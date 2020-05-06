Quick and Easy One-Pot Pasta Recipes
Cut back on cleaning with these quick and easy one-pot pastas. Whether you're in the mood for something deceptively simple or a comforting soup that makes good use of that box of pasta collecting dust in your pantry, you'll come back to this collection of one-pot pasta recipes again and again.
One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Tomatoes
This pasta dinner is a game changer: You use just enough liquid to cook the pasta--no colander needed. Recipe adapted from our sister publication Southern Living. Cost for 4: $8.43
One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce
This dish is a revelation. Throw all of your ingredients into one pot over medium-high heat, and about 25 minutes later you'll have noodles perfectly coated in a luscious tomato-basil sauce. This is any busy mom's weeknight dinner perfection. If entertaining, serve with a simple green salad for the complete dinner experience.
French Onion One-Pot Pasta
Inspired by the deeply savory flavors of French onion soup, this single-pan pasta is a surefire crowd please—and better still, it couldn't be easier to make. You start by caramelizing your onions to create a deeply flavorful base, then simply add your cooking liquid, aromatic flavorings, and dried pasta to the pan—bring everything to a boil and cook until your pasta is tender and the liquid is largely absorbed. This French Onion Pasta is here to prove that all you need for an incredible meal is one pan and a plan.
One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake
This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty. Cooking the pasta in the meat sauce not only lessens the amount of dishes you have to do and the time it takes to get dinner done.
Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese
Everyone will be excited to dig into this comforting skillet supper. Look for ravioli in the refrigerated section—our Test Kitchen prefers Buitoni brand. Substitute ground turkey or chicken for the beef, or replace the spinach with Swiss chard leaves.
Italian Turkey and Orzo Soup
Orzo—the little rice-shaped pasta—is practically made for soup. It cooks much faster than rice and is just as satisfying. This quick soup comes together in just about 20 minutes, but still tastes rich and full.
Chicken Alfredo Soup
Inspired by the favorite pasta dish, this creamy Chicken Alfredo Soup comes together in no time with the help of a few store-bought shortcuts. Rotisserie chicken, frozen peas, and a jar of Alfredo sauce, which serves as the backbone of this highly comforting pot of soup, keep your hands-on prep to a minimum.
One-Pot Pasta
In addition to being prepared in one pot, this easy weeknight dinner will also be on the table in under 30 minutes. Fresh veggies mixed with store-bought pasta sauce create a quick yet delicious meal the whole family will love.