35+ Cheesy Chicken Casseroles

Updated December 08, 2021
Credit: Antonis Achilles; Food Styling: Ana Kelly; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee

Turn to these easy casserole recipes packed with tender chicken and bubbly melted cheese when you need to satisfy your dinner crowd. Whether paired with rice, pasta, or a medley of veggies, these cheesy chicken casseroles are sure to become a family favorite.

Start Slideshow

1 of 37

Chicken Tamale Casserole

Credit: Lee Harrelson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you're craving tamales but just don't have the time, this tamale casserole is a quick and easy answer. Homemade tamales can be too time-consuming to prepare on a weeknight, but corn bread mix captures the same flavor. Feel free to experiment with different types of meat, such as ground beef or turkey, or trying chile verde salsa instead of enchilada sauce. No matter how you prepare it, this dish will quickly become a family favorite.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 37

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This gooey, cheesy, ultra-comforting Chicken Parmesan Casserole is easy enough to throw together after work and is a surefire family favorite. Plus, the leftovers hold great—just be sure to cover while reheating to retain moisture. For the most flavorful Chicken Parmesan Casserole, our test kitchen recommends using Rao's marinara sauce.

3 of 37

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Adam Hickman
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy, crowd-pleasing casserole delivers generously on cheesy, savory flavor—but requires a fraction of the fuss of classic chicken cordon bleu. The key to this chicken cordon bleu casserole's incredible, bubbly richness is the stovetop cheese sauce made with Swiss and Gruyère. (If you have trouble finding Gruyère, simply substitute the same amount of Swiss.) Additionally, toasting the breadcrumb topping on the stovetop will keep them exceptionally crispy during baking; so while it may seem like an unnecessary extra step in the casserole's assembly, it does make for a tastier final product.

Advertisement

4 of 37

Cheesy Chicken and Rice Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilles; Food Styling: Ana Kelly; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Kids aren't the only ones who love this melty, Creamy Chicken and Rice Casserole. The rice, broccoli, and chicken provide a nice substance for the creamy, béchamel type sauce, while the buttery topping adds crunch and richness. In other words, it's pure comfort food, and you can have it ready for a weeknight dinner right at under an hour. Rotisserie chicken works wonderfully here, but you can use whatever leftover chicken you have on hand. To shake things up, substitute in a different cooked vegetable, such as cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, or asparagus, for the broccoli.

5 of 37

Chicken, Spinach, and Mushroom Lasagna

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chicken thighs poach until tender in stock, which becomes the base for a creamy béchamel sauce. No-boil noodles absorb more liquid during baking for a sturdy slice after freezing and reheating.

6 of 37

Chicken Chilaquiles Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Blakeslee Giles; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In a pinch and in need of a quick meal that will please everyone? A one-pan, assemble-and-bake Tex-Mex casserole just might be the answer. It takes just 5 ingredients to make a melty, cheesy, smoky green chile chicken dish. Add rice and black beans for a full on fiesta!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 37

Broccoli-Quinoa Casserole with Chicken and Cheddar

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Claire Spollen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In our updated riff on chicken-rice casserole, whole-grain quinoa stands in for the typical white rice. It's a modern interpretation that still has loads of old-school comfort-food appeal.

8 of 37

King Ranch Chicken and Quinoa Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Lower
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This ain't your mama's chicken casserole. The comfort food classic gets a modern, nutrient-dense makeover with the addition of quinoa. Beyond being warm, cheesy, and generally delightful, this flavor-packed casserole is loaded with protein and is sure to become a new family favorite.

9 of 37

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck; Food Stylist: Ana Kelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cheese-filled tortellini and a chopped pecan topping add extra flavor to kid-friendly Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake, while broccoli and red bell pepper contribute pops of color throughout this one-dish meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 37

Loaded Baked Potato & Chicken Casserole

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Loaded out cheesy, chicken, and potato casserole is as easy as 1-2-3. For lighter and more sensitive palates, reduce the hot sauce measurement by half.

11 of 37

King Ranch Chicken

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Kay Clark
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hailing from an era when casseroles were king, this cheesy, chicken, Tex-Mex dish still reigns supreme at church suppers and neighborhood potlucks.

12 of 37

Tortilla Chip Casserole

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tortilla Chip Casserole retains all the full-flavor of this popular chicken comfort dish but with lighter ingredients.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 37

Mandy's Easy Cheesy Chicken Casserole

Credit: Oxmoor House
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy cheesy chicken casserole is guaranteed to be a hit at pot luck dinners and family meals. The creamy chicken mixture is topped with a buttery crushed crackers and poppy seeds, making this casserole totally impossible to resist.

14 of 37

Heavenly Chicken Lasagna

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Mindi Shapiro
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Heavenly Chicken Lasagna recipe is the ultimate creamy and satisfying comfort food. It's the perfect meal on a chilly night.

15 of 37

Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Trade the traditional enchilada sauce for a creamy, cheesy topping on this Mexican-inspired casserole. Your family will never know they're enjoying a lightened meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 37

Aunt Liz's Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Melissa Springer
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This chicken spaghetti casserole is low in calories and can easily be made ahead. The recipe makes two casseroles, so enjoy one for dinner and freeze the other for later.

17 of 37

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Layers of corn tortillas give this ultra-creamy casserole some structure. We also love it with smoky shredded BBQ brisket or pulled pork in place of the chicken, or try small cooked, peeled shrimp.

18 of 37

Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti

Credit: Oxmoor House
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can cover and refrigerate the casserole overnight, and sprinkle with cheese before baking. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes until bubbly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 37

Chicken and Rice Casserole

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Mindi Shapiro
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Although the yellow and green squash give this chicken and rice casserole a colorful appearance, you can use one or the other, if you prefer.

20 of 37

Cheesy Chicken Taco Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy, 6-ingredient chicken taco casserole makes a great choice for your family's Mexican night.

21 of 37

Southwestern Chicken-Pasta Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Take a traditional tomato-based pasta bake and turn it on its head with bold Southwestern flavors in lieu of Italian.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 37

Mom's Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This classic flavor combination is sure to take you right back to mom's kitchen table. A hearty one-dish meal is just what you need on a chilly night in.

23 of 37

Chicken Tetrazzini

Credit: Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This lightened version of a classic dish is a great way to use leftover cooked chicken. The thin pasta soaks up the sauce to become a hearty casserole. To make it easier to toss the pasta and sauce, break the vermicelli in half before cooking.

24 of 37

Light King Ranch Chicken Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This lightened recipe for one of our most popular dishes is almost identical to the original version, but made with reduced-fat cheeses and low-fat canned soups.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 37

Stacked Chicken Enchiladas

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Ginny Branch
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Because you layer this Tex-Mex dish, lasagna-style, instead of rolling each enchilada individually, you save time in the kitchen, and the results are ultimately healthier because the tortillas don't have to be fried or softened in oil before you assemble the casserole.

26 of 37

Parmesan Chicken and Rice Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Katie Stoddard
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bake chicken thighs with a savory rice mixture and top with Parmesan cheese. Both the brown rice and the shredded Parmesan contribute to the slightly nutty flavor of the casserole.

27 of 37

Enchiladas de Pollo (Chicken Enchiladas)

Credit: Randy Mayor; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

According to one online reviewer, "If you're thinking enchiladas, try this one!" The recipe is extra cheesy with both Monterey Jack and Cheddar, but it will also be fine if you choose to use only one type of cheese.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 37

Chicken Portobello Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cheesy meets creamy in this decadent chicken and spinach lasagna that's accented with the meatiness of portobello mushrooms.

29 of 37

Mexican Chicken Casserole

Credit: BECKY LUIGART-STAYNER
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instead of filling individual tortillas separately as you do in a traditional enchilada recipe, simply layer the tortillas, chicken mixture, and cheese in the baking dish. Sprinkle crushed tortilla chips over the top to give this creamy casserole a bit of crunch.

30 of 37

Chicken Tetrazzini

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top the creamy pasta mixture with both shredded Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses in this super cheesy chicken tetrazzini. Go ahead and make this casserole now and freeze it until you need a ready-made meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 37

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use budget-friendly chicken thighs in this creamy enchilada casserole featuring salsa verde, corn, and pickled jalapeño.

32 of 37

Green Chile-Chicken Casserole

Credit: Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cheesy south-of-the border casserole is perfect for serving a crowd. If you only have a few people to serve, divide the recipe between two smaller baking dishes and freeze one for another meal.

33 of 37

Black Bean and Chicken Casserole

Credit: Dominic Perri; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple Black Bean and Chicken Casserole uses a slow cooker, canned beans and rotisserie chicken to make a super-convenient family meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 37

Mexican Chicken Casserole with Charred Tomato Salsa

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instead of the usual jarred salsa often called for in Mexican casserole, this recipe features a homemade salsa made with charred tomatoes that are mixed with cilantro and fresh lime juice. Charring the tomatoes gives a rich flavor to the salsa, which is a good match for this chicken-and-veggie-packed dish.

35 of 37

Easy Greek Chicken Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Prepare and cook this easy one-dish meal with chicken, potato, green beans and feta cheese in only one pot and save both space and cleanup. You can decrease the sodium by using less anchovy paste or by replacing it with the olives.

36 of 37

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Using a long-grain and wild rice mix and toasted almonds in chicken casserole makes it a little bit dressier and fit for company during the holidays.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 37

Rotel Chicken Mexican Casserole

Credit: kenzipooch
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy, ultra-cheesy Mexican casserole makes for a satisfying, quick, and easy dinner that the whole family will love. All you need are 6 simple ingredients and 25 minutes. How can you resist?

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next