30+ Juicy Blackberry Recipes to Try This Summer
There's no better fruit to represent the arrival of summer than sweet, tangy blackberries. Now that they're in their prime, we're celebrating by eating as many as possible. Blackberry cobblers, blackberry crisps, blackberry jam, and drinks like blackberry shrub and blackberry fizzes are out in full force, and we definitely aren't complaining. Check out our favorite blackberry recipes and take advantage of blackberry season before the juicy fruits are gone.
Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars
Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars Recipe
"These oat bars are a Blackberry Farm classic," says Steffan. "The recipe changes a lot with the seasons--we do it with peaches, strawberries, apples, you name it. The secret? Lots of butter."
Easy Blackberry Cobbler
Easy Blackberry Cobbler Recipe
Rather than breaking a sweat over the perfect pie crust and lattice top for your farmers' market blackberries, use them up in a hassle-free cobbler. All you need are fresh berries plus 5 more ingredients to whip up this Easy Blackberry Cobbler recipe. To make it special, top with freshly whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, and a mint garnish. If you are not serving it immediately, keep the cobbler and any desired toppings separate as to avoid getting them soggy. Simple as it may be, this quick and easy recipe is an exceptional entertaining dessert, especially for your next summer cookout.
Blackberry Jam Cake
Inspired by her Aunt Julie's blackberry jam cake, Damaris Phillips created this showstopping version. The caramel cream cheese frosting is slightly savory to balance out the sweetness of this three-layer cake.
Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp
Peach-and-Blackberry Crisp Recipe
Served hot or at room temperature, nothing says summer like a fresh fruit cobbler. When the dish first comes out of the oven, the fruit juice will be a little thin, but it will thicken as the cobbler sets and cools down. Peaches and blackberries come together in this easy to assemble recipe, but feel free to substitute your favorite berries or stone fruits. You can make the crumble topping mix ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator.
Blackberry Trifles with Pecan Feuilletage and Mascarpone-Cane Syrup Mousse
Blackberry Trifles with Pecan Feuilletage and Mascarpone-Cane Syrup Mousse Recipe
You can't have enough blackberry dessert recipes, and this one makes brilliant use of the summer's juicy gems. Feuilletage is flaky puff pastry, and here it is partnered with melted butter, pecans, and sugar, reminiscent of some of our favorite pecan treats. Use frozen blackberries if you want to make this recipe in the cooler months.
Blackberry Gin Fizz
For the perfect layer of creamy froth on top of each cocktail, be prepared to shake the cocktail shaker (with no ice) vigorously; the half-and-half helps set the egg white for a more stable foam.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars Recipe
Toffee-glazed pecan pieces add a streusel-like crunch to the tops of these Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars.
Blackberry-Yogurt Grits
Blackberry-Orange Margarita
Blackberry-Orange Margarita Recipe
This fruity sipper has sweet-tart flavor with a subtle burn from the serrano-infused tequila. Tender-tongued? This drink is equally delicious without the chile. Blackberries are fiber-packed and contain antioxidants called polyphenols that might ward off cognitive decline and keep your heart healthy.
Seared Salmon Salad with Beets and Blackberries
Blackberry-Lemon Griddle Cakes
Blackberry Gelato
This recipe makes 12 cups of lusciously smooth gelato--perfect for summer parties. The berry puree can be made several days in advance and refrigerated. One key step: Be sure to strain the seeds.
Grilled Pork Loin with Blackberry Glaze
Grilled Pork Loin with Blackberry Glaze Recipe
"Bone-in pork rack is one of my favorite things ever," says Cassidee Dabney, executive chef at The Barn at Blackberry Farm. "When you make the glaze, cook it down and strain out all the seeds so you have this sticky, unctuous mixture. When the pork fat hits it, it's magic."
TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler
TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler Recipe
Savor blackberry season with this home-style family favorite dessert--TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler.
Blackberry-Brie Toast
Blackberry-Hibiscus Agua Fresca
Blackberry-Peach Slow Cooker Crumble
Blackberry-Peach Slow Cooker Crumble Recipe
Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or Greek yogurt, this simple summer dessert is a great way to satisfy the sweet tooth while reaping the nutritional benefits of summer fruit. Keep the peach slices no less than 1/2 inch thick; any smaller, and they may lose their shape when cooked.
Shaved Cucumber Salad with Pickled Blackberries
Shaved Cucumber Salad with Pickled Blackberries Recipe
"This salad was inspired by a basket of onions, blackberries, cucumbers, and mint that showed up in the kitchen one day," says Sarah Steffan, executive chef of The Dogwood restaurant at Blackberry Farm. "Soak the onions in salted water and ice to crisp them up and mellow them out."
Blackberry Turnovers
When Ruth Reichl was 22--long before she became famous as a restaurant critic, magazine editor, and author--she taught cooking at a glassblowing workshop in the forests north of Seattle. The final week she was there, the wild blackberries ripened all at once, "soft, rich, and juicy," Reichl says. She picked until her pail overflowed. Then she baked into the night. In the morning, these flaky turnovers were her parting gift to the glassblowers.
Blackberry, Browned Butter, and Almond Tart
Blackberry, Browned Butter, and Almond Tart Recipe
"It's like a cookie on the outside and a cake on the inside with pockets of juicy blackberries," says Steffan.
Blackberry Cardamom Mulled Wine
Blackberry Cardamom Mulled Wine Recipe
A departure from traditional mulled wines that sugar and spice up a wine like a gingerbread cookie, this more delicate, floral mulled wine plays up the essence of a jammy Malbec or Zinfandel with blackberry and vanilla bean and adds hints of cardamom and cinnamon for a twist.
Perfectly Easy Blackberry Pie
Perfectly Easy Blackberry Pie Recipe
If you haven't eaten any blackberry pie yet, is it really summer? This perfectly easy blackberry pie comes together in a little more than an hour and highlights one of summer's best fruits. This recipe works with either fresh or frozen blackberries (or a mixture of the two), but fresh blackberries have more flavor and won't take as long to cook. Serve with vanilla ice cream or lemon sorbet.
Blackberry-Honey Mustard Sauce
Blackberry-Honey Mustard Sauce Recipe
You won't find another condiment as pretty as this tangy and sweet blackberry mustard.
Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade
Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade Recipe
For a winning adult lemonade, try Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade. The vanilla bean is a pleasing addition.
Tart-Sweet Lemon Blackberry Pancake Topping
Blackberry Chambord Jam
Blackberry Chambord Jam Recipe
This jam blends blackberries and Chambord, a black raspberry liqueur that brings out the flavor of the fruit.
Blackberry Cobbler with Almond-Ginger Biscuits
Blackberry Cobbler with Almond-Ginger Biscuits Recipe
Pockets of spicy crystallized ginger and sweet almonds are a surprising addition to this biscuit topping.
Blackberry Pisco Sours
Pisco is a South American grape brandy popular in Peru and Chile. If you can't find it in your area, feel free to substitute white tequila, grappa, or vodka. Don't be alarmed by the strength of this new classic; it's a cocktail that's meant to be sipped and savored.
One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
One-Dish Blackberry French Toast Recipe
Perfect for a holiday breakfast or a weekend brunch, this french toast recipe is loaded with tasty, sweet ingredients. Of course, you can always add a little extra sweetness with maple syrup or whipped cream.
Blackberry-Citrus Granola Bowl
Blackberry-Citrus Granola Bowl Recipe
The best way to cook steel-cut oats during the week? Don't cook them at all. Instead of a slow simmer, soak the oats overnight in your milk of choice, and serve the next morning. The oats soften and plump in the liquid yet retain a wonderfully chewy texture. If you prefer them warm, heat in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Cocoa nibs add a little extra crunch and a wake-up jolt similar to coffee. We love the contrast of creamy oats with the crunchy granola (recipe below). Use seasonal blackberries and citrus or any fruit you like.
Blackberry Iced Tea
Make this sweet, plum-hued beverage year-round by using fresh or frozen blackberries.
Fresh Blackberry Granita with Lemon Syrup
Fresh Blackberry Granita with Lemon Syrup Recipe
Make the lemon syrup while the granita freezes, and refrigerate; strain before serving. Top with extra berries, if desired.
Blackberry-Almond Cobbler
Blackberry-Almond Cobbler Recipe
Use the darkest, juiciest blackberries you can find to make this gluten-free cobbler. The cornstarch mixed into the fresh fruit acts as a thickener, preventing the filling from becoming too runny.
Blackberry-Gin Shrub Cocktail
Blackberry-Gin Shrub Cocktail Recipe
Red wine vinegar and clover honey really brighten up the flavors in one these berry shrub cocktails. Serve it up at a party for a perfectly summery and refreshing sip.
Blackberry-and-Bourbon Cobbler
Blackberry-and-Bourbon Cobbler Recipe
Every weekend, especially during summer, the Fields family would make their version of cobbler, a cake-y mix of milk, sugar, and self-rising flour poured over fruit. Kelly says sometimes her mom would get "feisty" and add in amaretto. Here, Kelly plays to her own preferences with a bit of bourbon.
Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad
Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad Recipe
Celebrate berry season with delicious no-cook Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad breakfast sandwich. You can substitute blueberries if you can't find blackberries.