35+ Cheesy Chicken Casseroles
Turn to these easy casserole recipes packed with tender chicken and bubbly melted cheese when you need to satisfy your dinner crowd. Whether paired with rice, pasta, or a medley of veggies, these cheesy chicken casseroles are sure to become a family favorite.
Chicken Tamale Casserole
If you're craving tamales but just don't have the time, this tamale casserole is a quick and easy answer. Homemade tamales can be too time-consuming to prepare on a weeknight, but corn bread mix captures the same flavor. Feel free to experiment with different types of meat, such as ground beef or turkey, or trying chile verde salsa instead of enchilada sauce. No matter how you prepare it, this dish will quickly become a family favorite.
Chicken Parmesan Casserole
This gooey, cheesy, ultra-comforting Chicken Parmesan Casserole is easy enough to throw together after work and is a surefire family favorite. Plus, the leftovers hold great—just be sure to cover while reheating to retain moisture. For the most flavorful Chicken Parmesan Casserole, our test kitchen recommends using Rao's marinara sauce.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
This creamy, crowd-pleasing casserole delivers generously on cheesy, savory flavor—but requires a fraction of the fuss of classic chicken cordon bleu. The key to this chicken cordon bleu casserole's incredible, bubbly richness is the stovetop cheese sauce made with Swiss and Gruyère. (If you have trouble finding Gruyère, simply substitute the same amount of Swiss.) Additionally, toasting the breadcrumb topping on the stovetop will keep them exceptionally crispy during baking; so while it may seem like an unnecessary extra step in the casserole's assembly, it does make for a tastier final product.
Cheesy Chicken and Rice Casserole
Kids aren't the only ones who love this melty, Creamy Chicken and Rice Casserole. The rice, broccoli, and chicken provide a nice substance for the creamy, béchamel type sauce, while the buttery topping adds crunch and richness. In other words, it's pure comfort food, and you can have it ready for a weeknight dinner right at under an hour. Rotisserie chicken works wonderfully here, but you can use whatever leftover chicken you have on hand. To shake things up, substitute in a different cooked vegetable, such as cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, or asparagus, for the broccoli.
Chicken, Spinach, and Mushroom Lasagna
Chicken thighs poach until tender in stock, which becomes the base for a creamy béchamel sauce. No-boil noodles absorb more liquid during baking for a sturdy slice after freezing and reheating.
Chicken Chilaquiles Casserole
In a pinch and in need of a quick meal that will please everyone? A one-pan, assemble-and-bake Tex-Mex casserole just might be the answer. It takes just 5 ingredients to make a melty, cheesy, smoky green chile chicken dish. Add rice and black beans for a full on fiesta!
Broccoli-Quinoa Casserole with Chicken and Cheddar
In our updated riff on chicken-rice casserole, whole-grain quinoa stands in for the typical white rice. It's a modern interpretation that still has loads of old-school comfort-food appeal.
King Ranch Chicken and Quinoa Casserole
This ain't your mama's chicken casserole. The comfort food classic gets a modern, nutrient-dense makeover with the addition of quinoa. Beyond being warm, cheesy, and generally delightful, this flavor-packed casserole is loaded with protein and is sure to become a new family favorite.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Cheese-filled tortellini and a chopped pecan topping add extra flavor to kid-friendly Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake, while broccoli and red bell pepper contribute pops of color throughout this one-dish meal.
Loaded Baked Potato & Chicken Casserole
Loaded out cheesy, chicken, and potato casserole is as easy as 1-2-3. For lighter and more sensitive palates, reduce the hot sauce measurement by half.
King Ranch Chicken
Hailing from an era when casseroles were king, this cheesy, chicken, Tex-Mex dish still reigns supreme at church suppers and neighborhood potlucks.
Tortilla Chip Casserole
Tortilla Chip Casserole retains all the full-flavor of this popular chicken comfort dish but with lighter ingredients.
Mandy's Easy Cheesy Chicken Casserole
This easy cheesy chicken casserole is guaranteed to be a hit at pot luck dinners and family meals. The creamy chicken mixture is topped with a buttery crushed crackers and poppy seeds, making this casserole totally impossible to resist.
Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
This Heavenly Chicken Lasagna recipe is the ultimate creamy and satisfying comfort food. It's the perfect meal on a chilly night.
Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas
Trade the traditional enchilada sauce for a creamy, cheesy topping on this Mexican-inspired casserole. Your family will never know they're enjoying a lightened meal.
Aunt Liz's Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
This chicken spaghetti casserole is low in calories and can easily be made ahead. The recipe makes two casseroles, so enjoy one for dinner and freeze the other for later.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Layers of corn tortillas give this ultra-creamy casserole some structure. We also love it with smoky shredded BBQ brisket or pulled pork in place of the chicken, or try small cooked, peeled shrimp.
Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti
You can cover and refrigerate the casserole overnight, and sprinkle with cheese before baking. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes until bubbly.
Chicken and Rice Casserole
Although the yellow and green squash give this chicken and rice casserole a colorful appearance, you can use one or the other, if you prefer.
Cheesy Chicken Taco Casserole
This easy, 6-ingredient chicken taco casserole makes a great choice for your family's Mexican night.
Southwestern Chicken-Pasta Bake
Take a traditional tomato-based pasta bake and turn it on its head with bold Southwestern flavors in lieu of Italian.
Mom's Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
This classic flavor combination is sure to take you right back to mom's kitchen table. A hearty one-dish meal is just what you need on a chilly night in.
Chicken Tetrazzini
This lightened version of a classic dish is a great way to use leftover cooked chicken. The thin pasta soaks up the sauce to become a hearty casserole. To make it easier to toss the pasta and sauce, break the vermicelli in half before cooking.
Light King Ranch Chicken Casserole
This lightened recipe for one of our most popular dishes is almost identical to the original version, but made with reduced-fat cheeses and low-fat canned soups.
Stacked Chicken Enchiladas
Because you layer this Tex-Mex dish, lasagna-style, instead of rolling each enchilada individually, you save time in the kitchen, and the results are ultimately healthier because the tortillas don't have to be fried or softened in oil before you assemble the casserole.
Parmesan Chicken and Rice Casserole
Bake chicken thighs with a savory rice mixture and top with Parmesan cheese. Both the brown rice and the shredded Parmesan contribute to the slightly nutty flavor of the casserole.
Enchiladas de Pollo (Chicken Enchiladas)
According to one online reviewer, "If you're thinking enchiladas, try this one!" The recipe is extra cheesy with both Monterey Jack and Cheddar, but it will also be fine if you choose to use only one type of cheese.
Chicken Portobello Lasagna
Cheesy meets creamy in this decadent chicken and spinach lasagna that's accented with the meatiness of portobello mushrooms.
Mexican Chicken Casserole
Instead of filling individual tortillas separately as you do in a traditional enchilada recipe, simply layer the tortillas, chicken mixture, and cheese in the baking dish. Sprinkle crushed tortilla chips over the top to give this creamy casserole a bit of crunch.
Chicken Tetrazzini
Top the creamy pasta mixture with both shredded Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses in this super cheesy chicken tetrazzini. Go ahead and make this casserole now and freeze it until you need a ready-made meal.
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Use budget-friendly chicken thighs in this creamy enchilada casserole featuring salsa verde, corn, and pickled jalapeño.
Green Chile-Chicken Casserole
This cheesy south-of-the border casserole is perfect for serving a crowd. If you only have a few people to serve, divide the recipe between two smaller baking dishes and freeze one for another meal.
Black Bean and Chicken Casserole
This simple Black Bean and Chicken Casserole uses a slow cooker, canned beans and rotisserie chicken to make a super-convenient family meal.
Mexican Chicken Casserole with Charred Tomato Salsa
Instead of the usual jarred salsa often called for in Mexican casserole, this recipe features a homemade salsa made with charred tomatoes that are mixed with cilantro and fresh lime juice. Charring the tomatoes gives a rich flavor to the salsa, which is a good match for this chicken-and-veggie-packed dish.
Easy Greek Chicken Casserole
Prepare and cook this easy one-dish meal with chicken, potato, green beans and feta cheese in only one pot and save both space and cleanup. You can decrease the sodium by using less anchovy paste or by replacing it with the olives.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Using a long-grain and wild rice mix and toasted almonds in chicken casserole makes it a little bit dressier and fit for company during the holidays.
Rotel Chicken Mexican Casserole
This creamy, ultra-cheesy Mexican casserole makes for a satisfying, quick, and easy dinner that the whole family will love. All you need are 6 simple ingredients and 25 minutes. How can you resist?