20 Baked Salmon Recipes to Make for Dinner
These baked (and roasted) salmon recipes are as easy as they are deliciously healthy. Whether you're looking for something to throw on a sheet pan with veggies (like Salmon with Green Beans and Smashed Potatoes or Crispy Sheet Pan Salmon with Lemony Asparagus and Carrots), Asian-inspired (we recommend this Easy Sesame-Hoisin Salmon), or quirky and fun (we're looking at you, Everything Bagel Roasted Salmon), you're sure to find your new favorite dinner in our collection of baked salmon recipes.
Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables
A tangy honey-mustard sauce gives salmon a flavorful kick, and a panko breadcrumb crust adds a nice crunch. Even kids and adults who are normally skeptical of fish will love this delicious sheet pan supper. When shopping for salmon, choose center-cut filets, which are thicker and more uniform in size.
Salmon with Green Beans and Smashed Potatoes
Smart timing makes this sheet pan supper easy and keeps your dish count down. Briefly microwave the potatoes first to help them cook up perfectly tender with the salmon; add the green beans last to keep them bright and crunchy.
Crispy Sheet Pan Salmon with Lemony Asparagus and Carrots
This heart-healthy sheet pan dish features both minimal prep time and simple cleanup thanks to its setup. Flavor wise, tangy Dijon mustard and fresh dill perk up fresh, tender salmon, while panko adds a nice crunch. A fresh squeeze of lemon after the dish bakes adds just the right amount of tanginess.
Everything Bagel Roasted Salmon
Everything bagel seasoning is an easy but unexpected way to add punch to salmon; the onion flavor is subtle, and the added crunch provides a nice textural contrast to the tender fish. Brushing on honey and mustard adds the perfect sweet and tangy kick.
Sesame Salmon with Kimchi-Miso Butter
The mellow nuttiness of the miso and richness of the butter tame kimchi's tang while adding rich umami flavor. Serve the salmon over rice or your favorite grain.
Easy Sesame-Hoisin Salmon
This just might become one of your go-to weeknight mains. It's incredibly easy to make, near foolproof, and a guaranteed family pleaser. It works especially well with sustainable farmed salmon, which is oilier than wild salmon.
Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables
In just 35 minutes, you can serve your family this incredibly delicious and good-for-you seafood supper. When it comes to busy weeknight dinners, quick and easy is the name of the game; and this tangy salmon with savory roasted vegetables is both full of flavor and hearty enough to satisfy the whole family.
Dijon-Herb Crusted Salmon with Creamy Dill Sauce
Salmon is a rich, dense fish, so it takes longer to cook through than white flaked fish like trout or tilapia. Rather than bread the fillets first, add the panko topping to the salmon when it's almost done and broil just until toasted so that the crust doesn't burn before the fish is done.
Roasted Salmon with Oranges, Beets, and Carrots
This sheet pan main is as elegant as it is easy. Serve on any weeknight, or for guests with a whole-grain side and seasonal salad. One large fillet, also called a side of salmon, will stay moist at the higher oven temperature. If using individually portioned fillets.
Salmon with Kale-Quinoa Salad
The American Heart Association recommends eating salmon or other fatty fish twice a week to reap the cardiovascular benefits that the omega-3 fatty acids provide. Look for wild salmon, which has 5 to 10 times fewer contaminants and persistent organic pollutants (POPs) than farm-raised.
Miso-Glazed Salmon with Wilted Spinach
This Asian-inspired fish is a great weeknight meal, and you can save more time by purchasing pretoasted sesame seeds. Look for them in the spice aisle.
Citrus-Roasted Salmon
Ready in just 20 minutes, this salmon recipe is easy and the perfect way to incorporate more fish into your family's regular diet.
Sweet Chile Salmon
For your next holiday meal, we highly recommend giving the ham a break and picking up a side of salmon instead. Whether you're serving it for a special occasion or a casual weeknight meal, this perfectly tender roasted salmon is impressive in every possible way.
Spice-Roasted Salmon with Roasted Cauliflower
Moroccan spices blend earthy (cumin) with warm and fragrant (coriander and allspice). Salmon and cauliflower embrace these flavors well. Look for thicker salmon fillets from the upper portion of the fish rather than thinner tail pieces.
Baked Salmon with Tarragon-Glazed Cucumber
Cooked cucumber? Trust us. A little heat makes it slightly creamy and helps it soak up the gently seasoned pickling mixture. Thin-skinned cucumber is a must here for its tender texture and bright color.
Sheet Pan Salmon, Green Beans, and Potatoes
A complete sheet pan dinner that feeds 4 people in just 40 minutes? It doesn't get much better than this fuss-free dinner prep method. You'll only need a few pantry-staple ingredients in addition to the fish, veggies, and potatoes. The Tzaziki sauce is optional, but we highly suggest serving it with the final dish for over-the-top flavor (Plus--you'll have time to prepare it while the potatoes are cooking).
Lemony Roasted Salmon with White Wine Couscous
The tangy herbed yogurt sauce also moistens the salmon during cooking.
Indian-Spiced Salmon
Tired of the same old glazed salmon recipes? Try this Indian-inspired salmon recipe featuring seasonings like fennel, coriander, cumin, and cloves.
Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Here's the delicious proof that you can serve a complete, no-mess fish dinner in less than 25 minutes.
Almond-Crusted Salmon
In this quick and easy recipe, rich salmon, coated in almond meal, acquires a toasted flavor reminiscent of browned butter. Serve with broccoli rabe, orzo pasta, and pinot noir. For more salmon dinners like this one, see our complete collection of salmon recipes.