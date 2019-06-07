15 Mouthwatering Fresh Tomato Recipes
Succulent, juicy fresh tomatoes may just be the most highly anticipated arrivals at the summer farmers' market—and for good reason. A summer tomato at peak ripeness requires little more than a sprinkle of flakey salt and a grind of black pepper to be absolutely delicious. From layering them into hearty sandwiches and lively summer salads to roasting them to bring out their inherent sweetness in fresh pasta sauces, to candying them for a most incredible caprese inspired ice cream sundae, here are some of our favorite ways to highlight the glory of fresh summer tomatoes.
Ratatouille Tart
This simple and vibrant vegetable tart is great go-to recipe for entertaining. Encasing all of the classic flavors of ratatouille in a buttery, flakey crust (not to mention, adding a sprinkling of creamy goat cheese), is a beautiful and delicious way to enjoy a bounty of summer produce. Pre-roasting the vegetables allows them to develop nice color and keeps them from leaking liquid onto the crust while you bake the assembled tart. Serve as an appetizer or with a green salad for a light and lovely meal.
Ultimate Grilled Tomato Sandwiches
Toasty bread, juicy tomatoes, melty cheese, and smoky bacon—what's not to love? These decadent grilled sandwiches are the perfect place to put your ripe summer tomatoes, and pair beautifully with a light, refreshing summer soup. While you could certainly prepare them in a skillet on the stove, going to the grill takes these superb summer sandwiches to the next level.
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
Smaller tomatoes, like cherry or grape, have brighter, fruitier flavors than larger ones. Look for colorful selections such as the orange Sun Gold and the purple Black Cherry. Cherry tomatoes need only a few minutes in a hot pan before they soften and release their naturally sweet juices.
Grilled Flat Iron Steak with Charred Tomato Relish
This smoky relish is delicious on just about anything you grill; from fish to chicken, or even thick slices of country bread.
Creamy Chicken-Tomato Skillet
Yes! You can make chicken and rice in 20 minutes. When a craving for comfort food hits and you need it in a hurry, this fast take on chicken and rice hits the spot. Stirring chopped baby spinach into warm brown rice is a smart way to get more vegetables and jazz up an otherwise plain starchy side.
Caprese Salsa
We loved the classic caprese salad so much, we transformed it into a vibrant summer "salsa," so that we could top just about everything with it. The simple, but so satisfying, flavor combo of ripe, juicy tomatoes, fresh basil, and rich mozzarella cheese is the perfect path to amping up any number of your favorite summertime staples. Serve this fresh and flavor-packed topper over grilled steak or chicken, use it as a burger relish, or spoon it onto crostini or grilled bread for an awesome and easy appetizer.
Restaurant Style Salsa
Just like the dip at your favorite Mexican restaurant—only better! This fresh and spicy homemade salsa makes a big batch, but trust us, it won't last long.
Pan-Seared Pork Chops with Roasted Fennel and Tomatoes
One pan, a handful of ingredients, and 30 minutes are all you need to put this impressive pork chop skillet dinner on the table. This flavor-packed, single-skillet supper is an easy dinner for two that feels like something special. It's also an ideal recipe for one, as the leftover chop and veggies reheat well for a next-day lunch worth looking forward to.
Marinated Cucumber-And-Tomato Salad
This easy cucumber and tomato salad tastes like summertime in a bowl. The dressing is light and zingy from the vinegar, the cucumbers and onion are so pleasantly crunchy you can't stop eating them, and the tomatoes are so juicy and sweet they burst in your mouth. It's perfect as a light summer snack, but would also be a great side dish at any barbecue or cookout or even an addition to other salads. Go ahead and make a big vat of this and keep it in the fridge. It'll disappear in no time.
Bloody Mary Pizza
We took everything you love about a Bloody Mary, and layered it onto a garlic butter brushed pizza—because it felt like the right thing to do. And trust us on this one, it was. The key to this pie's brunch-worthy flavor profile is in the sauce. We amped up jarred vodka sauce (we recommend using Rao's brand) with classic Bloody Mary flavorings, like hot sauce, lime juice, celery seed, and Worcestershire sauce. Top the pizza off with your favorite BM accoutrements (we opted for pickled okra, olives, bacon, pepperoncini, celery, and plenty of cracked black pepper), and you're ready for action.
Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
What's the secret for a pasta salad everyone will want to try? Homemade ranch dressing. Here's your brand new go-to side for a backyard barbecue, potluck, or picnic. People in the test kitchen liked this Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad so much they were taking it home, and we're thinking it had something to do with our perfectly herby and garlicky ranch that coated the veggies and pasta perfectly.
Guacamole Salad
Our Guacamole Salad is a bright, crunchy, and veggie-rich take on everyone's favorite avocado-based dip. The fresh vegetables provide crunch that contrasts the creamy avocado, while the coriander vinaigrette is subtly acidic and doesn't overshadow the rest of the ingredients. This dip would easily brighten up a summer cookout, but also makes a great topping for fish tacos or a taco salad. Be sure to soak the red onion for at least 10 minutes to make it less harsh.
BLT Pasta Salad
If you're looking for a foolproof side to take to your next barbecue or potluck, you've come to the right place. This BLT Pasta Salad is essentially a BLT in a bowl, and who could turn that down? It's creamy and crunchy, just like the sandwich, and packs a delicious punch, especially with the use of fresh tomatoes and lettuce. If you have access to heirloom cherry tomatoes, feel free to use those instead. You could also use baby arugula instead of lettuce for a peppery zing. You can prepare this ahead of time, but don't dress until immediately before serving—otherwise, the lettuce will wilt and lose its crisp.
Peach Ketchup
Sweet, sour, salty, and a bit spicy, with some tomato to prevent it from going too fruity, this condiment is delicious wherever you would put regular ketchup. It's especially good on sweet potato fries, pork dishes, and chicken wings, and could be the base of a really fantastic barbecue sauce.
Endless Summer Salad
This abundantly loaded salad is the ultimate love letter to summer. Featuring a colorful menagerie of seasonal gems—blueberries, tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, okra, and more—it's as gorgeous as it is delicious. Plus, it's absolutely flexible; consider this recipe a blueprint for bringing together everything that catches your eye at your own local farmer's market this week.