10 Easy Recipes to Make With Canned Crescent Rolls

Updated September 27, 2022
These easy recipes come together in a snap thanks to one secret ingredient: store-bought crescent rolls. The refrigerator aisle staple works well as a base for a sweet treat or a savory supper. No matter what you're looking for, be sure to bookmark this collection of easy crescent roll recipes. 

Air-Fryer Fried Oreos

Air-Fryer Fried Oreos Recipe

Not only does the air fryer make this fairground favorite a bit healthier, but fried Oreos have also never been easier to make at home thanks to the fat-slashing countertop appliance. And requiring only 4 ingredients, these air-fried Oreos are the perfect treat for anything from weekend sleepovers to an extra-special weeknight dessert.

Easy Chocolate Babka Buns

Easy Chocolate Babka Buns Recipe

These aren't your typical babka buns—crescent roll dough makes the cooking process much easier and yields buns that are bready rather than dry. The chocolate filling is rich and deliciously swirled throughout the buns. If you're eating them warm, they'd be fantastic paired with a chocolate ganache glaze.

Cranberry-Goat Cheese Pinwheels

Cranberry-Goat Cheese Pinwheels Recipe

Entertaining is stressful enough (especially during the holidays)—keep the party starters simple. Tangy goat cheese dresses up canned crescent dough and canned cranberry sauce like you wouldn't believe in these easy, 3-ingredient appetizers. 

Cheesecake Crescent Rolls

Cheesecake Crescent Rolls Recipe

For holiday brunches, overnight company, and any manner of potluck, consider this recipe your secret weapon. Easy as they are to make, these Cheesecake Crescent Rolls will always score rave reviews. 

Mama's Mini-Cinnis

Mama's Mini-Cinnis Recipe

A can of crescent rolls can easily be transformed into too-cute mini cinnamon rolls with this easy recipe. Try them for a Sunday brunch or kid-friendly breakfast.

Crescent Dogs

Crescent Dogs Recipe

Pillsbury® crescents update the popular "pig-in-blanket" concept, along with a yummy surprise: melted cheese in each frank.

Crescent Calzones

Crescent Calzones Recipe

These calzone sandwiches are made with refrigerated crescent dinner rolls packed with ground meat, cheese, bell pepper and pizza sauce, served warm right from the oven.

Baked Crescent Churros

Baked Crescent Churros Recipe

Just four ingredients in a speedy version of the crispy Mexican classic, cinnamon-sugar-spinkled churros.

Chocolate Filled Crescents

Chocolate Filled Crescents Recipe

A decadent dessert with only 2 ingredients?  Yes, please! This easy-to-make snack is perfect for when you're craving something sweet and simple.

Sausage and Cheese Crescent Squares

Sausage and Cheese Crescent Squares Recipe

Sausage and two kinds of cheese turn Pillsbury® crescents dough into a rich and tasty appetizer.

