta with Roasted Cauliflower

This super easy (and super cheesy!) pasta couldn't be simpler. The whole dinner comes together in about 20 minutes and it calls for just 10 ingredients.

Creamy Four-Cheese Pasta With Spinach

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Creamy Four-Cheese Pasta With Spinach

Pasta night perfection. Four cheeses team up with gluten-free pasta to deliver a wholesome indulgence. 

Pasta with Miso Cream Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio

Pasta with Miso Cream Sauce

This super creamy pasta dish gets nice umami depth from the miso. Cooking the grape tomatoes in a skillet and then stirring in the milk mixture gives the sauce the perfect texture, and the little bit of liquid that comes out of the spinach lightens it up.

Creamy Spring Pasta

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Creamy Spring Pasta

This dish is luxuriously creamy, but the pasta soaks up the sauce quickly. Be sure to serve right away. Use refrigerated pasta to cut several minutes off the cook time. Serve with Butter-Roasted Carrots.

Penne with Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst

Penne with Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce

Simple and delicious, Penne with Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce is perfect with a simple salad and a glass of red.

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Smaller tomatoes, like cherry or grape, have brighter, fruitier flavors than larger ones. Look for colorful selections such as the orange Sun Gold and the purple Black Cherry. Cherry tomatoes need only a few minutes in a hot pan before they soften and release their naturally sweet juices.

Creamy Chicken Ravioli Lasagna 

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Creamy Chicken Ravioli Lasagna

Rich, savory, and indulgent, this shortcut ravioli-lasagna hybrid is creamy and full of flavor. The pesto slightly cuts through the Alfredo sauce, and the combination tastes homemade. For more flavor, try using spinach ravioli. Nobody will ever know it's made with convenience products like rotisserie chicken and jarred sauce. 

Copycat Panera Bread Mac and Cheese

Credit: Photographer: Antara Sinha; Food Sylist: Briana Riddock

Copycat Panera Bread Mac and Cheese

The famously cheesy, kid-friendly side item on the Panera Bread menu has garnered popularity among customers of all ages. Now, you can enjoy the rich and saucy goodness of that white cheddar mac and cheese anytime, and in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Instant Pot Creamy Baked Ziti

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Instant Pot Creamy Baked Ziti

All the heartiness of baked ziti just got easier, thanks to the Instant Pot. Despite coming together in half an hour, this dish is creamy, meaty, and, most importantly, tastes like it's been simmering all day long. Do not stir—keep the tomatoes and pasta as far from touching the bottom of the Instant Pot as possible. 

Creamy Sausage and Zoodle Bake  

Credit: Daniel Agee; Prop Styling Kashara Johnson; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Creamy Sausage and Zoodle Bake

It may be rich, it may be cheesy, but this vibrant twist on a traditional pasta casserole is also packed with veggies. Beyond swapping out pasta for zucchini noodles—which, no worries, do hold up well in this creamy bake—the casserole boasts roasted butternut squash, savory mushrooms, and caramelized onions.

Creamy, Light Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Creamy, Light Macaroni and Cheese

We set out to make a serious dent in the calorie and fat content of good old macaroni and cheese, while preserving the creamy comfort-food texture.

German Spaghetti

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

German Spaghetti

This creamy dish is a great option for those nights you feel like doing "something different" with pasta. Smoky sausage deliciously balances tangy mustard and vinegar, while fresh herbs contribute brightness in this decadent spaghetti dinner. 

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

Credit: Jen Causey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Sarah Epperson

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

Kick up the weeknight dinner routine with this easy (and cheesy!) Cajun Shrimp Alfredo. Incredibly creamy and offering a mouthwatering Cajun kick, this just-spicy-enough pasta dish delivers major flavor with minimal effort. We opted to keep it classic using fettuccine noodles, but any pasta shape will work great! 

Creamy Fettuccine with Porcini Mushrooms

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr

Creamy Fettuccine with Porcini Mushrooms

Pasta needs to cook at a full boil to ensure an even al dente texture. The sauce, made of cream, porcini, and porcini soaking liquid, simmers and reduces for a short time to thicken it enough to cling to the pasta.

Chicken Alfredo Soup

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Food Styling: Adam Dolge; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Chicken Alfredo Soup

Inspired by the favorite pasta dish, this creamy Chicken Alfredo Soup comes together in no time with the help of a few store-bought shortcuts. Rotisserie chicken, frozen peas, and a jar of Alfredo sauce, which serves as the backbone of this highly comforting pot of soup, keep your hands-on prep to a minimum.

Creamy Lobster Pappardelle

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Creamy Lobster Pappardelle

For a dinner that's sure to impress, this creamy lobster pasta is the move. An admittedly pricey ingredient, lobster instantly fancies up any meal. That said, opting for lobster tails—versus whole live lobsters—brings the cost (and the intensity of prep work required) down.

Classic Fettuccine Alfredo 

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Classic Fettuccine Alfredo

This homemade Alfredo sauce clings to the noodles, all without producing a starchy taste. Remove the pasta while it's still al dente, or slightly firm, and don't skip the freshly chopped parsley. Dried egg fettuccine is readily available in the pasta aisle in the grocery store—it costs a bit more, but it's worth it.

