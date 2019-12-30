10+ Simple and Speedy Sheet Pan Chicken Recipes
Sheet pan suppers aren't just easy, they also make a perfect canvas for creative, cohesive meals (minus the hassle and the mess.) Paired with chicken, then, the possibilities are endless. All cuts of chicken adapt to different flavors and cooking styles marvelously. Sheet pans and chicken aren't just a winning dinner combo—together, they make weeknight meals everything they should be.
Sheet Pan BBQ Chicken Thighs with Green Beans and Potatoes
Looking for a sheet pan meal that's just as delicious as it is seamless? These tender, juicy sheet pan chicken thighs have just enough bbq sauce glaze to make them super tasty and beautiful. The potatoes get cooked until they're tender in the middle, but crispy on the outside, and the green beans cook while the glaze achieves perfection. Everything comes together in an hour, and cleanup is a breeze. Be sure to section off the sheet pan and make enough room for each ingredient so you won't have to waste time or oven heat.
Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Removing a chicken's backbone—a technique called spatchcocking (or butterflying)—ensures juicy meat and golden crisp skin in less time than roasting a whole bird. Although it does require some simple knife skills, it's the best and fastest way to roast a chicken. Plus, you can save the backbone to make a great chicken stock. This is the kind of sheet pan dinner you'll want to make all fall and winter long.
Sheet-Pan Chicken Tikka Masala
With a little sheet pan savvy, flavor-packed chicken tikka masala has never been more accessible. While we suggest marinating the chicken for at least four hours, if you didn't plan ahead, you can simply marinate the inherently tender chicken thighs for as long as you have time for.
Simple Sheet Pan Chicken And Veggies
Comforting, savory, and satisfying, this sheet pan chicken dinner is perfect for weeknights. The chicken has a crispy, slightly salty skin with a juicy, tender interior. Meanwhile, the vegetables get lightly bathed in the chicken's buttery juices. Feel free to cut up and use any leftover veggies you have—this recipe is all about technique. Line the baking sheet with foil for the fastest after-dinner cleanup ever.
Crispy Oven-Fried Chicken
You can marinate the chicken in the buttermilk mixture up to 24 hours so the seasoning penetrates the meat more deeply, though even a two-hour soak will help if you're time-pressed. Two teaspoons of hot sauce in the marinade gives the chicken zesty flavor without seeming spicy. Depending on your heat preference, you can double or triple the amount of hot sauce. For best results, shop for air-chilled (not water-chilled) chicken so it's easier for the brine to penetrate. Grate the cheese with a Microplane or other very fine grater so it spreads evenly into the coating.
Chicken Sausage and Vegetables Sheet Pan Supper
"Fab, fuss-free dinners are my holy grail," says Michelle Tam (nomnompaleo.com,@nomnompaleo) about sheet pan meals. This one is adapted from her and husband Henry Fong's latest Nom Nom Paleo cookbook, Ready or Not! "Sheet pan suppers allow me to maximize the amount of veggies for dinner," she says. "And cleanup is a breeze."
Sheet Pan Orange Chicken with Garlicky Green Beans
Make Orange Chicken that's cheaper, fresher, and more delicious than Chinese take-out. Believe it or not, all you need is sheet pan to make sticky, orange-glazed chicken and crisp green beans. If you can't find French green beans, blanch regular green beans for 2 minutes, dry them, and proceed with the chili sauce. Don't skip broiling the dish at the end-- that's what quickly glazes the chicken and gives the green beans that irresistable crunchy-yet-tender texture.
Sheet Pan Chicken with Roasted Baby Potatoes
A very hot oven quickly roasts the potatoes and finishes the chicken without overcooking. You can substitute fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise, for the small Yukon gold potatoes.
Five Spice Chicken Thighs with Apples and Sweet Potatoes
The seasoning blend called Chinese five-spice adds a warm note without pushing the apples into pie territory, and the apples are tart enough to balance the flavor too. Cooked fennel bulbs add a warm, aromatic note that makes this sheet pan dinner smell like a cozy, Autumn night. Roasting ingredients together on a sheet pan saves time and reduces cleanup. Make sure to head to your farmer's market between August and November for the freshest, ripest apples that will yield the most flavorful, sweet results.
Whole Roasted Chicken with Sweet Potatoes, Fennel, and Apple
For an easy, autumnal dinner, this whole roasted chicken is the way to go. Perched on a bed of root veggies, fennel, apples, and mushrooms, this chicken becomes irresistibly crispy on the outside and succulent on the inside. Apples and mushrooms absorb the savory chicken fat and slowly break down throughout the slow-roasting process, making them almost melt-in-your-mouth delicious. The sheet pan will be crowded upon assembly, but don't fret, roasting will shrink the veggie and apple mixture's size.
Spicy Chicken Thighs with Summer Squash
A metal cooling rack set in a rimmed baking sheet makes bi-level cooking possible--squash below, chicken above--so the meat's glaze stays nicely charred, while the juices drip into and moisten the squash.