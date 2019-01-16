30 Easy Chicken Breast Recipes
A chicken dinner doesn't have to be boring, and these flavorful recipes prove it. From skillet supers to restaurant-worthy dishes, these recipes are all you need for a wow-worthy dinner. Perfect for busy weeknights or evenings spent entertaining company, one thing is for certain, these dinners belong in your recipe collection!
One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes
You'll love the bold flavors of this Mediterranean-inspired dish. Lemony chicken and artichokes are topped with a bright and tangy relish of green olives, parsley, and thyme. We love serving this dish over pearl couscous to soak up the delicious pan sauce, but you can swap it out for rice or even pasta.
Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Breast Tenders with Garlicky Dipping Sauce
A crunchy coating from a snacktime favorite is sure to win big with the kids--especially when paired with a creamy garlic dip. Honey mustard would be good, too.
Parmesan Chicken Breast Tenders
We call for chicken breast tenders here to keep things easy, but you can also use skinless, boneless chicken breasts (which are less expensive). Just cut each breast lengthwise into 3 strips. (Cost for 4: $8.61)
Weeknight Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner
It doesn't get much easier, or more satisfying: a complete dinner in one pan in half an hour. Lemon brightens this cozy winter meal.
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breasts
This is, quite honestly, the only recipe for grilled chicken breasts you'll ever need. The simple combination of olive oil, lemon, and fresh herbs creates a clean, summery flavor profile that brings out the best of lean, white meat. Fresh garlic and red pepper elevate the marinade, as well as the inherent flavor of the bird. Relative to the amount of oil and liquid going in, the amount of each aromatic called for in the marinade may seem like a lot—however, this marinade is intentionally intense by design. Using a marinade this flavor-forward allows for overall less marination, which is what you want when it comes to chicken breasts.
Mojo Grilled Chicken Breasts
The red onions develop a nice char on the grill, but they finish cooking and develop a depth and sweetness once left to steam. Drizzle any juices from the onion mixture over the grilled chicken. Fresh cilantro and zesty lime add a refreshing brightness to this light summer meal, perfect for the whole family. For a sensitive palate, use less or omit red pepper flakes.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
If you need a break from chicken tenders, try this no-fuss, kid-friendly meal that will also please the adults around the table. The creamy sauce is a delicious companion to the chicken and potatoes, and it can be used as a salad dressing as well. Choose pieces of center-cut, not thick-cut bacon because they will wrap around the chicken more easily.
Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich
Your favorite fast food sandwich just got a little bit better. Soaked in a tangy, pickle juice solution, the chicken is then dredged in flour and tossed in an egg mixture. After a hot pan sear, the chicken breasts acquire a crispy, crunchy outside, while maintaining a succulent, flavorful interior. Served with toasted buns and adorned with pickle chips, this sandwich will make you seriously wonder why you'd ever go back to the drive-thru.
Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas with Red Sauce
Are you ready for the best chicken enchiladas of your life? While you could use a rotisserie chicken for this cheesy enchilada recipe, poaching chicken breasts in a delicately flavored liquid both creates succulently tender meat (that won't dry out as the casserole bakes) and adds another layer of flavor to the dish. The key to successful poaching is temperature control; you want to keep your poaching liquid from ever reaching a boil. In fact, you should aim to keep the water at a state of releasing wispy spouts of steam from the surface, but never bubbling, throughout the entirety of the cooking process. (It's not nearly as intense/difficult as it seems.) You should also try to purchase chicken breasts that are roughly the same size so that they cook at the same rate. While the total prep time on this recipe isn't exactly what you might consider "speedy," it's a fun dish to prepare and assemble with another helper in the kitchen. Prep a pan (or two, so you have one for the freezer!) on Sunday to enjoy heading into a new week. Featuring smoky ancho chili powder and some of the poaching liquid, the homemade enchilada sauce is another distinguishing delight of this dish; however, if you're looking to shave time off of the recipe, you can substitute store-bought sauce. And if you opt to use rotisserie or leftover chicken as a shortcut, but still want to make your sauce from scratch, simply substitute water and/or chicken stock for the liquid called for.
Copycat Longhorn Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Sure, they may be known for steak (being a steakhouse and all), but everyone knows that Longhorn's Parmesan Crusted Chicken is the real MVP on their menu. Enjoy this cheesy chicken dinner any night you please with our easy copycat recipe.
Five-Spice Chicken Breasts with Sesame-Orange Beans
Five-spice powder packs some serious aromatic punch; it's all you need to season the chicken breasts here. You can sub broccoli florets or chopped kale for the green beans.
Herbed Wheat Berry and Roasted Tomato Salad with Grilled Chipotle Chicken Breasts
The fresh flavors of the wheat berry tomato salad pair perfectly with the chipotle chicken in this dish. If preferable, you can substitute cooked farro or barley.
Chicken Cutlets with Strawberry-Avocado Salsa
This colorful, flavor-forward dish makes the most of peak-season produce with a sweet and tangy fruit salsa that would be equally delicious served over pork chops or with whole-grain tortilla chips. The heat from the seeded jalapeño is mild, but it can be omitted. To round out your plate, try serving the chicken and salsa over a bed of rice or with a simple side salad.
Maple-Mustard Glazed Chicken
The tangy-sweet flavor combination of this sauce will work equally well with chicken thighs or pork. Serve with hot cooked rice and steamed haricots verts or a tossed green salad.
Flattened Chicken with Almond and Paprika Vinaigrette
While pounding the chicken breast thin and searing is a French technique, the flavor profile here is decidedly Spanish.
Honey and Sesame-Glazed Chicken Breasts with Green Beans
Sweet honey and toasty sesame team up for a flavor combo everyone at the table is sure to love. Serve with precooked brown rice for a quick and easy side to soak up sauce from the chicken.
Grilled Chicken Florentine Pasta
Add grilled chicken, spinach and a light cream sauce to linguine for an easy one-dish meal.
Italian-Seasoned Roast Chicken Breasts
Fresh Italian herbs and seasonings make these roast chicken breasts taste out-of-this-world delicious. Serve with sauteed spinach and mashed potatoes for a hearty meal.
Chicken Breast with Pancetta Cream and Peas
You can substitute bacon for pancetta, and cream cheese for mascarpone.
Spinach and Feta Stuffed Chicken Breasts
One reviewer says, "I would definitely serve this to guests at a dinner party. It looks like something you'd get at a fancy restaurant."
Lemon-Grilled Chicken Breasts
This is a perfect basic grilled chicken recipe, simple and versatile enough to meal prep, whip up on a hectic weeknight, or serve to company. Make sure to cook the chicken breasts until the internal temperature reaches a safe 165 degrees—about six minutes on each side. Garnish the plate with grilled lemon slices.
Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup
Coconut milk tames the heat and combines deliciously with shredded chicken breast in Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup.
Lemon Chicken with Artichokes and Kale
This dish gets a generous sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese, which becomes satisfyingly rich when stirred into the kale, artichoke hearts, and baked chicken. We found that smaller chicken breasts (about 5 ounces each) will cook more easily in the time frame. Trim larger breasts and use the remaining chicken for tomorrow's soup or stir-fry. Avoid thin cutlets here; the thickness of the breasts will keep them juicy as they roast.
Chicken and Dumpling Casserole
It doesn't get much easier than this simple casserole! The best part? No stirring required!
Chicken Potpie Skillet Pizza
Try this quick, playful spin to turn pizza night on its head—in a good way. You get all the creamy goodness of chicken potpie, in a fun, eat-with-your-hands way that kids will love. Grown-ups will dig it, too, especially if you offer hot sauce at the table. Cooking the pizza in a preheated cast-iron skillet makes the crust wonderfully crispy so that it doesn't sog out when the creamy sauce goes on. Be sure to use only 10 ounces of dough (though you'll likely have to purchase in a 1-pound or larger ball); save the remaining dough to make breadsticks the next night.
Fast Skillet Chicken Cacciatore
Lean chicken breasts cook quickly--in just 15 minutes compared to the hour-long braise in most cacciatore recipes. If you'd like more heat in the sauce, kick up the crushed red pepper to 1/2 teaspoon.
Skillet Chicken with Seared Avocados
The tiniest bit of sugar helps the avocado halves char in the pan, adding robust toasty flavor.
Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole
Let this dish stand a few minutes after baking so the rice will absorb the liquid, yielding a creamy texture.
Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Mustard Sauce
A zesty mustard sauce dresses chicken breasts and sautéed Brussels sprouts. Paired with Rosemary Potatoes, Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Mustard Sauce will be one of your go-to meals for busy weeknights.