20 Vibrant Easter Desserts With Frozen Fruit

Updated March 24, 2020
Frozen fruit is the secret ingredient in these gorgeous spring-ready desserts. From pretty pies (like this Peach Blueberry Pie and this Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie) to colorful crumbles (this single-serving Fruit Crumble For One is incredibly simple), we have the frozen fruit desserts to please everyone at your Easter table.

Peach Blueberry Pie

Peach Blueberry Pie Recipe

Two of summer's best crops unite to form a classic dessert you'll want to bring to every cookout. Our Peach Blueberry Pie is sweet and fruity with a flaky crust. Using parchment paper in the oven will help catch any drippage. Fruit pies are something that should be made a day ahead, and the longer this cools, the lower your chances of an overly juicy pie.

Grilled Peach Cobbler

Grilled Peach Cobbler Recipe

Serve hot off the grill or at room temperature. Crown it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra sweet touch.

Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake Recipe

Swirl a fresh blueberry puree into the filling and over the finished cheesecake for a double shot of delicious berry flavor. Combine graham cracker and vanilla wafer crumbs for a great-tasting crust.

Blueberry Scones

Blueberry Scones Recipe

When we set out to create the best basic blueberry scone recipe, we knew it needed to be buttery and tender, but not cakey or overtly sweet—dense for sure, but not dry. These deliver on every front. While these blueberry scones are divine as-is, you can customize the recipe with whatever flavor add-ins you like.

Fruit Crumble For One

Fruit Crumble For One Recipe

Comforting and easy to make for one (or one dozen). 

Mixed Berry Scones With Lemon Ginger Glaze 

Mixed Berry Scones With Lemon Ginger Glaze  Recipe

Summer berry season is the ideal time to make a sweet scone that is packed with the freshest crop of juicy fruits. These scones are tender, buttery and offer a delicate lemony flavor; plus, they are filled with the perfect berry trio of strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars Recipe

Want to be the star of the summer potluck? Make a batch of these crowd-pleasing cookie bars up to two days in advance.

Raspberry Crumble Bars

Raspberry Crumble Bars Recipe

Gooey and crumbly bars are the perfect snack. To give these dessert bars an extra-thick layer of fruit, we added berries to the mixture. Fresh or frozen berries will work equally fine in this recipe. For the neatest squares, cool the bars completely before cutting—or refrigerate up to two hours.

Pear-Cranberry Pie with Ginger-Almond Streusel

Pear-Cranberry Pie with Ginger-Almond Streusel Recipe

If you're looking for a fresh alternative to your usual apple pie, this dessert delivers. Every component of this pie is extra special, from the buttery vanilla bean piecrust, to the juicy fruit filling, to the chunky ginger-almond streusel on top. Serve the slices warm with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and enjoy a sweet taste of fall.

Cranberry-Apple Tartlets

Cranberry-Apple Tartlets Recipe

Surprise your guests with these cute and delicious tartlets. Fresh or frozen cranberries can be used to make the tangy filling. If using frozen berries, don't defrost them. Frozen cranberries act more like fresh cranberries than thawed ones do; the skins burst at a similar rate and they are less juicy.

Cranberry Cookies With Orange Glaze

Cranberry Cookies With Orange Glaze Recipe

Oh, so festive! These cakey cranberry cookies are a perfect Christmastime snack, dessert, or even breakfast.

Berry Coconut Fro-Yo

Berry Coconut Fro-Yo Recipe

This super fruity and tasty frozen yogurt is the perfect way to usher in spring. With only four ingredients, it doesn't get much easier than this.

Rhubarb Cake

Rhubarb Cake Recipe

Our Rhubarb Cake is one sweet (but not too sweet) way to celebrate spring's seasonal bounty. Even though it's a cake, the texture is more reminiscent of a quick bread, such as banana bread, meaning it would be a great side dish for breakfast or fantastic if transformed into muffins.

Dark Chocolate Frozen Banana Bites

Dark Chocolate Frozen Banana Bites Recipe

Did you know that bananas are packed with resistant starch, a type of carb that boosts metabolism? All the more reason to indulge in this bite of delight.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie Recipe

Remember that strawberry-pretzel salad that showed up at every church supper? We've turned it into your new favorite pie with a salty-sweet pretzel crust and added zip from rhubarb. We all love our classic desserts, but sometimes it is fun to change them up a bit and create something new.

Cherry Cream Paletas

Cherry Cream Paletas Recipe

Frozen cherries add a pop of color to this Creamsicle-like concoction.

Rhubarb-Apple Crisp

Rhubarb-Apple Crisp Recipe

Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious apples hold their shape well and won't get too mushy after baking. Brown sugar lends deep molasses flavor to the topping.

Banana Ice Cream with Berries, Chocolate, or Cinnamon

Banana Ice Cream with Berries, Chocolate, or Cinnamon Recipe

Freezing bananas transforms them into a sorbetlike treat in this easy, healthy dessert. Make sure to use very ripe bananas with lots of brown spots.

Caliente Mango Sorbet

Caliente Mango Sorbet Recipe

Caliente Mango Sorbet gets its kick from red Fresno chili peppers. The fire and ice element to this cool scoop, makes it a favorite midsummer treat. Remove the seeds for a milder taste.

Blueberry-Lemon Sorbet

Blueberry-Lemon Sorbet Recipe
 
This bright-tasting sorbet gains an exquisite aroma from a small amount of lavender. 

