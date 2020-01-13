10+ Savory Rhubarb Recipes
Rhubarb, one of our favorite spring and summer staples, is typically associated with sweet pies and tarts. While we love a good rhubarb dessert (we recommend adding this Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp and this Rhubarb Upside Cake to your rotation immediately), the tart ingredient also shines in savory recipes. Need proof? Make Roasted Spring Lamb With Fennel, Rhubarb, and Strawberries tonight. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you. Whether you're looking for a salad, soup, or guest-worthy entrée, you're sure to find something amazing in our collection of savory rhubarb recipes.
Grilled Chicken with Spicy Rhubarb-BQ Sauce
Barbecue sauce is hardly an expected place to find rhubarb, and that's part of what we love about this addictive, tangy-sweet sauce tinged with smoky chipotle heat. Extra sauce can be refrigerated for up to one month. Also try it on pork and burgers.
Prosciutto Panini with Rhubarb Relish
These salty-sweet sandwiches are nicely sized for sharing, but you may wind up splurging and eating a whole one. A pie pan topped with cans of food makes a great improvised panini press.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
This salad is a delightfully unexpected way to use the fresh rhubarb and berries that are just coming into season. The dressing on this bright, beautiful salad is a happy meeting between sweet and tart flavors, the almonds add a nice crunch for variety of texture, and a hint of mint makes a fresh dish feel even more so.
Brie, Rhubarb, and Green Peppercorn Crostini
This is an unusual combination, but the bright, spicy bite of peppercorns and rhubarb cuts the cheese's creaminess. Trim off any rhubarb leaves, which are toxic, but leave the cheese rind on.
Spring Beets with Rhubarb Vinaigrette
Pro-tip: Don't be a penny pincher here. Use the best olive oil you have in your pantry to indulge both your veggies and your palate.
Roasted Spring Lamb With Fennel, Rhubarb, and Strawberries
Lamb's pleasantly gamey flavor pairs beautifully with tart rhubarb, sweet strawberries, and anise-scented fennel. "Frenched" racks of lamb are trimmed so that the bones are cleaned of fat and meat; if you can't find pre-frenched lamb racks, ask your butcher to french them for you.
Roasted Rhubarb with Red Wine and Spices
This dessert gets its exotic touch from star anise, a licorice-y seasoning that's used in Vietnamese cooking. Find it in your supermarket's spice aisle.
Rhubarb Relish
Try this gently spicy relish alongside roasted or grilled meats, or with a cheese plate.
Rhubarb-BQ Sauce
Rhubarb-Lentil Soup with Crème Fraîche
Soaking the lentils in hot water helps them cook a bit more quickly when they're added to the soup. Because of rhubarb's likeness to the tangy herb sorrel, this dish plays off classic lentil-sorrel soup.
Grilled Pork Chops with Rhubarb Chutney
A simple jelly-and-mustard glaze coats pork chops that are topped with a sweet-tart chutney. Serve with rice or couscous to soak up the sauce.
Grilled Pacific Halibut with Rhubarb Compote and Balsamic Strawberries
This restaurant-worthy dish is a real crowd-pleaser. Even your pickiest dinner guests will be impressed by the coastal recipe, which heavily relies on rhubarb, one of our favorite summer fruits.
Rhubarb-Glazed Shrimp
Don't stop with shrimp: This sweet and sour barbecue sauce promises to be a summer staple, since it's great on grilled pork chops and chicken too.