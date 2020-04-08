Quick and Easy Instant Pot Pasta Recipes
These quick and easy pasta recipes are made even easier with help from your Instant Pot. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional Italian dish like spaghetti and meatballs or some classic comfort food like chicken noodle soup or macaroni and cheese, consider your dinner plans for your busy weeknight taken care of.
Instant Pot Mac and Cheese with Bacon
If you thought you loved your Instant Pot, just wait until you make a rich and gooey bowl of macaroni and cheese within minutes. The Instant Pot's pressure function allows you to skip the entire process of boiling water, cooking, and draining the pasta saving valuable time over a traditional stovetop mac and cheese recipe.
Instant Pot Creamy Baked Ziti
All the heartiness of baked ziti just got easier, thanks to the Instant Pot. Despite coming together in half an hour, this dish is creamy, meaty, and, most importantly, tastes like it's been simmering all day long. Do not stir—keep the tomatoes and pasta as far from touching the bottom of the Instant Pot as possible.
Instant Pot Khao Soi
What gives this easy Khao Soi its incredible flavor backbone is the homemade curry paste. It's easier to whip up in the food processor than you might think and we'd strongly recommend giving it a try. However, if you find yourself pinched for time, you can substitute 3-4 tablespoons of store-bought curry paste.
Instant Pot Lazy Lasagna Soup
Your family will love this fun departure from the Italian classic—and you'll love its ease and simplicity. Want to make it in a slow cooker? Get the recipe here.
Instant Pot Chicken Soup
This chicken noodle soup may be simple, but nothing's wrong with that. Your Instant Pot or pressure cooker of choice makes this comforting and savory classic in just an hour.
Instant Pot Chicken Spaghetti
We adapted our simple and delicious Pressure Cooker Chicken Spaghetti recipe to be a perfect fit for your Instant Pot. It's sure to become a new weeknight favorite.
Instant Pot Sunday Sauce and Meatballs
Sure the idea of "Sunday sauce" is great, but the reality is, you're not always going to have the flexibility to start a pot of sauce in the morning and stay home while it cooks throughout the day—even on the weekend. However, thanks to the ever-handy Instant Pot you can enjoy the robust flavor of a slow-simmered tomato sauce in less than an hour.