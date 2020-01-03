15+ Apricot Recipes to Make This Summer
Juicy, ripe apricots are the ideal summer fruit. Whether they're used to make show-stopping desserts like pies, cookies, and cakes, or savory dinners with fish and chicken, summer apricots are the perfect complement to all of your delicious kitchen creations. Our collection of amazing apricot recipes will help you enjoy the summer season even more.
Seared Halloumi with Cucumbers, Apricots, and Honey
Seared Halloumi with Cucumbers, Apricots, and Honey Recipe
The key to this multi-textured meze plate is halloumi, a salty Cyprus grilling cheese, that works wonderfully with ripe figs, summer melon, and all manner of stone fruits.
Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies
Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies Recipe
Apricots bring out the tangy side of strawberries in the jammy filling for these flaky hand pies. Can't find fresh apricots? Our Test Kitchen also used dried apricots with delicious results.
Apricot-Sage Chicken with Carrots
Apricot-Sage Chicken with Carrots Recipe
Dinner doesn't get much easier than this eight-ingredient, one-pan dish. The secret is jarred apricot preserves; much more than a spread for toast, it balances the earthy sage and pungent mustard in the pan sauce and gives everything a glossy coat. You can also thin the preserves in a small saucepan over medium heat and brush over roasted pork tenderloin, salmon fillets, or a rustic apple tart. A little butter stirred in at the end adds body to the sauce.
Sablefish with Stone Fruit Salsa
Sablefish with Stone Fruit Salsa Recipe
Fish with fruit and curry? Trust us, it works. Making your own curry powder takes just a few minutes and lets you tailor the blend to complement the fruit. Use a mix of fruit colors for the prettiest salsa.
Lamb, Barley, and Apricot Tagine
Lamb, Barley, and Apricot Tagine Recipe
Here, whole-grain hulled barley works perfectly, cooking to a pleasantly firm, chewy texture after eight hours. Pearled barley, however, would not fare so well, bloating to a mushy, unappealing texture.
Apricot-Hazelnut Granola
Apricot-Hazelnut Granola Recipe
Take a Basic Granola recipe and replace 1 cup almonds with 1 cup chopped hazelnuts. Add 2 tsp. vanilla. Add 3/4 cup chopped dried apricots.
Habanero-Apricot Chicken Sandwiches
Habanero-Apricot Chicken Sandwiches Recipe
Habaneros contain more capsaicin (the compound that contributes spicy heat) than jalapeños, but removing the seeds and membranes lessens that heat considerably.
Honey-Vanilla Poached Apricots
Honey-Vanilla Poached Apricots Recipe
For a quick and summery dessert, look no further than fresh apricots. This simple poached dessert can satisfy that sweet tooth while also packing a protein punch with Greek yogurt in this easy treat.
Honey-Apricot-Glazed Chicken
Honey-Apricot-Glazed Chicken Recipe
This saucy slow cooker chicken lives at the flavorful intersection where sweet and savory meet. Never cooked with apricot brandy? It lends a unique fruity richness to this dish and can be found in most liquor stores shelved with flavored other liqueurs.
Apricot and Walnut Rugelach
Apricot and Walnut Rugelach Recipe
It's not a proper celebration of the festival of lights without a batch of rugelach. This classic Jewish cookie which is typically served during Hanukkah is an absolute must when it comes to holiday baking. Made with a super straightforward, 4-ingredient dough in the food processor, this pastry is far from intimidating. In this variation, we used our favorite apricot jam along with some hearty walnuts for the perfect fruit and nut dessert. If you don't have apricots or walnuts, any fruit and nut combination will do.
White Chocolate, Pistachio, and Apricot Bark
White Chocolate, Pistachio, and Apricot Bark Recipe
Brightly colored fruit and nuts decorate this festive version of holiday bark. Making bark is easy--just melt chocolate, spread it out, and add your favorite toppings. We added one important step, though: tempering the chocolate (carefully melting and cooling it to specific temperatures while adding large chunks of unmelted chocolate) so the bark stays shiny and snappy. For other flavor options, try Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark or Nutella Bark.
Apricot Buttons
Bake a batch of these cute fruit-filled buttons to add a little variety to your cookie tray.
Cranberry and Blenheim Apricot Sauce
Cranberry and Blenheim Apricot Sauce Recipe
There will be nothing easier to make on your Thanksgiving menu than homemade cranberry sauce. Keep it simple and very basic or spice it up with dried fruit, juice, citrus zest, and/or spices.
Apricot and Pluot Mosaic Cake
Apricot and Pluot Mosaic Cake Recipe
Baking this buttery cake in a big, shallow tart pan ensures that the cake doesn't get soggy, even as the fruit slices remain juicy. For the best texture, make and serve it on the same day.
Apricot-Mustard Glazed Pork Tenderloin
Apricot-Mustard Glazed Pork Tenderloin Recipe
This company-worthy dish turns fresh apricots into a deliciously herby, tangy-sweet sauce and glaze for meaty pork tenderloin. When apricots are not in season, you can make the sauce with plums, which are often available year-round.
Grilled Chicken Sliders and Apricot Chutney Spread
Grilled Chicken Sliders and Apricot Chutney Spread Recipe
Mini sliders are a fun weeknight meal the whole family is sure to love. Dijon mustard gives the apricot chutney the perfect amount of peppery tang to complement the grilled chicken.
Grilled Salmon with Apricot-Mustard Glaze
Grilled Salmon with Apricot-Mustard Glaze Recipe
Friends and family will beg for the recipe when you serve this sophisticated take on salmon. Brush the fruit reduction on the fish at the last minute to prevent sugars from burning on the grill.
Apricot-Hazelnut Toast
This healthy toast packs tangy goat cheese, savory thyme, and sweet apricot preserves. It's the perfect meal for someone looking for a variation on typical breakfast dishes. Best of all, you can assemble it in just a few minutes!