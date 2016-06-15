Finger Lickin' Buffalo Chicken Recipes
Buffalo chicken is traditionally nothing more than deep-fried chicken wings tossed with hot sauce and butter. However, while wings are great (as you'll see), there's more to buffalo chicken than its bar chow origins suggest. The crowd-pleasing rich and warming flavor profile lends itself to a whole host of dishes. From tacos to meatball sliders to five-ingredient pizza, here are the best recipes for when you want something that's a little saucy, a bit spicy, and a whole lot of what you're craving for dinner tonight.
Boneless Stuffed Buffalo Wings
We don't use the word "ultimate" lightly when we say, the time has come for the ultimate buffalo chicken experience. Using chicken breasts, we've created boneless chicken "wings," which are stuffed with mozzarella and blue cheese, fried, and tossed in a finger-licking-good buffalo sauce before being served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Talk about the perfect party food…
Buffalo Chicken Chili
This Buffalo Chicken Chili is one the best soups that's come out of our test kitchen. We've combined two of the best foods around to make one ultimate dish. It's hearty, full of chicken and veggies, and has a subtly spiced buffalo flavor. The vegetables, especially the corn, add a bit of sweetness, while the beans offer creaminess that stands out from the cream cheese enriched broth. Lemon pepper adds a nice tang and contrast to the chili, and sprinkling blue cheese crumbles and scallions on top rounds everything out. Keep a quart or two of this in the freezer for a quick dinner on a cold night, or take a batch to your next potluck or tailgate. Serve with carrot and celery sticks, tortilla chips, and jalapeño cornbread sticks.
Waffle-Crusted Buffalo Chicken Tenders with the Best Sauce Ever
Chicken and waffles are a ridiculously effective combination. A shattering-skinned piece of tender meat meets the crisp edge and pleasing pillow of baked batter, and it all gets slathered in syrup. Glory. Buffalo chicken is also a brilliant thing, with the happy sting of hot sauce (this may feel like a paid ad for Frank's RedHot, but it's just pure love) mellowed out by melted butter. Chicken tenders, too—they're just perfect in their finger-borne, dippable format. In these head-spinning, heart-racing times of large, televised sports events, political apocalypse, and The Bachelor, it just makes sense to consolidate as many good things as possible and stuff them into our mouths to maximize pleasure. That's why I made Waffle-Crusted Buffalo Chicken Tenders with Spicy Maple Syrup for you.
Loaded Potato and Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Best served with extra hot sauce or ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
When you need an instant party, tailgate, or even a basic weekday meal prep winner, this Buffalo Chicken Salad has your back. It couldn't be easier to mix up, and you'll love the bright tang that Buffalo sauce, a squeeze of lemon, and crumbles of blue cheese add to creamy chicken salad. We love serving this Buffalo Chicken Salad on slider buns for easy entertaining, but you could just easily serve as lettuce wraps or with sturdy crackers.
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
For a family-friendly weeknight dinner that feels comforting but loads in the good stuff (A.K.A. fresh vegetables), Buffalo chicken spaghetti squash is where it's at. Featuring shredded chicken, carrots, celery, blue cheese, Buffalo sauce, and a drizzle of ranch (for good measure), these hearty, flavor-packed spaghetti squash boats deliver the best of a Buffalo chicken experience in a convenient, cheesy bake. We love using the hulled spaghetti squash as a vessel, but you could just as easily spoon the for the Buffalo chicken-spaghetti squash mixture straight into a casserole dish, top with cheese, and bake as instructed.
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Ball
The buffalo flavor that we all know and love is typically made by combining vinegar, butter, and a cayenne pepper-based hot sauce. Skip the intense prep that buffalo wings require-- get all of the flavor you crave with a buffalo cheese ball. Prepared Buffalo wing sauce makes it easy to make and the blue cheese gives each bite an addictive richness. Serve while watching the next big game with your friends.
Buffalo Chicken Lasagna
Our Buffalo Chicken Lasagna is the mask you've been waiting for: Think spicy buffalo chicken sandwiched between two different types of cheese, then enveloped in lasagna noodles on top of that. It's super easy to make, and is perfect for a potluck—in fact, if you share this at a gathering, you probably won't have to worry about leftovers. We've opted for a mellow degree of spice and buffalo flavor, but if you're into heat, go for it and use the whole bottle of hot sauce. If you're not a huge fan of celery or its added crunch, feel free to leave it out.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Including carrots and celery inside the patty gives you all the flavors of a wing plate while also helping to keep the lean burger moist. When shredding celery, you'll have to occasionally stop to pull and discard the strings (trust us, it's worth it). Choose celery with nice, fresh leaves still attached, as they go perfectly atop the burger.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
This easy buffalo chicken dip is addictively delicious, and you'll never bring it to a party without getting rave reviews. Our buffalo chicken dip recipe delivers bold, three-cheese flavors and a kick of spice from the hot sauce. The creamy, tangy dip is the perfect crowd-friendly comfort food to make as temperatures drop. Serve this 5-ingredient dip with crackers and celery, and keep this appetizer in your collection of easy tailgating or dinner party favorites.
Layered Buffalo Chicken Dip
This buffalo chicken dip is a completely homemade labor of love, and your guests will fall head over heels for this incredible appetizer.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Tacos
How you win a weeknight: take the finger-licking beauty of eating Buffalo wings and wrap it in a tortilla. (Bonus: It's less messy, too.)
Buffalo Chicken Drumsticks
These drumsticks are super saucy in the best way possible. They're mild in terms of heat, so if you like a spicier wing, stir in 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper into the sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Burgers
Rolled in Buffalo sauce prior to being grilled, these are somewhere between a wing and a burger. They're the perfect vehicle for celery salad—and, of course, blue cheese. You won't miss the bun.
Buffalo Chicken Pot Stickers
These are the perfect snack or appetizer. Don't be surprised when the disappear faster than you can say "Buffalo chicken."
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
This five-ingredient pizza uses pre-baked Italian pizza crust and deli-roasted whole chicken, making weeknight dinner a whole lot easier.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
The saucy chicken strips, crisp carrots, and celery are made better only by the tangy, pungent buttermilk-blue cheese dressing. You can drizzle the dressing on the salad or serve it alongside for dipping. For a more filling meal, serve with toasted baguette slices.
Buffalo Chicken Panini
You don't need a panini maker to for this easy, 5-ingredient sandwich. A grill pan and a heavy skillet will do.
Buffalo Chicken Skewers
These get points for flavor and presentation and are the perfect party appetizer. Use any leftover chicken in a sandwich or wrap for lunch the next day.
Buffalo Chicken Meatball Sliders
Meatballs are fun—and so is a cool, crunchy celery and fresh parsley leaves topping. Don't forget the Blue Cheese Sauce, as it tames the hot sauce's heat.
Buffalo Chicken Thighs
Add a side of celery sticks and light ranch dressing and you've got an upgrade on the classic flavor combination (and dinner tonight).
Garlic-Buffalo Drumettes
By steaming and then sautéing the wings, you eliminate the need to (and hassle of) frying. Brown the chicken in batches if the skillet gets too crowded.