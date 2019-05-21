35 Fresh Corn Recipes That Are Perfect for Summer
Nothing says "summer" quite like fresh corn. Keep it simple with our Grilled Corn on the Cob recipe or dress it up with our Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits. If you're feeling really crazy, try our Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage or our Corn and Crab Pita Nachos. No matter what you're looking for, you're sure to find the perfect summer dinner with our fresh corn recipes.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad Recipe
Elote, Mexican-style street corn, inspired this tangy, smoky, slightly creamy side dish. Three jalapeños give this salad a real kick; make it milder by substituting mini sweet peppers. Serve this salad by itself at a cookout or alongside grilled flank steak and warm tortillas for an easy taco night.
Grilled Eggplant-and-Corn Romesco Napoleons
Grilled Eggplant-and-Corn Romesco Napoleons Recipe
Eggplant is an incredibly versatile vegetable and a good choice for meatless meals. In this cheesy Rollups recipe, eggplant stands in for a delicious substitute for pasta. Eggplants enjoy the same growing conditions as tomatoes, so try growing your own this year.
Applewood-Smoked Corn on the Cob
Applewood-Smoked Corn on the Cob Recipe
We love the warm, slightly sweet smoky flavor applewood gives the corn. Hickory chips might overpower here, but cherry chips would also work.
Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage
Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage Recipe
We topped this summer pizza with fresh corn, bell peppers, plum tomatoes, and hot Italian sausgae. The sausage and tomatoes cook together to create a rich sauce, which is used as a base for summer corn, peppers, and even more tomatoes. Use fresh pizza dough and par-cook the crust before adding the toppings for the crispiest results.
Grilled Corn on the Cob
Grilled Corn on the Cob Recipe
Grilled corn on the cob epitomizes summer like nothing else. Grilled in its husk, our easy corn on the cob recipe takes on a wonderful, lightly charred flavor.
Creamy Corn-Mushroom Risotto
Creamy Corn-Mushroom Risotto Recipe
Infused with a rich corn broth, this corn- and mushroom-studded risotto is a stellar way to celebrate the last of the season's harvest. The pureed corn broth adds a subtle sweet creaminess that builds as the risotto cooks. Feel free to sub in your favorite mushrooms; steer clear of large portobellos—their dark gills will discolor the finished dish.
Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits
Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits Recipe
Fresh corn, creamy goat cheese, and chopped chives make these grits the perfect side dish for any meal. The corn plays up that natural stone-ground taste of the buttermilk grits, and the fresh French feel of goat cheese and chives elevates it to the next level.
Simply Steamed Salmon and Corn With Dill Yogurt
Simply Steamed Salmon and Corn With Dill Yogurt Recipe
This fresh and healthy dinner is perfect for hot summer nights. Steaming is a gentle cooking method that preserves the natural flavors of all the components of this 15-minute meal.
Pork Chops with Corn Relish
Pork Chops with Corn Relish Recipe
Call on your grill and farmers market bounty to make summer dinners simple. Keep this relish recipe handy for adding fresh flavor to grilled fish or pasta salad.
Corn and Crab Pita Nachos
Corn and Crab Pita Nachos Recipe
This dish is inspired by the crab melts that New England che Ana Sortun's mother made her when she was growing up in the Pacific Northwest.
Snapper with Corn-Okra Relish
Snapper with Corn-Okra Relish Recipe
U.S.-sourced snapper from the southeast Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Hawaii are the best sustainable choices. Learn more at seafoodwatch.org.
Smoky Beer-Poached Grilled Corn
Smoky Beer-Poached Grilled Corn Recipe
We took a technique that's typically used for bratwurst and applied it to corn—with amazing results. You can save the beer after poaching the corn and use it for poaching brats or for steaming peel-and-eat shrimp.
Smoky Grilled Corn
Seasoned with classic bold barbecue flavor, this grilled corn will be a home run at your next backyard barbecue. Combined with the charred goodness from the grill, the trifecta of chili powder, cumin, and paprika create a spicy, smoky crust that makes this side irresistible. If you've never grilled corn before, don't be alarmed by the pops. Just be sure to turn the ears occasionally to ensure nice, even cooking. Hit it with a squeeze of lime for extra flavor.
Mexican Corn Salad
Mexican street corn morphs into an epic salad in this dish. Beautiful to behold, this salad shines thanks to the combination of colors and textures—crisp golden corn, juicy cherry tomatoes, peppery radishes, and creamy nuggets of cheese. This potluck-perfect side is easy to make ahead of time, and it gets even more flavorful when it sits overnight. Simply wait to stir in the cilantro until just before serving for the prettiest presentation.
Creamed Corn
Get your guilt-free creamed corn fix right here! When sweet corn is at its peak, it only takes a few tablespoons of cream to create this light and luscious take on summer's best side dish. The secret to this recipe is the corn purée, which gives the finished dish its velvety texture. And since you just blend up half of the mixture, you still get the satisfying crunch from the crisp kernels. You'll love the hint of flavor from the nutmeg—it's a subtle addition that makes a surprising difference.
Make Mexican-Style Corn on the Cob in an Air Fryer
Make Mexican-Style Corn on the Cob in an Air Fryer Recipe
No need to track down a food truck to get your Mexican street corn fix—your air fryer turns out a fantastic batch. A quick turn halfway through cooking yields crispy, juicy corn that soaks up the tasty garlic-lime butter like a champ. Pick out small ears, or trim them slightly so that they fit into the air fryer basket. If you have any leftovers, cut the kernels off the cob and stir into a dip or sprinkle over a salad.
Creamy Street Corn Soup
Creamy Street Corn Soup Recipe
Love elote? Of course, who doesn't? This vibrant and creamy summer soup hits all the crave-worthy flavor notes of the classic Mexican street corn, but comes in a slightly less-messy format. Whether you serve it as an appetizer or your main dish, this street corn soup is sure to become a fast favorite.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad Recipe
The summer's favorite produce is compiled together to create this vibrant and beautiful salad. The salad is tossed in a sweet and savory honey vinaigrette and topped with feta for a stunning finish.
Brined Shrimp with Charred Corn Salad
Brined Shrimp with Charred Corn Salad Recipe
Seared shrimp with a quick spice rub pairs with pan-charred summer vegetables in this simple dish that pops with fresh flavor. A little white wine vinegar balances the sweetness of the caramelized veggies and also complements the shrimp.
Sweet Corn Ice Cream
Steeping cobs in the cream mixture infuses it with corn flavor. If possible, chill the corn mixture overnight. This lets flavors meld and helps the ice cream to freeze faster: The quicker it freezes, the creamier it will be.
Grill-Steamed Corn with Cilantro and Chile Flakes
Grill-Steamed Corn with Cilantro and Chile Flakes Recipe
Aleppo is a Middle Eastern ground pepper with moderate heat and fruity notes. You can substitute 1⁄2 teaspoon ground red pepper flakes. This technique steams the corn in its husk right on the grill. Some smoke flavor permeates the corn, but not as much as when it rests on the grill rack without husks.
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder Recipe
This hearty (but not too thick) chowder would be easy to serve for a football watch party or tailgate. It's not as expected as a traditional dip, but will be appreciated for those guests sick of the typical tailgating cuisine!
Grilled Corn Salsa
Don't be afraid to get some good char all over the corn; that's where a lot of the flavor comes from. We like the look of red jalapeños here, but you can also use green jalapeños (which taste the same) if they're easier to find.
Creole Shrimp and Creamed Corn
Creole Shrimp and Creamed Corn Recipe
In this fun twist on shrimp and grits, buttery creamed corn stands in for grits—a sweet and tasty surprise. The shrimp mixture takes on bold flavors from Creole seasoning, smoked paprika, thyme, and garlic—making for a robust mixture that's complemented by the sweetness of the creamed corn.
Cumin Pork and Poblano Corn
Cumin Pork and Poblano Corn Recipe
This delicious and spicy pork recipe is made simple with the pressure cooking power of your Instant Pot. The whole thing comes together in less than an hour and is sure to please the whole family.
Potato, Corn, and Chicken Stew
Potato, Corn, and Chicken Stew Recipe
This chunky, creamy soup recipe is made simple with the pressure cooking power of your Instant Pot. Add this to your list of weeknight chicken recipes.
Ground Corn Breakfast Bowls
Ground Corn Breakfast Bowls Recipe
Mornings can be so hectic. We know that. Let your pressure cooker relieve the pressure of cooking breakfast with this quick and easy Instant Pot recipe. Try this "no-stir" method for making creamy grits. Serve with eggs and bacon for a heartier meal.
Tomato, Basil, and Corn Pizza
Tomato, Basil, and Corn Pizza Recipe
A sprinkling of cornmeal keeps the dough from sticking to the pizza stone and gets the bottom of the crust extra crispy. If you don't have a rectangular pizza stone, use a heavy baking sheet instead. Serve with a green side salad for a winning weeknight combination.
Silky Tomato-Basil Soup with Fresh Corn
Silky Tomato-Basil Soup with Fresh Corn Recipe
A warm bowl of soup is often unappreciated in the summer heat, but we tap into some of the season's best produce, from juicy tomatoes to sweet corn, to create a luxurious, fresh tomato soup.
Yellow Corn Salsa
A simple and sunny combination of sweet summer corn, yellow squash, onion, and jalapeño make a delicious earthy-sweet salsa, perfect for topping tacos, adding to burrito bowls, and creating the yellow band of our vibrant "Rainbow" Salsa.
Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder Recipe
One of the reasons we love summer is the abundance of fresh, sweet corn. You can roast ears of corn on the grill or make a skillet full of creamed corn, served with fresh tomatoes and green beans.
Lobster and Corn Quesadillas
Lobster and Corn Quesadillas Recipe
Inspired by a simple, classic lobster and corn chowder, these decadent Maine lobster quesadillas can be served family-style as a crowd-pleasing appetizer, or plated with a simple green salad for an exceptional meal. If you want to go with a milder cheese, shredded Monterey Jack or Swiss would both work great. Filled with delicate sweetness and savory richness, this high-low dish is sure to be a dinner party hit. Maine New Shell Lobster is harvested during peak season in Maine (roughly late June – early November) when lobsters shed their old shells and grow new shells. Gulf of Maine seawater fills the newly formed shell and naturally "marinates" the meat, creating an intense and more "lobster-y" flavor. New Shell is more tender, delicately textured lobster meat. The thinner shell even makes the lobsters easy to crack, pick and eat by hand.
Summer Corn Grits
Scrape the milky liquid from the corncobs, and add it with the kernels for extra summery flavor.
Fresh Summer Corn Sauté
Fresh Summer Corn Sauté Recipe
Basil adds a fresh flavor to this picnic-ready corn sauté.
Copycat Panera Bread Summer Corn Chowder
Copycat Panera Bread Summer Corn Chowder Recipe
Panera Bread's delightful seasonal chowder features sweet corn kernels that are balanced with a creamy base and spicy accents. Its popularity grows every year, and fans can't wait to indulge in one of the few warm soups that you'd actually want to eat on a summer day. The vegetarian-friendly chowder pairs perfectly with a vibrant green salad or a thick slice of crusty bread. It is loaded with a handful of vegetables to give you a wonderfully chunky bite with each spoonful. The smoked paprika adds a subtle smokiness that enhances the kick from the jalapeño and cayenne peppers. Finish the soup with freshly chopped cilantro and a squeeze of fresh lime juice for brightness.