20 Cozy Pasta Casserole Recipes to Make for Dinner
There are few things more comforting than a pasta casserole. Whether you're in the mood for a classic tuna noodle casserole or a hearty lasagna, we've got just the recipe for your dinner tonight.
Turkey Noodle Casserole
Turkey Noodle Casserole Recipe
Here's an easy family dinner everyone will love, or just a fun way to use up some leftover holiday turkey. Our Turkey Noodle Casserole combines all the good stuff—broccoli, pasta, turkey, and cream sauce—into one delightful, family-friendly dish.
One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake
One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake Recipe
This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty. Cooking the pasta in the meat sauce lessens the amount of dishes you have to do and the time it takes to get dinner done.
Chicken Parmesan Casserole
Chicken Parmesan Casserole Recipe
This gooey, cheesy, ultra-comforting Chicken Parmesan Casserole is easy enough to throw together after work and is a surefire family favorite. Plus, the leftovers hold great—just be sure to cover while reheating to retain moisture. For the most flavorful Chicken Parmesan Casserole, our test kitchen recommends using Rao's marinara sauce.
Spaghetti Squash Casserole
Spaghetti Squash Casserole Recipe
Our Spaghetti Squash Casserole has all the goodness of a cheesy pasta bake, and the absence of pasta makes room for lots of nutrients. The beef, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan keep that classic casserole taste intact, while the squash "noodles" hold up nicely and don't water out.
Meatball and Ziti Bake
Whole-wheat pasta holds up well in this cheesy, saucy pasta bake.
Roasted Butternut Squash-and-Spinach Lasagna
Roasted Butternut Squash-and-Spinach Lasagna Recipe
This Roasted Butternut Squash-and-Spinach Lasagna is the perfect fall dinner.
Ramen Casserole
If you love ramen, you'll love this casserole. It's got that rich, comfort-food vibe, all while feeling like an upgraded college microwaveable ramen. The smoke from the pork and nori, combined with rich hits of mushrooms, egg, and bamboo add a lot of depths to instant noodles.
BLT Lasagna
This indulgent, BLT-inspired pasta bake is the perfect recipe for your next Sunday cooking session. A fresh tomato sauce balances the rich bacon béchamel in this fun twist on classic lasagna. While we made a fresh tomato sauce here, you can use your favorite jarred sauce as a convenient shortcut.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole Recipe
This casserole uses jarred Alfredo sauce and pesto sauce, as well as a rotisserie chicken. In less than an hour you can have a hot, cheesy, pasta and chicken dish ready. Add a tossed green salad and warm crusty bread, and your family will leave what they were doing and crowd around the table for a great family meal.
Roasted Vegetable Baked Ziti
Roasted Vegetable Baked Ziti Recipe
This hearty pasta bake is the ideal dish of cheesy comfort food for cooler weather. We love the depth of caramelized flavor roasted veggies bring to this dish; plus, and you can swap in your favorite vegetables to make your own perfect pan of baked ziti.
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake Recipe
Even self-professed kale haters will fall in love with this cheesy baked pasta with crispy breadcrumbs. Round out the meal with a simple side of roasted carrots.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake Recipe
Cheese-filled tortellini and a chopped pecan topping add extra flavor to kid-friendly Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake, while broccoli and red bell pepper contribute pops of color throughout this one-dish meal.
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake (Julia's Pasta Bake)
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake (Julia's Pasta Bake) Recipe
Creamy and springy, Julia's Pasta Bake is a brunch favorite! Make-ahead: prepare the first two steps in advance and refrigerate until ready to bake. Prepare topping and bake until golden.
Creamy Chicken Ravioli Lasagna
Creamy Chicken Ravioli Lasagna Recipe
Rich, savory, and indulgent, this shortcut ravioli-lasagna hybrid is creamy and full of flavor. The pesto slightly cuts through the Alfredo sauce, and the combination tastes homemade. For more flavor, try using spinach ravioli. Nobody will ever know it's made with convenience products like rotisserie chicken and jarred sauce.
Instant Pot Creamy Baked Ziti
Instant Pot Creamy Baked Ziti Recipe
All the heartiness of baked ziti just got easier, thanks to the Instant Pot. Despite coming together in half an hour, this dish is creamy, meaty, and, most importantly, tastes like it's been simmering all day long. Do not stir—keep the tomatoes and pasta as far from touching the bottom of the Instant Pot as possible.
Classic Lasagna with Meat Sauce
Classic Lasagna with Meat Sauce Recipe
This simple lasagna is perfect for when you're short on time, but craving a comforting meal. Ready in just over an hour, it requires only 50 minutes of cooking in the oven.
Extra-lean ground beef (which sometimes cooks up dry) works well here because it's combined with marinara to keep it moist. For a quick and easy variation, feel free to use 9 whole lasagna noodles instead of 6 broken noodles, using 3 noodles per layer. You also can sub fresh basil leaves for the parsley sprinkled on at the end.
Nicole's Best Lasagna
Test kitchen chef and host of Mom vs. Nicole McLaughlin shares her personal recipe for the absolute best homemade lasagna. And trust us, she doesn't throw the word "best" around lightly.
Soba Noodle and Pork Casserole
Soba Noodle and Pork Casserole Recipe
This is not your mom's creamy noodle casserole. After this dish, miso cream sauce will be your new go-to sauce for everything. It only has 3 ingredients, it's perfectly seasoned and creamy, and just thick enough to hold up to a good noodle.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon Recipe
There are few dishes more comforting and indulgent than mac and cheese, and this version will become your new go-to. Mac and cheese may seem straightforward, but in an all-star mac, each component is carefully considered and intentionally chosen to build a creamy, melty pasta bake.
Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole
Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole Recipe
Casseroles are where you can see Southern ingenuity at its best, and the eighties had no shortage of inventive ideas. This particular Southern standard gave us all the warm and fuzzy memories we were craving.