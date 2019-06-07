15 Mouthwatering Fresh Tomato Recipes

BLT Pasta Salad Recipe

If you're looking for a foolproof side to take to your next barbecue or potluck, you've come to the right place. This BLT Pasta Salad is essentially a BLT in a bowl, and who could turn that down? It's creamy and crunchy, just like the sandwich, and packs a delicious punch, especially with the use of fresh tomatoes and lettuce. If you have access to heirloom cherry tomatoes, feel free to use those instead. You could also use baby arugula instead of lettuce for a peppery zing. You can prepare this ahead of time, but don't dress until immediately before serving—otherwise, the lettuce will wilt and lose its crisp.