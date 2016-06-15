Finger Lickin' Buffalo Chicken Recipes

This Buffalo Chicken Chili is one the best soups that's come out of our test kitchen. We've combined two of the best foods around to make one ultimate dish. It's hearty, full of chicken and veggies, and has a subtly spiced buffalo flavor. The vegetables, especially the corn, add a bit of sweetness, while the beans offer creaminess that stands out from the cream cheese enriched broth. Lemon pepper adds a nice tang and contrast to the chili, and sprinkling blue cheese crumbles and scallions on top rounds everything out. Keep a quart or two of this in the freezer for a quick dinner on a cold night, or take a batch to your next potluck or tailgate. Serve with carrot and celery sticks, tortilla chips, and jalapeño cornbread sticks.