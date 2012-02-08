Easy Chicken Enchiladas

If you're looking for a milder, creamier take on classic enchiladas that's super comforting, your search is over. Our Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas are so soft they're almost pillowy, but still have a good degree of spice from the tomatillo cause and pepper Jack cheese. We used Frontera for our enchilada sauce, but any smooth tomatillo salsa from a jar (or a homemade one!) would work just as well here. You can also use corn tortillas if you prefer them over flour. Bake until the sides are bubbly to make sure the sauce isn't too thin. Complete the meal with beans and rice, and serve with lots of garnishes, such as hot sauce, limes, cilantro, avocado slices or guacamole, and sliced radishes.