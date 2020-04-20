10+ Ways to Use Overripe Bananas That Aren't Banana Bread

When life gives you bananas, don't think making banana bread is the only way to use them up. We've got nothing against the easy, classic quickbread, but if you're looking for some new ways to use old bananas, you've come to the right place. There are plenty of quick ways to use overripe bananas, such as mixing them into pancake batter or pan-frying them with cinnamon, but if you want to take things up a notch, many beloved desserts, such as hummingbird cake and bananas foster, get their signature sweetness from the fruit. If you're burnt out on banana bread, give one of these banana cakes, banana smoothies, banana shakes, or other banana treats a try.