One-Dish Chicken Wonders
Simplify weeknight meal planning with these hearty chicken recipes that offer a complete meal in one dish. Save both dishes and time with these 45 chicken recipes.
Chicken Cutlets with Herbed Mushroom Sauce
Cleanup is easy with this one pan dinner (you'll make the sauce in the same pan you used to cook the cutlets). Serve the dish over mashed potatoes or with a loaf of crusty bread to sop up the earthy sauce. To cut costs, purchase fresh herbs labeled "poultry blend." You'll get an assortment of herbs for the price of one package.
One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards
Rather than boiling the noodles in a separate pot, cook them with the chicken stock and other ingredients. The starch from the pasta thickens the broth, making a surprisingly rich sauce without butter or cream.
Pomegranate Molasses-Glazed Chicken and Carrots
Pomegranate molasses, a staple ingredient in the Eastern Mediterranean, gives this one-pot dish a delectable tang.
Chicken Stroganoff
Using chicken rather than beef in this classic dish is a total win. It's less expensive and just as rich and satisfying.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons
Use your cast iron skillet to make this bright and flavorful dish. We recommend serving this chicken and carrot dish over mashed potatoes so that not one drop of broth goes to waste.
Maple-Mustard Roasted Chicken with Squash and Brussels Sprouts
Give the large bone-in breasts a head start in the oven so they will be perfectly cooked by the time the vegetables are done. You'll want to drain the liquid from the pan before adding the vegetables so they can caramelize evenly.
Chicken and Butternut Gnocchi
Gnocchi will quickly become your new favorite. Unlike noodles, prepared gnocchi can go directly into the pan for a super fast dinner.
Skillet Chicken Thighs with Spring Vegetables and Shallot Vinaigrette
This elegant single-skillet meal for two is deceptively easy to make. Ready in under an hour, this skillet chicken dinner includes your protein (perfectly golden-crisp chicken thighs), green veggies (peas and asparagus), a starch (baby Yukon gold potatoes), and a whole lot of vibrant flavor (hello, shallot vinaigrette). A great recipe for anyone cooking for one or two, this easy weeknight chicken dinner is one you're sure to come back to again and again.
One-Pot Chicken with Farro
Cumin, saffron, and oregano season rich chicken thighs and nutty farro as the dish simmers.
Chicken Fricassee with Parsley Roots and Chanterelle Mushrooms
This chicken dinner uses the French technique of braising chicken in white wine. Then, a sauce is created by reducing the juices and thickening them with egg yolks and crème fraîche. Once it's cooked, the parsley root is tender yet firm.
King Ranch Chicken
Hailing from an era when casseroles were king, this Tex-Mex dish still reigns supreme at church suppers and neighborhood potlucks.
Chicken-Spaghetti Casserole
Swirl your fork around a 1980's Southern casserole. This classic one dish wonder gives us all the warm and fuzzy memories we were craving.
Weeknight Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner
It doesn't get much easier, or more satisfying: a complete dinner in one pan in half an hour. Lemon brightens this cozy winter meal.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
This rustic one-pot meal, a company's-coming riff on the old-school chicken-and-rice number, is held together by a tangy gravy flavored with country ham and mushrooms. Nutty wild rice helps sop up all the good chicken gravy.
Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes
Nicknamed "Anytime Chicken" by Test Kitchen Specialist Vanessa McNeil Rocchio, this winner of a chicken dinner is our new favorite roasting-pan supper for weeknights or easy entertaining with friends.
Chicken Enchiladas
This recipe tops chicken enchiladas with a quick green chile cream sauce and colby-Jack cheese for a twist on traditional enchilada sauce.
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
Jambalaya is a classic Creole dish that combines rice with a variety of other ingredients such as tomatoes, onions, peppers and some type of meat or shellfish. This easy one-dish meal features both smoked sausage and shredded rotisserie chicken.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
All the flavors of a favorite casserole come together in the comfort of mac and cheese. Serve King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese to your family, and it will become a quick favorite.
Rosemary Chicken with Zucchini
Zucchini, potatoes, and carrots are all included in this hearty, one-dish chicken meal.
Roasted Chicken with Onions, Potatoes, and Gravy
This recipe first ran in the May 2005 issue of Cooking Light in a profile of Chuck Williams, founder of Williams-Sonoma, and the magazine editors say that "it's our hands-down best roast chicken."
Chicken, Rice, and Parmesan Skillet
Chicken, Rice, and Parmesan Skillet is perfect for a sunny weekend al fresco lunch or dinner—and it's ready in just 20 minutes.
Maple-Roasted Chicken with Sweet Potatoes
Cutting the chicken into pieces before roasting speeds up the cooking time of this sweet and savory dish.
Chicken Marbella
Various adaptations of this popular recipe from the Silver Palate Cookbook have been a go-to dinner party favorite for decades. It's a simple and delicious one-dish recipe for the busy host, and tastes best when prepared a day or two ahead.
Chicken and Rice Casserole
Although the yellow and green squash give this chicken and rice casserole a colorful appearance, you can use one or the other, if you prefer.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
No rolling pin is needed for Skillet Chicken Pot Pie. Refrigerated pie crusts give you a leg up in the preparation of this classic comfort dish.
Chicken Tagine with Onions, Honey, and Mint
Tagine (tah-jeen) refers both to this stewlike recipe and the wide, shallow clay pot with a cone- or dome-shaped lid traditionally used to cook it in North Africa. (A Dutch oven will also work.)
Black Bean and Chicken Casserole
This simple Black Bean and Chicken Casserole uses a slow cooker, canned beans and rotisserie chicken to make a super-convenient family meal.
Braised Chicken with Baby Vegetables and Peas
Falling-off-the-bone tender is what you get when you simmer chicken pieces in a liquid mixture of wine and broth along with herbs and fresh vegetables. Everything cooks together in a Dutch oven for a hearty one-dish dinner.
Spanish Chicken and Rice
Simmer seasoned chicken breast pieces, veggies, and rice together in a tomato and wine-based sauce for a flavorful and low-fat one-dish meal. Top the finished dish with chopped olives for a Spanish flair.
Chicken and Shrimp Paella
This easy chicken and shrimp paella is a great way to offer traditional Spanish cuisine for a casual weeknight dinner.
Chicken and Broccoli Cobbler
Make a savory cobbler for supper by topping a creamy chicken and broccoli mixture with buttered sourdough bread cubes and baking in individual baking dishes or a 2-quart baking dish.
Chicken Marsala Tetrazzini
Take your tired chicken tetrazzini recipe up a notch by adding the rich flavor of Marsala, chopped prosciutto and baby green peas.
Mexican Chicken Casserole
Satisfy picky kids and hard-to-please husbands with this hearty chicken casserole. The flavors are similar to enchiladas, but you don't have to spend the time filling the tortillas.
Aunt Liz's Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Stock your freezer with this delicious kid-friendly recipe that makes two casseroles. Eat one for dinner and save the other in the freezer for a make-ahead weeknight dinner.
Chicken Tamale Casserole
Corn muffin mix is a quick and easy substitute to give your casserole a Tamale-like flavor. You'll taste a hint of sweet from the cream-style corn and spice from the chopped green chiles.
Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
You'll love this traditional yet low-fat version of Chicken and Broccoli Casserole that's rich, filling, and full of flavor. The main ingredients stay the same: chicken, broccoli, cream of mushroom soup, and Parmesan cheese, but lightened versions take the place of full-fat mayonnaise, whole milk, and heavy cream. These changes trimmed an impressive 218 calories and almost 30 grams of fat per serving–without sacrificing a bit of flavor!
Chicken Tetrazzini With Prosciutto and Peas
In less than an hour, you can create a one-dish dinner that will satisfy the whole family. A hallmark of Southern cooking, this updated main dish stars Alfredo sauce, prosciutto, and Parmesan cheese.
Hot Chicken and Chips Retro
This recipe has a nostalgic appeal that harks back to the 1950s and '60s. If you make it ahead, don't add the baked potato chips until it's time to bake the casserole, or they'll become soggy.
Chicken and Rice Casserole with Spinach and Shiitakes
Take the traditional casserole up a notch by adding both flavor and nutrition with spinach and shiitake mushrooms. Pair with a simple green salad, and you've got a make-ahead menu for casual entertaining.
Green Chile-Chicken Casserole
This Southwestern-inspired casserole incorporates corn tortillas, green chiles, and chicken. You can make-ahead for a large group (the recipe serves 12) or freeze leftovers in single serve containers for weekday lunches.
Chicken Casserole D'Iberville
This make-ahead casserole received rave reviews from the MyRecipes family. It may take longer to prepare, but it's worth the wait. See the "Kitchen Express" shortcuts if you're pressed for time.
Indian Spiced Chicken
Give chicken thighs Indian flavor by cooking them in a mixture of basmati rice, almonds, golden raisins, yogurt, cinnamon and ginger. Before baking the chicken, you can top the casserole with buttered sheets of phyllo dough.
Crispy Chicken-and-Rice Casserole
This recipe is easy to mix together and can be frozen for up to one month. Let the kids help out with the crushed cornflake cereal topping.
One-Dish Chicken and Kielbasa Rice
The turmeric, chicken broth, and sausage add layers of flavor to the rice. If you want to splurge, you can substitute a few crushed saffron threads for the turmeric.
One Dish Chicken & Rice Bake
Chicken and rice paired with a creamy mushroom sauce bake together for a delicious one-dish meal that's easy to clean up.