30 Quick and Easy Chicken Pasta Recipes
Everybody likes chicken and everybody likes pasta—together, they make weeknight dinners a breeze. With speedy favorites like One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards and Quick Chicken Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato, consider tonight's meal handled.
Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti
Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti Recipe
For a weeknight supper that tastes like it came from a restaurant, look no further than this flavorful favorite! To save time and effort, boil the broccoli rabe first, scoop it out with a slotted spoon, and cook the pasta in the same pot of boiling water.
Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine
Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Recipe
This simple pasta dinner is creamy, hearty, and sure to be a hit with the whole family. The best part? It's ready in just 30 minutes.
Tomato, Basil, and Chicken Pasta
Tomato, Basil, and Chicken Pasta Recipe
Think of this as a lighter, fresher take on chicken Parmesan: We ditch the breading on the poultry and let juicy cherry tomatoes stand in for jarred pasta sauce. A little grated carrot adds just enough sweetness to round out the acidity in the tomatoes. Mini balls of fresh mozzarella, also called ciliegine, melt just enough in the finished pasta so that the dish feels extra cheesy. This would also be delicious with cooked, crumbled Italian turkey sausage or with simply sauteed shrimp.
Pressure Cooker Chicken Spaghetti
Pressure Cooker Chicken Spaghetti Recipe
This comforting and delicious Chicken Spaghetti is satisfying meal the entire family can get behind, and can be made with just a quick (and inexpensive) stop by the grocery store on your way home. Thanks to the pressure cooker, this recipe yields the flavor of a rich, long-simmered sauce in only 25 minutes. While browning the chicken and onions does help build flavor, it's OK to skip this step. Just add about 5 minutes to your cook time and discard the skin before adding your chicken to the pressure cooker. This dish is also easily adapted for your Instant Pot, click HERE for detailed instructions.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake Recipe
Cheese-filled tortellini and a chopped pecan topping add extra flavor to kid-friendly Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake, while broccoli and red bell pepper contribute pops of color throughout this one-dish meal.
Chicken Caprese Pasta
This dish is a great way to use up a bumper crop of tomatoes and herbs. Tender fresh linguine works well with the pesto, but you can use dried pasta as well.
Sautéed Chicken with Roasted Pepper Pasta
Sautéed Chicken with Roasted Pepper Pasta Recipe
If you can't find mozzarella pearls, dice a block of mozzarella.
One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards
One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards Recipe
Rather than boiling the noodles in a separate pot, we cooked them with the chicken stock and other ingredients. The starch from the pasta thickens the broth, making a surprisingly rich sauce without butter or cream.
Broccoli and Cheddar Chicken Pasta
Broccoli and Cheddar Chicken Pasta Recipe
Instead of adding broccoli florets to the pasta, a double serving is incorporated into the creamy sauce. Heat the broccoli and sear the chicken while the pasta cooking water comes to a boil. The leaner dairy components create a creamy taste without all the added calories and fat or a typical broccoli and cheddar pasta dish.
Roast Chicken With Peas and Pasta
Roast Chicken With Peas and Pasta Recipe
For larger crowds, go ahead and buy the whole bird. Rasting a whole chicken isn't as daunting as it sounds. Bake at 350° for about 45 minutes, then turn up the heat to 450° right at the very end for added crisp-factor while boosting cooktime. Tip: Allow the chicken to stand at least 10 minutes before serving. This reduces the risk of the meat drying out.
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo with Fettuccine
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo with Fettuccine Recipe
Five simple ingredients are all you need for this easy and speedy dinner. Plus, it's ready to eat in around 30 minutes!
Easy Chicken Spaghetti
Give your traditional chicken casserole a break and serve this bright and lively chicken spaghetti. You only need a Dutch oven and a 9-x-13 baking dish to create this delicious meal, meaning there is less clean-up afterwards. Cook and shred your chicken in advance to save time.
Instant Pot Chicken Spaghetti
Instant Pot Chicken Spaghetti Recipe
We adapted our simple and delicious Pressure Cooker Chicken Spaghetti recipe to be a perfect fit for your Instant Pot. It's sure to become a new weeknight favorite.
Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Chicken Penne
Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Chicken Penne Recipe
Creamy, cheesy, chicken pasta—what's not to love? This cozy 25-minute meal from The Food Gays is sure to become your new go-to this Fall.
Penne and Chicken Tenderloins with Spiced Tomato Sauce
Penne and Chicken Tenderloins with Spiced Tomato Sauce Recipe
This penne pasta recipe is a simple way to bring Italian flavors to your dinner table. Serve with a green salad and garlic bread for a hearty, filling meal.
Creamy Chicken Ravioli Lasagna
Creamy Chicken Ravioli Lasagna Recipe
Rich, savory, and indulgent, this shortcut ravioli-lasagna hybrid is creamy and full of flavor. The pesto slightly cuts through the Alfredo sauce, and the combination tastes homemade. For more flavor, try using spinach ravioli. Nobody will ever know it's made with convenience products like rotisserie chicken and jarred sauce.
Chicken Tortellini Salad
Chicken Tortellini Salad Recipe
This pasta salad with chicken and fresh vegetables makes a quick and delicious summer dinner and an even better lunch for the next day. Get a jump on meal planning and prep this recipe a day in advance. Make and refrigerate the basil vinaigrette (shake it well before dressing the salad).
Chicken, Tortellini, and Spinach Soup with Pesto
Chicken, Tortellini, and Spinach Soup with Pesto Recipe
Diced tomato and a dollop of garlicky pesto add freshness and color to this quick chicken-pasta soup. Searing the chicken thighs first creates browned bits that add savory richness to the broth.
Tortellini, Chicken, and Arugula Salad
Tortellini, Chicken, and Arugula Salad Recipe
A bright, springtime salad that comes together in a cinch thanks to the use of a few quality convenience items. Hearty cheese tortellini, shredded rotisserie chicken, and peppery arugula join forces to create a light, yet filling, salad with plenty of texture and substance. Zippy lemon dressing adds welcomed vibrancy while shaved Parmesan adds a hit of salty, full-bodied flavor. Prepare the dressing and pasta ahead of time to make the final assembly even faster. For a gluten-free option, substitute the tortellini for brown rice pasta or quinoa. With minimal effort and maximum results, this simple salad will fit right into your weekday lunch or dinner lineup.
Grilled Chicken and Vegetable Orzo Salad
Grilled Chicken and Vegetable Orzo Salad Recipe
The grill is a healthy cook's best friend, allowing you to build big flavor and crispiness with minimal added fat. Make this meal meatless by trading the chicken for steamed edamame or rinsed and drained black beans.
Quick Chicken Picatta with Parslied Orzo
Quick Chicken Picatta with Parslied Orzo Recipe
Sautéed lemon slices intensify the flavors of the pan sauce and make a beautiful garnish. Cook the orzo while you bread the chicken; while the chicken cooks, spread the orzo on a baking sheet to cool and to keep the grains from sticking together.
Chicken Piccata with Crispy Garlic
Chicken Piccata with Crispy Garlic Recipe
The bright, bracing tartness of fresh lemon and briny hit from capers makes this Italian dish a beloved classic. Garlic takes a starring role in this version: Slices infuse the oil for searing the chicken and become a golden, crispy garnish. We save time by opting for chicken cutlets (no need slice or flatten larger breasts) and angel hair pasta (even whole-grain noodles cook in less time than standard spaghetti). The flour coating gives the chicken a gorgeous golden crust. For a gluten-free dish, use any gluten-free flour and swap the pasta for rice.
Chicken-and-Kale Alfredo Bake
Chicken-and-Kale Alfredo Bake Recipe
A creamy, Parmesan-laced sauce is a no-brainer for an easy, cheesy pasta bake. Skip the jar and make your own with sautéed shallot and fresh lemon, picking up all the flavor from the same pan used to cook the chicken. If you have yet to try whole-grain pasta, this dish is a fantastic introduction: The noodles hold up nicely throughout boiling and baking and won't overwhelm the dish with a strong wheat flavor. Keep whole-wheat panko in your pantry as your new all-purpose breadcrumb; the light, crisp texture will make an excellent crust for fish fillets or chicken breasts.
Chicken Alfredo Soup
Inspired by the favorite pasta dish, this creamy Chicken Alfredo Soup comes together in no time with the help of a few store-bought shortcuts. Rotisserie chicken, frozen peas, and a jar of Alfredo sauce, which serves as the backbone of this highly comforting pot of soup, keep your hands-on prep to a minimum. This convenience factor, coupled with the fact that it's is a guaranteed kid-pleasing recipe, makes this soup a perfect go-to for hectic weeknights. While it is undeniably luscious and satisfying, the soup is surprisingly not overly heavy or right. We used Gia Russa brand sauce, but feel free to use your own favorite. Served with a crusty bread, a green salad, and a glass of white wine, this quick and easy soup makes for an outstanding dinner on chilly nights.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole Recipe
This Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole uses jarred Alfredo sauce and pesto sauce, as well as a rotisserie chicken. In less than an hour you can have a hot, cheesy, pasta and chicken dish ready.
Updated Chicken Chow Mein
Updated Chicken Chow Mein Recipe
Marcia Kiesel's modern version of this Chinese-American dish includes stir-fried egg noodles with chicken sausage, chiles, basil and an unexpected ingredient—orange juice.
Chicken Puttanesca with Angel Hair Pasta
Chicken Puttanesca with Angel Hair Pasta Recipe
We add olives, capers, crushed red pepper, and fresh basil to bottled pasta sauce for a quick variation on the traditional Chicken Puttanesca.
Chicken and Arugula Pasta Salad
Chicken and Arugula Pasta Salad Recipe
Just a bit of a rich and pungent cheese can go quite a long way. Tossing hot pasta with a few ounces of creamy Brie makes for a light, luscious, and flavorful sauce to coat this abundant bowl of chicken, fresh veggies, and whole-grain noodles.
Chicken with Lemon-Leek Linguine
Chicken with Lemon-Leek Linguine Recipe
Add fresh flavors to a weeknight staple with this family-friendly chicken menu. Prep tip: Leeks can be full of grit, so it's a good idea to rinse well after slicing.
Garlic Pesto Chicken with Tomato Cream Penne
Garlic Pesto Chicken with Tomato Cream Penne Recipe
Start with a bottle of classic Italian marinade, a can of chicken broth, and tomato sauce and you're halfway to a creamy pasta with tender, juicy chicken for dinner tonight. Optional: You can sub skim milk for half-and-half to save calories, but the end result won't be as creamy.