10+ Simple and Speedy Sheet Pan Chicken Recipes

Sheet Pan BBQ Chicken Thighs with Green Beans and Potatoes Recipe

Looking for a sheet pan meal that's just as delicious as it is seamless? These tender, juicy sheet pan chicken thighs have just enough bbq sauce glaze to make them super tasty and beautiful. The potatoes get cooked until they're tender in the middle, but crispy on the outside, and the green beans cook while the glaze achieves perfection. Everything comes together in an hour, and cleanup is a breeze. Be sure to section off the sheet pan and make enough room for each ingredient so you won't have to waste time or oven heat.