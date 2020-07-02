10 Easy Recipes to Make With Canned Crescent Rolls
These easy recipes come together in a snap thanks to one secret ingredient: store-bought crescent rolls. The refrigerator aisle staple works well as a base for a sweet treat or a savory supper. No matter what you're looking for, be sure to bookmark this collection of easy crescent roll recipes.
Air-Fryer Fried Oreos
Not only does the air fryer make this fairground favorite a bit healthier, but fried Oreos have also never been easier to make at home thanks to the fat-slashing countertop appliance. And requiring only 4 ingredients, these air-fried Oreos are the perfect treat for anything from weekend sleepovers to an extra-special weeknight dessert.
Easy Chocolate Babka Buns
These aren't your typical babka buns—crescent roll dough makes the cooking process much easier and yields buns that are bready rather than dry. The chocolate filling is rich and deliciously swirled throughout the buns. If you're eating them warm, they'd be fantastic paired with a chocolate ganache glaze.
Cranberry-Goat Cheese Pinwheels
Entertaining is stressful enough (especially during the holidays)—keep the party starters simple. Tangy goat cheese dresses up canned crescent dough and canned cranberry sauce like you wouldn't believe in these easy, 3-ingredient appetizers.
Cheesecake Crescent Rolls
For holiday brunches, overnight company, and any manner of potluck, consider this recipe your secret weapon. Easy as they are to make, these Cheesecake Crescent Rolls will always score rave reviews.
Mama's Mini-Cinnis
A can of crescent rolls can easily be transformed into too-cute mini cinnamon rolls with this easy recipe. Try them for a Sunday brunch or kid-friendly breakfast.
Crescent Dogs
Pillsbury® crescents update the popular "pig-in-blanket" concept, along with a yummy surprise: melted cheese in each frank.
Crescent Calzones
These calzone sandwiches are made with refrigerated crescent dinner rolls packed with ground meat, cheese, bell pepper and pizza sauce, served warm right from the oven.
Baked Crescent Churros
Just four ingredients in a speedy version of the crispy Mexican classic, cinnamon-sugar-spinkled churros.
Chocolate Filled Crescents
A decadent dessert with only 2 ingredients? Yes, please! This easy-to-make snack is perfect for when you're craving something sweet and simple.
Sausage and Cheese Crescent Squares
Sausage and two kinds of cheese turn Pillsbury® crescents dough into a rich and tasty appetizer.