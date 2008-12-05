40 Heartwarming Chicken Soup Recipes
Sometimes there are problems that only a bowl of chicken soup can fix. These chicken soup recipes warm the heart, comfort the body, and satisfy with amazing flavors. These cozy bowls are the perfect cool-weather treat. Whether you're cooking for the whole family or not, these soups make fantastic dishes to prepare and even enjoy as leftovers all week long.
Chicken and Gnocchi Dumpling Soup
Homey and hearty chicken and dumplings has never been faster or easier, thanks to store-bought gnocchi. Browned bits from the seared chicken thighs create a rich base for the soup, while carrots and peas provide texture and fresh veggies to the soup. This kid-friendly soup is perfect for a weeknight dinner, and leftovers can be packed for lunch tomorrow.
Ginger Chicken, Shiitake, and Scallion Soup
A quick boil enhances the chicken stock with aromatics for a fragrant broth. Gentle poaching keeps the chicken breast juicy and tender.
Soulful Chicken Soup
No dish is quite as soothing as a hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup. Slow cookers couldn't have made the road to comfort any easier: Simply toss in the ingredients, switch on, and then walk away. We love old-fashioned, wide egg noodles for this recipe. To make sure they aren't mushy and overcooked, don't leave them in the slow cooker any longer than 10 minutes.
Chicken-Udon Soup
Thick Japanese udon noodles are the soul of Chicken-Udon Soup. Meaty shiitake mushrooms, fragrant star anise, and a touch of dry rice wine deepen the soup's flavor.
Hearty Chicken Soup
It makes sense that a classic like chicken soup would be best cooked in a classic Dutch oven. While we enjoyed the soup from all three cooking methods, the Dutch oven made the meat a little more tender and juicy. The broth also simmers without a lid, so it reduces and grows richer.
Spicy Chicken Soup
If you like a little kick to your dish, this Spicy Chicken Soup is for you! Rely on convenience items such as chopped cooked chicken, canned chicken broth and canned veggies to make this super-quick soup.
Chicken-Vegetable Soup
In addition to carrots and leeks, this hearty soup features turnips and parsnips for subtle sweetness and bite.
Mama's Chicken Soup
It isn't elegant, just simple and delicious. While its cold-fighting properties are in debate, chicken soup will certainly warm you to your toes. Try using this solid traditional recipe as a base, adding hot cooked rice or noodles to create heartier versions.
Chicken, Tortellini, and Spinach Soup with Pesto
Diced tomato and a dollop of garlicky pesto add freshness and color to this quick chicken-pasta soup. Searing the chicken thighs first creates browned bits that add savory richness to the broth.
Southwestern Chicken Soup
Not your traditional chicken soup, this Mexican-inspired broth-based soup starring chicken and cannellini beans is a winter favorite. Add as much or as little salsa verde as you like to control the amount of heat.
Lemon Grass Chicken Soup
This Asian-inspired chicken soup is chock full of meat, vegetables, and delicious spices like lemongrass, ginger, garlic, and fish sauce.
Yucatecan Chicken-and-Lime Soup
This chicken soup gets its authentic coastal Mexican flavor from the addition of serrano chiles, Key lime juice, and avocado. Top with tortilla strips for a bit of crunchiness.
Coconut-Curry Chicken Soup
This fresh soup flavored with coconut and curry make this Thai recipe a reader favorite. Snow peas, spinach, and chicken breast add flavor, texture, and a wealth of nutrients.
Mexican Chicken Soup
Avocado, lime and cilantro give this chicken and rice soup its Mexican flair. It makes about 8 servings and is great for when you're having a crowd.
Classic Chicken Soup
If you're a chicken soup novice, this recipe is for you. Classic Chicken Soup from Real Simple is pared to just six ingredients–chicken, carrots, celery, onion, salt and pepper. You'll learn the basic technique for creating a great soup while keeping the shopping list short.
Thai Shrimp and Chicken Soup
Spicy, sweet, and savory, this exotic chicken soup can be made in less than 45 minutes. Light coconut milk mixes with chicken broth to create a creamy yet healthy broth. Give it a try when you're craving chicken soup with an Asian twist.
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Pillowy dumplings flecked with fragrant fresh herbs cook drop-style in the stock mixture.
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup
Chicken noodle soup is probably the top comfort food of all time. You'll need to start a day ahead to prepare the tasty homemade broth used in the recipe.
Ginger Chicken Soup with Vegetables
Add ginger to a traditional chicken soup recipe and you get this out-of-the-ordinary–yet 100 percent cold-weather comforting–chicken soup. It's the perfect recipe for using up leftover rotisserie chicken and vegetables.
Chicken Noodle Soup with Fresh Tarragon
Quality brown stock is the key to this great recipe. Brown stock differs from white stock in that the chicken and vegetables spend half the time caramelizing in the oven and the other half in the stockpot flavoring the liquid; white stock is made entirely on the stovetop. Once you have the stock, throwing together this soup is a snap.
Wild Rice and Mushroom Soup with Chicken
This simple, easy-to-prepare soup uses quick-cooking rice, canned chicken broth, and matchstick-cut carrots to speed preparation. You'll make a warm and comforting soup in half the time.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
This recipe matches the goodness of the tortilla soups found in Mexican restaurants. Very flavorful but not too spicy.
Springy Chicken Soup
The torn romaine lettuce wilts just slightly in the soup and has a lighter, fresher, less earthy flavor than heartier greens like spinach or kale. Slice the carrot the same shape and thickness as the leek so you get a balance of both vegetables in every spoonful.
Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup
A little heavy cream adds body and richness to classic chicken and rice soup, and collard greens make it heartier and more nutritious. If you're looking for a tasty side, we recommend this Buttermilk Drop Biscuits Recipe that gets extra flavor from chives and whole-grain mustard. Cut down on cleanup by making this chicken soup with leftover cooked white rice or with one package of microwavable white rice, such as Uncle Ben's. Save prep time by using bagged pre-washed and pre-cut collard greens. You can also substitute leftover shredded chicken (or turkey) for the rotisserie chicken. Best of all, this comforting soup will be ready to eat in 35 minutes.
Onion, Kale, Chickpea, and Chicken Soup
Few things beat a steaming bowl of veggie-packed chicken soup on a crisp autumn evening, and this one happens to be a perfect potion for the seasonal chills. You can leave the thyme sprigs in the broth (just ladle around them) so they'll keep releasing herbaceous goodness into any leftovers.
Instant Pot Khao Soi
What gives this easy Khao Soi its incredible flavor backbone is the homemade curry paste. It's easier to whip up in the food processor than you might think and we'd strongly recommend giving it a try. However, if you find yourself pinched for time, you can substitute 3-4 tablespoons of store-bought curry paste. Lemongrass is easily sourced at specialty or Asian markets; however, if you have trouble finding it fresh, you can find a super convenient lemongrass paste in the produce section of many conventional grocery stores.
Chicken Alfredo Soup
Inspired by the favorite pasta dish, this creamy Chicken Alfredo Soup comes together in no time with the help of a few store-bought shortcuts. Rotisserie chicken, frozen peas, and a jar of Alfredo sauce, which serves as the backbone of this highly comforting pot of soup, keep your hands-on prep to a minimum. This convenience factor, coupled with the fact that it's is a guaranteed kid-pleasing recipe, makes this soup a perfect go-to for hectic weeknights. While it is undeniably luscious and satisfying, the soup is surprisingly not overly heavy or right. We used Gia Russa brand sauce, but feel free to use your own favorite. Served with a crusty bread, a green salad, and a glass of white wine, this quick and easy soup makes for an outstanding dinner on chilly nights.
Jasmine Chicken Soup with Green Tea Soba
Eating this soup from Eric Gower, author of The Breakaway Cook, makes you feel energized--almost like you've had an immunity boost. Feel free to substitute different vegetables. And if you have extra broth, just simmer more vegetables in it the next day to create a fantastic, and nearly instant, soup.
Louisiana-Style Chicken Soup
Technically this great dish isn't gumbo because there is no roux, but it certainly tastes like a gumbo, right down to the Cajun trinity of onion, celery, and green bell pepper. Serve with a crusty baguette for mopping up every last delicious drop.
Instant Pot Chicken Soup
This chicken noodle soup may be simple, but nothing's wrong with that. Your Instant Pot or pressure cooker of choice makes this comforting and savory classic in just an hour.
Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup
Coconut milk tames the heat and combines deliciously with shredded chicken breast in Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup.
Lemony Greek Chicken Soup
This 20-minute dish provides 32g of protein and is just 261 calories per serving. To ensure this comforting soup's velvety texture, whisk a little of the hot broth into the eggs before adding them to the pot; it cooks them gently and prevents curdling.
Instant Pot Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup
This filling and flavorful soup is ideal for a chilly evening. Freeze leftover chipotle chiles and adobe sauce in a flattened Ziploc bag for future use. Want to make this soup in your slow cooker? Click here for the recipe.
Easy Pressure Cooker Chicken Pho
For pho, it's legitimately all about the intensely delicious broth. And thanks to the flavor-concentrating power of the pressure cooker, we were able to make a robust and dynamic chicken broth—using shallots, fresh ginger and cilantro, and a few spices—in a matter of minutes. Thus, this restaurant favorite can now be a comforting, go-to weeknight dinner.
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Go ahead and flag this recipe--it's sure to become a family favorite. For convenience, we call for precooked wild rice; if you can't find it, you can substitute 2 cups of your own cooked wild rice or a package of precooked brown rice.
Lemon and Dill Quinoa Chicken Soup
Quinoa cooks right in the soup without soaking up too much liquid. If you'd like to change to a heartier grain like farro or barley, cook it separately, and stir in during the last 5 minutes of simmering to reheat. Use any combination of delicate green vegetables, such as snow peas, spinach, frozen green peas, or edamame. Stir in a couple of teaspoons of fresh lemon juice for an extra dose of brightness just before serving.
Slow Cooker Chicken Posole
Think of posole as chili's brothier, lighter cousin, a Mexican version of chicken soup. Posole is also a name for the hominy, or rehydrated dried corn, that goes in the dish.
Thai Chicken Soup
For a quick dinner that's full of distinctive Thai flavor, try this delicious and hearty Thai Chicken Soup that includes ginger, lemongrass, and rice noodles.
Chicken Soup with Cabbage and Apple
This flavorful soup is the definition of hearty in a bowl. Earthy green cabbage mingles with moist shredded chicken, chicken sausage, and broth-soaked potatoes. Tart, crunchy apple slices add a fruity counterpoint to this German-inspired soup.
Colombian Chicken Soup
Chicken breast adds plenty of protein but not much fat to this version of ajiaco, a cilantro-scented chicken soup that's virtually Colombia's national dish. Stirring in fiber-rich brown rice turns the soup into a satisfying one-dish meal.