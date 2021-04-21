Refreshing Recipes That Start With a Can of Frozen Lemonade
Cans of frozen lemonade concentrate are the secret workhorse of your deep freezer. Their sweet-tart goodness is perfect for so much more than just mixing up a pitcher of summertime lemonade. Frozen lemonade is a great base for a wide range of sippers, from daiquiris to iced tea. The concentrate can also be baked into cupcakes, used to flavor chicken, mixed with pureed fruit and refrozen into Mexican popsicles--and so much more. Stock up on some extra cans during your next trip to the grocery store and discover how useful having a stash of frozen lemonade truly is.
Thai Lemonade
Chef Mai Pham of Star Ginger and Lemon Grass restaurants sure knows how to cool off (maybe it's the Sacramento heat). In the Test Kitchen, we've been drinking her lemonade slushy--amped up with chile, mint, and lime--by the blenderful.
Copycat Chick-fil-A Frosted Lemonade
Love the Chick-fil-A's signature frosted lemonade? With our DIY take on the genius summertime treat, it's incredibly easy to enjoy (and customize) it at home. This sweet and tangy lemonade milkshake is as refreshing as it is decadent, and easy to mix up for a group. Put your own spin on it by using a different flavor of ice cream (strawberry would be delicious) or adding another cooling kick of flavor with fresh mint leaves. You can also make give this creamy frozen lemonade the "grown-up" treatment by adding in a splash of vodka.
Lemon Berrymisu
If you think tiramisu has to be made hours ahead, try this fresh, summery version, which comes together in no time. For a non-alcoholic variation, use lemonade concentrate in place of the limoncello. And swap in madeleines for the ladyfingers if you like.
Lemonade Chicken
Frozen lemonade concentrate was introduced in the late 1950s and soon became a favorite ingredient in both sweet and savory dishes. Here it teams up with soy sauce for a quick-fix basting sauce that amps up the smoky flavors of charcoal-grilled chicken. Feel free to substitute frozen limeade or orange juice concentrate.
Lemonade Pie
For a homemade look, freeze crust for five minutes, and then slip it into your favorite pie plate before adding filling.
Cajun Lemonade
This spicy, spiked twist on traditional lemonade is perfect for summer barbecues and fall tailgating. Use your favorite brands of hot sauce and light rum.
Governor's Mansion Summer Peach Tea Punch
This refreshing and summery peach tea punch is perfect for bridal or baby showers, garden parties, and elegant teas.
Brandy Slush
Save this recipe for the next time you're having a crowd over for a weekend party. It makes a big batch, but it also keeps well in the freezer for up to three months, so it's easy to enjoy on short notice.
Sparkling Punch
This sparkling punch recipe pairs tangy pink lemonade with tart cranberry juice for an irresistible sweet-and-sour combination. Add some bubbles by mixing in club soda, and garnish with a few fresh mint springs to celebrate the season.