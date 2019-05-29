30+ Juicy Blackberry Recipes to Try This Summer

Updated May 29, 2019

There's no better fruit to represent the arrival of summer than sweet, tangy blackberries. Now that they're in their prime, we're celebrating by eating as many as possible. Blackberry cobblers, blackberry crisps, blackberry jam, and drinks like blackberry shrub and blackberry fizzes are out in full force, and we definitely aren't complaining. Check out our favorite blackberry recipes and take advantage of blackberry season before the juicy fruits are gone. 

Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars

Credit: Photographer: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars Recipe

"These oat bars are a Blackberry Farm classic," says Steffan. "The recipe changes a lot with the seasons--we do it with peaches, strawberries, apples, you name it. The secret? Lots of butter."

 

Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Marianne Williams

Easy Blackberry Cobbler Recipe

Rather than breaking a sweat over the perfect pie crust and lattice top for your farmers' market blackberries, use them up in a hassle-free cobbler. All you need are fresh berries plus 5 more ingredients to whip up this Easy Blackberry Cobbler recipe. To make it special, top with freshly whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, and a mint garnish. If you are not serving it immediately, keep the cobbler and any desired toppings separate as to avoid getting them soggy. Simple as it may be, this quick and easy recipe is an exceptional entertaining dessert, especially for your next summer cookout.

Blackberry Jam Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Blackberry Jam Cake Recipe

Inspired by her Aunt Julie's blackberry jam cake, Damaris Phillips created this showstopping version. The caramel cream cheese frosting is slightly savory to balance out the sweetness of this three-layer cake.

Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp Recipe

Served hot or at room temperature, nothing says summer like a fresh fruit cobbler. When the dish first comes out of the oven, the fruit juice will be a little thin, but it will thicken as the cobbler sets and cools down. Peaches and blackberries come together in this easy to assemble recipe, but feel free to substitute your favorite berries or stone fruits. You can make the crumble topping mix ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator.

Blackberry Trifles with Pecan Feuilletage and Mascarpone-Cane Syrup Mousse

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Blackberry Trifles with Pecan Feuilletage and Mascarpone-Cane Syrup Mousse Recipe

You can't have enough blackberry dessert recipes, and this one makes brilliant use of the summer's juicy gems. Feuilletage is flaky puff pastry, and here it is partnered with melted butter, pecans, and sugar, reminiscent of some of our favorite pecan treats. Use frozen blackberries if you want to make this recipe in the cooler months.

Blackberry Gin Fizz

Blackberry Gin Fizz Recipe

For the perfect layer of creamy froth on top of each cocktail, be prepared to shake the cocktail shaker (with no ice) vigorously; the half-and-half helps set the egg white for a more stable foam.

Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars Recipe

Toffee-glazed pecan pieces add a streusel-like crunch to the tops of these Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars.

Blackberry-Yogurt Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Blackberry-Yogurt Grits Recipe

Blackberry-Orange Margarita

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Blackberry-Orange Margarita Recipe

This fruity sipper has sweet-tart flavor with a subtle burn from the serrano-infused tequila. Tender-tongued? This drink is equally delicious without the chile. Blackberries are fiber-packed and contain antioxidants called polyphenols that might ward off cognitive decline and keep your heart healthy.

Seared Salmon Salad with Beets and Blackberries

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Seared Salmon Salad with Beets and Blackberries Recipe

Blackberry-Lemon Griddle Cakes

Credit: Photographer: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Blackberry-Lemon Griddle Cakes Recipe

Blackberry Gelato

Credit: Photographer: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Blackberry Gelato Recipe

This recipe makes 12 cups of lusciously smooth gelato--perfect for summer parties. The berry puree can be made several days in advance and refrigerated. One key step: Be sure to strain the seeds.

Grilled Pork Loin with Blackberry Glaze

Grilled Pork Loin with Blackberry Glaze Recipe

"Bone-in pork rack is one of my favorite things ever," says Cassidee Dabney, executive chef at The Barn at Blackberry Farm. "When you make the glaze, cook it down and strain out all the seeds so you have this sticky, unctuous mixture. When the pork fat hits it, it's magic."

TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Heather Chadduck

TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler Recipe

Savor blackberry season with this home-style family favorite dessert--TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler.

Blackberry-Brie Toast

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Blackberry-Brie Toast Recipe

Blackberry-Hibiscus Agua Fresca

Credit: Greg Dupree

Blackberry-Hibiscus Agua Fresca Recipe

Blackberry-Peach Slow Cooker Crumble

Blackberry-Peach Slow Cooker Crumble Recipe

Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or Greek yogurt, this simple summer dessert is a great way to satisfy the sweet tooth while reaping the nutritional benefits of summer fruit. Keep the peach slices no less than 1/2 inch thick; any smaller, and they may lose their shape when cooked.

Shaved Cucumber Salad with Pickled Blackberries

Credit: Photographer: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Shaved Cucumber Salad with Pickled Blackberries Recipe

"This salad was inspired by a basket of onions, blackberries, cucumbers, and mint that showed up in the kitchen one day," says Sarah Steffan, executive chef of The Dogwood restaurant at Blackberry Farm. "Soak the onions in salted water and ice to crisp them up and mellow them out."

Blackberry Turnovers

Blackberry Turnovers Recipe

When Ruth Reichl was 22--long before she became famous as a restaurant critic, magazine editor, and author--she taught cooking at a glassblowing workshop in the forests north of Seattle. The final week she was there, the wild blackberries ripened all at once, "soft, rich, and juicy," Reichl says. She picked until her pail overflowed. Then she baked into the night. In the morning, these flaky turnovers were her parting gift to the glassblowers.

Blackberry, Browned Butter, and Almond Tart

Credit: Photographer: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Blackberry, Browned Butter, and Almond Tart Recipe

"It's like a cookie on the outside and a cake on the inside with pockets of juicy blackberries," says Steffan.

Blackberry Cardamom Mulled Wine

Blackberry Cardamom Mulled Wine Recipe

A departure from traditional mulled wines that sugar and spice up a wine like a gingerbread cookie, this more delicate, floral mulled wine plays up the essence of a jammy Malbec or Zinfandel with blackberry and vanilla bean and adds hints of cardamom and cinnamon for a twist.

Perfectly Easy Blackberry Pie

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Perfectly Easy Blackberry Pie Recipe

If you haven't eaten any blackberry pie yet, is it really summer? This perfectly easy blackberry pie comes together in a little more than an hour and highlights one of summer's best fruits. This recipe works with either fresh or frozen blackberries (or a mixture of the two), but fresh blackberries have more flavor and won't take as long to cook. Serve with vanilla ice cream or lemon sorbet. 

Blackberry-Honey Mustard Sauce

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Blackberry-Honey Mustard Sauce Recipe

You won't find another condiment as pretty as this tangy and sweet blackberry mustard.

Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr

Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade Recipe

For a winning adult lemonade, try Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade. The vanilla bean is a pleasing addition.

Tart-Sweet Lemon Blackberry Pancake Topping

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Tart-Sweet Lemon Blackberry Pancake Topping Recipe

Blackberry Chambord Jam

Credit: Courtesy Taunton Press

Blackberry Chambord Jam Recipe

This jam blends blackberries and Chambord, a black raspberry liqueur that brings out the flavor of the fruit.

Blackberry Cobbler with Almond-Ginger Biscuits

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Blackberry Cobbler with Almond-Ginger Biscuits Recipe

Pockets of spicy crystallized ginger and sweet almonds are a surprising addition to this biscuit topping.

Blackberry Pisco Sours

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Blackberry Pisco Sours Recipe

Pisco is a South American grape brandy popular in Peru and Chile. If you can't find it in your area, feel free to substitute white tequila, grappa, or vodka. Don't be alarmed by the strength of this new classic; it's a cocktail that's meant to be sipped and savored.

One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

One-Dish Blackberry French Toast Recipe

Perfect for a holiday breakfast or a weekend brunch, this french toast recipe is loaded with tasty, sweet ingredients. Of course, you can always add a little extra sweetness with maple syrup or whipped cream.

Blackberry-Citrus Granola Bowl

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Food Styling: Ann Hampton; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Blackberry-Citrus Granola Bowl Recipe

The best way to cook steel-cut oats during the week? Don't cook them at all. Instead of a slow simmer, soak the oats overnight in your milk of choice, and serve the next morning. The oats soften and plump in the liquid yet retain a wonderfully chewy texture. If you prefer them warm, heat in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Cocoa nibs add a little extra crunch and a wake-up jolt similar to coffee. We love the contrast of creamy oats with the crunchy granola (recipe below). Use seasonal blackberries and citrus or any fruit you like.

Blackberry Iced Tea

Blackberry Iced Tea Recipe

Make this sweet, plum-hued beverage year-round by using fresh or frozen blackberries.

Fresh Blackberry Granita with Lemon Syrup

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Graham Yelton

Fresh Blackberry Granita with Lemon Syrup Recipe

Make the lemon syrup while the granita freezes, and refrigerate; strain before serving. Top with extra berries, if desired.

Blackberry-Almond Cobbler

Credit: Oxmoor House

Blackberry-Almond Cobbler Recipe

Use the darkest, juiciest blackberries you can find to make this gluten-free cobbler. The cornstarch mixed into the fresh fruit acts as a thickener, preventing the filling from becoming too runny.

Blackberry-Gin Shrub Cocktail

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Lindsey Ellis Beatty

Blackberry-Gin Shrub Cocktail Recipe

Red wine vinegar and clover honey really brighten up the flavors in one these berry shrub cocktails. Serve it up at a party for a perfectly summery and refreshing sip.

Blackberry-and-Bourbon Cobbler

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Blackberry-and-Bourbon Cobbler Recipe

Every weekend, especially during summer, the Fields family would make their version of cobbler, a cake-y mix of milk, sugar, and self-rising flour poured over fruit. Kelly says sometimes her mom would get "feisty" and add in amaretto. Here, Kelly plays to her own preferences with a bit of bourbon.

Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad

Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad Recipe

Celebrate berry season with delicious no-cook Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad breakfast sandwich. You can substitute blueberries if you can't find blackberries.

 

