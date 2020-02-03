28 Keto Chicken Recipes
If you like our favorite keto ground beef recipes, you'll love our best-ever keto chicken recipes. From Mexican classics you can cook in an Instant Pot (like these Instant Pot Keto Chicken Fajita Bowls) to Keto Alfredo with Grilled Chicken (our diet-friendly take on an Italian favorite), we've got the keto chicken dinner recipes you've been looking for.
Harissa Grilled Chicken Skewers
These skewers get a nice, long marinating time due to the low amount of lemon juice. If your marinade is loaded with vinegar or citrus, go for 30 minutes to an hour at most to ensure the best texture.
Instant Pot Keto Chicken Fajita Bowls
This keto-approved take on fajitas is a super satisfying low-carb meal. The chicken shreds off the bone easily, while the veggies have a slight crunch and the broth is light and flavorful. It feels indulgent, but you're not breaking any rules.
Keto Alfredo with Grilled Chicken
Gone are the days of missing out on Alfredo because it doesn't comply with the keto diet. Thanks to this vegetable pasta and the Alfredo sauce, which doesn't contain any flour, you can enjoy this Italian classic, all without the carbs.
Simple Slow Cooker Whole Chicken
This simple whole chicken recipe is great served as is or served over cauliflower rice, but it's also a great way to cook chicken ahead of time to use in a variety of dishes, such as chicken salad or soups.
Kung Pao Chicken Salad
Creamy chicken salad gets a major punch of personality with this wow-worthy, kung pao makeover. Featuring all of the flavors you know and love about kung pao chicken, the incredible savory-sweet dressing only gets tastier as it sits, so feel free to prep your chicken salad in advance and allow it some time to chill in the refrigerator.
Simple Pressure Cooker Whole Chicken
This easy pressure cooker recipe yields perfectly cooked, juicy chicken, along with a flavorful broth, that can be served in any number of chicken dishes. You can use a traditional pressure cooker here, but this is also a great recipe for the Instant Pot, if that's your cooker of choice. Typically, cooking a whole chicken in the oven can take close to an hour, but using the pressure cooker, you have a whole bird's worth of succulent chicken in 40 minutes. This largely hands-off method for chicken is a great meal prep move to make on Sunday to give yourself a healthy supply of lean protein to use in meals throughout the week.
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Celery
We can't decide what we love more about these Buffalo celery bites—the fact that they require zero cooking, come together in about 15 minutes, and are roughly the easiest appetizer ever OR the sheer magnitude of how delicious they are.
Lemon-Herb Chicken Kebabs
These light and summery kebabs are made with chicken thighs, which won't dry out on the grill. Cut the chicken into strips and thread it, accordion-style, onto the skewers along with thinly sliced lemons and asparagus. The tangy herb and lemon marinade also tastes great with pork or lamb.
Boiled Chicken Breasts
Boiling a chicken breast may seem like a fairly simple task—and it is. But there are plenty of questions to answer before you throw your meat in the water. Have you ever wondered how long to boil a chicken breast? What, if any, seasoning do you need? Well, you've come to the right place.
Chicken Kebabs with Spicy Sauce
That jar of salsa hanging out in the back of your fridge has more in store for it than a date with a bag of tortilla chips. This easy chicken kebabs recipe will help you teach that lycopene-rich salsa some tasty new tricks.
Chicken and Vegetables with Coconut Water
This easy chicken sauté is inspired by a recipe in Julia Child's The Way to Cook. Coconut water adds a hint of tropical flavor, with no pesky sugars.
Bacon-and-Sage-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
These juicy chicken breasts are wrapped with bacon and sage—and make a mouthwatering dinner option. They're even more delicious alongside crunchy green beans.
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
For a family-friendly weeknight dinner that feels comforting but loads in the good stuff, Buffalo chicken spaghetti squash is where it's at. Featuring shredded chicken, carrots, celery, blue cheese, Buffalo sauce, and a drizzle of ranch (for good measure), these spaghetti squash boats deliver the best of a Buffalo chicken experience in a convenient bake.
Grilled Bone-In Chicken Thighs
How can such a simple recipe for grilled chicken thighs taste so flavorful and satisfying? Once you sink your teeth into the super-crispy skin and find rich, tasty dark meat waiting underneath, you'll understand. This low and slow cooking method yields tender, succulent meat with carefully developed flavors.
Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti Squash
This family friendly spaghetti squash dinner is a delicious (and low-carb) twist on an old favorite: chicken Parmesan. Loads of melty cheese will make this dish an easy sell for the kids, and the veggie vessel means you're packing in plenty of nutrients too.
Grilled Chicken with Quick-Pickled Squash Salad
Instead of serving grilled chicken over your usual mixed greens, try this fresh and tangy squash salad. We like the mix of yellow and green squash in this salad, but you can use any kind that's in season, from round pattypan to bicolored Zephyr.
Lemon-Grilled Chicken Breasts
This is a perfect basic grilled chicken recipe, simple and versatile enough to meal prep, whip up on a hectic weeknight, or serve to company. Make sure to cook the chicken breasts until the internal temperature reaches a safe 165 degrees—about six minutes on each side.
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breasts
This is, quite honestly, the only recipe for grilled chicken breasts you'll ever need. The simple combination of olive oil, lemon, and fresh herbs creates a clean, summery flavor profile that brings out the best of lean, white meat. Fresh garlic and red pepper elevate the marinade, as well as the inherent flavor of the bird.
Grilled Lemon-Rosemary Chicken and Leeks
Chicken cutlets get great flavor from a lemon-rosemary marinade while the leeks cook into a silky, caramelized vegetable side dish. If you've never enjoyed the darker green leek tops, give them a try in this recipe. The chicken marinade seasons the chicken while the leeks cook and then becomes a light sauce for the whole meal.
Grilled Red Curry Chicken and Bell Peppers
We use a combination of peppers for different flavor notes--mini bell peppers for sweetness and Fresnos for moderate spice. Fresnos look like red jalapeños but are less spicy; use the latter if you want more heat.
Grilled Chicken Cutlets
This recipe from cookbook author and writer J. Kenji López-Alt is genius: Half of this intense, hearty vinaigrette goes on the chicken right before it's cooked—less a marinade than a "pre-sauce"—and the other half gets drizzled onto the grilled chicken, creating layers of flavor without a long marinating time.
Slow-Baked Chicken Thighs with Tomato, Fennel, and Lemon
Meet your new Sunday supper--a dish that's great on the weekend, when you have more time for the pleasures of slow cooking. Serve over zucchini noodles for soaking up the sauce. Add a pinch of crushed red pepper if you'd like a little kick.
Smoky Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts
Crispy on the outside, tender-juicy on the inside, this 20-minute chicken is the ultimate weeknight dish. Pan searing is a wonderful technique that gives you the deliciously crisp crust with hardly any effort. Simply season both sides of the chicken, add to oil-coated skillet over medium-high heat, and cook for just four minutes on each side.
Lemon Chicken with Artichokes and Kale
This dish gets a generous sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese, which becomes satisfyingly rich when stirred into the kale, artichoke hearts, and baked chicken. We found that smaller chicken breasts (about 5 ounces each) will cook more easily in the time frame.
Skillet Chicken with Seared Avocados
Tender chicken is contrasted with creamy avocado in this wow-worthy skillet dish. Skip the sugar and it's totally keto-friendly.
Mediterranean Chicken Skillet
This single-skillet recipe is impressive enough to make it company-worthy, but easy enough to make on a weeknight. It's important to minimize moving the chicken and the onions as they cook in order to help them brown nicely and to reduce the chance of their releasing excess liquid into the pan.
Goat Cheese-Stuffed Chicken
The duo of fresh parsley and thyme season the tangy goat cheese that stuffs these chicken breasts. Serve with a bright side salad for a well-rounded meal.
Super Crispy Chicken-Skin Nachos
For a show-stopping appetizer, these unlikely nachos are just what you need. If you have a local market that butchers their own meat, they will likely be able to sell you chicken skins for cheap. You can use either the thigh skins or the breast skins here, both will work great. Drying the chicken skins with paper towels and sandwiching them between two pans is the key to getting them flat and crispy (without the second pan weighing them down, your skins would shrivel up).