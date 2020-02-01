20+ Easy Shredded Chicken Recipes
Make dinner tonight a breeze with one of our favorite shredded chicken recipes. Whether you're searching for simple soups, flavorful salads, or an easy appetizer, we've got your whole meal covered. Starting with shredded chicken means prep-time is simple, and you can even use a store-bought rotisserie chicken to make things that much easier. Make weeknight dinners so simple with any one of these fast and flavorful recipes.
Chicken Tamale Casserole
Chicken Tamale Casserole Recipe
If you're craving tamales but just don't have the time, this tamale casserole is a quick and easy answer. Homemade tamales can be too time-consuming to prepare on a weeknight, but corn bread mix captures the same flavor. Feel free to experiment with different types of meat, such as ground beef or turkey, or trying chile verde salsa instead of enchilada sauce. No matter how you prepare it, this dish will quickly become a family favorite.
Shredded Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe
Use Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff ingredients to prepare this tortilla soup topped with homemade tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedges.
Cheesy Chicken and Pinto Bean Taco Skillet
Cheesy Chicken and Pinto Bean Taco Skillet Recipe
If you're in need of a simple, tasty dish that works for a weeknight meal, consider that need fulfilled. This skillet dish is effortless to throw together and super customizable—you can use black beans or kidney beans instead of pinto. If you're not in the mood for chicken, try shredded pulled pork from your favorite BBQ place.
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash Recipe
For a family-friendly weeknight dinner that feels comforting but loads in the good stuff, Buffalo chicken spaghetti squash is where it's at. Featuring shredded chicken, carrots, celery, blue cheese, Buffalo sauce, and a drizzle of ranch (for good measure), these heart spaghetti squash boats deliver the best of a Buffalo chicken experience.
Chicken Parmesan Casserole
Chicken Parmesan Casserole Recipe
This gooey, cheesy, ultra-comforting Chicken Parmesan Casserole is easy enough to throw together after work and is a surefire family favorite. Plus, the leftovers hold great—just be sure to cover while reheating to retain moisture. For the most flavorful Chicken Parmesan Casserole, our test kitchen recommends using Rao's marinara sauce.
Caprese Wraps with Chicken
Caprese Wraps with Chicken Recipe
Pick up a rotisserie chicken and assemble this hearty sandwich for a quick and easy weeknight meal.
Chicken and Rice Casserole
Chicken and Rice Casserole Recipe
Although the yellow and green squash give this chicken and rice casserole a colorful appearance, you can use one or the other, if you prefer.
Air-Fried Chile Chicken Chimichanga
Air-Fried Chile Chicken Chimichanga Recipe
This lightened take on chimichangas only tastes indulgent. Perfect for lunch or dinner, the golden, toasted tortilla gives way to a creamy, rich, and chewy interior. For an even crispier exterior, feel free to rotate the burrito more than once. We used Ole Extreme High Fiber, Low Carb wheat wraps—you can find similar wraps at the grocery store.
Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti Squash
Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti Squash Recipe
This family friendly spaghetti squash dinner is a delicious (and low-carb) twist on an old favorite: chicken Parmesan. Loads of melty cheese will make this dish an easy sell for the kids, and the veggie vessel means you're packing in plenty of nutrients too.
Chicken and Dumpling Casserole
Chicken and Dumpling Casserole Recipe
This classic and comforting dish could not be any easier to make. Simply dump the ingredients, bake, and enjoy!
Kung Pao Chicken Salad
Creamy chicken salad gets a major punch of personality with this wow-worthy, kung pao makeover. Featuring all of the flavors you know and love about kung pao chicken, the incredible savory-sweet dressing only gets tastier as it sits, so feel free to prep your chicken salad in advance and allow it some time to chill in the refrigerator.
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Celery
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Celery Recipe
We can't decide what we love more about these Buffalo celery bites—the fact that they require zero cooking, come together in about 15 minutes, and are roughly the easiest appetizer ever OR the sheer magnitude of how delicious they are.
Creamy Chicken Ravioli Lasagna
Creamy Chicken Ravioli Lasagna Recipe
Rich, savory, and indulgent, this shortcut ravioli-lasagna hybrid is creamy and full of flavor. The pesto slightly cuts through the Alfredo sauce, and the combination tastes homemade. For more flavor, try using spinach ravioli. Nobody will ever know it's made with convenience products like rotisserie chicken and jarred sauce.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice
Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice Recipe
This savory fall stew is filled with tender cubes of pumpkin, shredded chicken, and nutty wild rice in a creamy sauce. When choosing a pumpkin, look for a sugar or cheese pumpkin. Field pumpkins, which are larger in size, have watery, stringy flesh and are best used for decoration. Or substitute a butternut squash.
Avocado Chicken Salad
Fresh, tasty, and delicious is how this 5-star, avocado chicken salad recipe is commonly described. Even better than Wendy's Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad (seriously), this particular recipe uses vinaigrette instead of mayonnaise but doesn't lose its creamy texture, thanks to avocado. Salsa and fresh cilantro give this easy chicken salad its south-of-the-border flavors. So, instead of layering over a bed of greens, serve with tortilla chips for scooping and an added crunch. This recipe works for any week day lunch or even for a Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The Best Chicken Salad Recipe Ever
The Best Chicken Salad Recipe Ever Recipe
This 20-minute chicken salad recipe is creamy, flavorful, and packed full of healthy veggies and protein-rich meat. To make our easy chicken salad recipe, we lightened up the typical mayonnaise base by adding in 1/2 cup of low-fat, plain Greek yogurt, but you can use one full cup of mayonnaise if you'd like.
20-Minute Chicken Enchiladas
20-Minute Chicken Enchiladas Recipe
Quick tip: While the sauce cooks, shred the chicken. For a spicy kick, top with chopped jalapeños.
Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup
Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup Recipe
Coconut milk tames the heat and combines deliciously with shredded chicken breast in Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup.
Speedy Spaghetti with Chicken and Fresh Tomato
Speedy Spaghetti with Chicken and Fresh Tomato Recipe
To make this easy pasta recipe, simply combine cooked spaghetti noodles with chopped cooked chicken, fresh tomato, basil, and goat cheese and toss with olive oil. Serve with garlic bread for a simple dinner.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms Recipe
We've combined one of our favorite comfort foods with our favorite kitchen staple: a skillet. This Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Mushrooms is creamy and flavorful. The chicken starts out in the slow cooker allowing it to develop rich flavors.
Chicken Tikka Masala Dip
Chicken Tikka Masala Dip Recipe
If you like buffalo chicken dip, you'll love this super creamy version of chicken tikka masala. Thanks to the cream cheese, its tangier than traditional tikka masala. Don't use Greek yogurt—it's too chalky and astringent for this. Pulsing the chicken and yogurt helps tenderize everything and makes it scoopable. For a more flavorful twist, try chicken thighs instead of breasts. Serve this at your next party and blow everyone away.
Chicken Potpie Skillet Pizza
Chicken Potpie Skillet Pizza Recipe
Try this quick, playful spin to turn pizza night on its head—in a good way. You get all the creamy goodness of chicken potpie, in a fun, eat-with-your-hands way that kids will love. Grown-ups will dig it, too, especially if you offer hot sauce at the table.