10+ Ways to Use Overripe Bananas That Aren't Banana Bread
When life gives you bananas, don't think making banana bread is the only way to use them up. We've got nothing against the easy, classic quickbread, but if you're looking for some new ways to use old bananas, you've come to the right place. There are plenty of quick ways to use overripe bananas, such as mixing them into pancake batter or pan-frying them with cinnamon, but if you want to take things up a notch, many beloved desserts, such as hummingbird cake and bananas foster, get their signature sweetness from the fruit. If you're burnt out on banana bread, give one of these banana cakes, banana smoothies, banana shakes, or other banana treats a try.
Banana Pudding Cake
One of our testers called this "the ultimate banana pudding in cake form." Tender laters of cake, creamy vanilla custard, and bananas come together to create a mouthwatering dessert. Warning: There won't be leftovers.
Susan's Banana Cake with Chocolate Frosting
Susan's Banana Cake with Chocolate Frosting Recipe
On the surface, so simple. A moist, richly banana-flavored, two-layer cake with a dark chocolate frosting. No frills or fancies. No nuts, chocolate chips or chunks, no crispy bits or coconut. Just a basic banana cake with a simple chocolate frosting. And yet, in the marriage of these two tastes something extraordinary happens. It is cake alchemy.
Copycat IHOP Strawberry Banana King's Hawaiian French Toast
Copycat IHOP Strawberry Banana King's Hawaiian French Toast Recipe
A partnership between IHOP and King's Hawaiian Sweet Bread led to the creation of the ultimate breakfast mashup—Hawaiian sweet bread French toast… Yeah, we are just scratching our heads wondering why we hadn't thought of this first. This dish has transformed the classic, cult favorite dinner rolls into a morning must-have, that may just replace basic sliced bread forever. The pillowy rolls are dunked in a rich vanilla custard and pan-fried with butter to golden perfection. The French toasts are then topped with a simple strawberry syrup made from fresh berries and sugar, simmered for just a few minutes, followed by a handful of banana slices for a sweet finish.
Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake
Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake Recipe
Strawberries add brightness to this fun take on banana pudding. Instead of the usual vanilla wafers, use graham crackers, which make neater slices. An instant hit with your family and guests, this recipe makes delicious use of the fresh strawberries you pick up at the local farmers' market.
Peanut Butter and Banana Cheesecake with Candied Bacon
Peanut Butter and Banana Cheesecake with Candied Bacon Recipe
For a cake that is truly impessive, look no further than this amazing cheesecake! Topped with candied bacon, this sweet and salty treat is truly a delight. Perfect for a celebration or just to satisfy a sweet tooth, this cheesecake will definitely be a crowd-pleaser.
Banana-Berry Smoothie
While the dishwasher runs after dinner, whip up a batch of this blended treat. Honey sweetens the banana-strawberry-yogurt mixture. Serve thick for a fun beat-the-heat dessert.
Banana-Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Banana-Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
"Mashed ripe banana adds sweetness and flavor to these chocolate chip cookies. I found I could reduce the usual amount of sugar and butter." --Cathy Brixen, Phoenix, Ariz.
Banana Caramel Cake
Forget banana bread, we're craving this banana cake! A drizzle of sweet and salty caramel on the top works perfectly in this easy recipe, and it's a great way to use up those overripe bananas.
Pan-Fried Cinnamon Bananas
Pan-Fried Cinnamon Bananas Recipe
One reviewer says, "Made it for my mothers for Mother's Day and she loved it and with my lack of experience it was really easy to make and really simple and tasted magnificent. Will make this again for other events."
Banana Peanut Butter Smoothies
Banana Peanut Butter Smoothies Recipe
Refreshing and packed with plenty of peanut butter flavor, these easy smoothies are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up.
Banana Almond Cake
A bag of ripe bananas inspired Jan McHargue to create this coffee cake. You can enjoy the banana cake with its spicy brown sugar-almond topping and filling for brunch, with coffee, or for dessert.
Cold Brew-Banana Smoothie
Cold Brew-Banana Smoothie Recipe
Who says you can't caffeinate and fill up on a hearty, wholesome breakfast smoothie all at the same time? In this cozy java concoction, prepared cold brew is blended into a banana and almond milk smoothie. Rather than using ice cubes which will dilute the flavor of the smoothie, the cold brew is cleverly frozen. With a dash of cinnamon and agave nectar, this healthy breakfast smoothie tastes like banana bread in a glass.
Double-Banana Pound Cake
Double-Banana Pound Cake Recipe
For banana lovers: This cake packs a double punch of banana with the fruit and liqueur. The banana liqueur is a must; it gives the cake a sweet, rich banana flavor.