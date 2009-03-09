5-Ingredient Chicken Dinners for Easy Weeknight Meals
These 50+ chicken recipes don't come with a long list of pricey ingredients. All you need is salt, pepper, cooking oil, and water to start prepping for these simple yet flavorful meals. With recipes ranging from soups to casseroles to pizza, you'll never tire of these family-friendly chicken dinners.
Lemon-Grilled Chicken Breasts
Lemon-Grilled Chicken Breasts Recipe
This is a perfect basic grilled chicken recipe, simple and versatile enough to meal prep, whip up on a hectic weeknight, or serve to company. Make sure to cook the chicken breasts until the internal temperature reaches a safe 165 degrees—about six minutes on each side. Save three of these grilled chicken breast halves to make our Hearts of Romaine Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken. Garnish the plate with grilled lemon slices.
Chicken and Dumplings
Use convenience products like canned soup, canned biscuits, frozen veggies and rotisserie chicken to get this home-style dinner on the table in no time.
Harissa Grilled Chicken Skewers
Harissa Grilled Chicken Skewers Recipe
These skewers get a nice, long marinating time due to the low amount of lemon juice. If your marinade is loaded with vinegar or citrus, go for 30 minutes to an hour at most to ensure the best texture.
Simple Slow Cooker Whole Chicken
Simple Slow Cooker Whole Chicken Recipe
This simple whole chicken recipe is great served as is with crusty bread or over rice, but it's also a great way to cook chicken ahead of time to use in a variety of dishes, such as chicken salad, soups, and casseroles.
Grilled Bone-In Chicken Thighs
Grilled Bone-In Chicken Thighs Recipe
How can such a simple recipe for grilled chicken thighs taste so flavorful and satisfying? Once you sink your teeth into the super-crispy skin and find rich, tasty dark meat waiting underneath, you'll understand. This low and slow cooking method yields tender, succulent meat with carefully developed flavors. Make grilled chicken thighs the simple way, because juicy, decadent chicken doesn't have to be so complicated.
Easy Chicken Adobo
Inspired by the Philippine national dish, this Easy Chicken Adobo uses a simple blend of garlic, vinegar, and soy sauce to give chicken a zingy boost. Traditional adobo sauces are commonly enriched with coconut milk, and the dish is frequently made with pork. But for everyday cooking, we like this lighter, simpler chicken recipe. Serve with rice. This is the perfect dinner for spicing up your usual routine.
Perfect Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts
Grilled Chicken Skewers with Wasabi Mayo
Grilled Chicken Skewers with Wasabi Mayo Recipe
A kicking dipping sauce adds amped up fun and flavor. If you make these skewers on the outdoor grill, make sure to soak your wooden skewers in water before grilling to avoid burning. Make a few extra skewers to add chicken to lunches and salads the next day. The wasabi mayo adds a kick to the simple grilled chicken that pairs well with the sweetness of honey and tang of rice vinegar. The mayo can be saved and served alongside roasted vegetables, skirt steak or fresh grilled fish.
Simple Sheet Pan Chicken And Veggies
Simple Sheet Pan Chicken And Veggies Recipe
Comforting, savory, and satisfying, this sheet pan chicken dinner is perfect for weeknights. The chicken has a crispy, slightly salty skin with a juicy, tender interior. Meanwhile, the vegetables get lightly bathed in the chicken's buttery juices. Feel free to cut up and use any leftover veggies you have—this recipe is all about technique. Line the baking sheet with foil for the fastest after-dinner cleanup ever.
Coconut-Curry Chicken
Perk up plain chicken breast halves by coating them in shredded coconut and curry powder. To round out your meal with more Indian-inspired flavor, top with chicken with a spoonful of chutney and serve with basmati rice.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
The prebaked Italian pizza crust and deli-roasted whole chicken make this buffalo chicken pizza meal a quick and easy choice for weeknights.
Crispy Oven-Fried Drumsticks
Crispy Oven-Fried Drumsticks Recipe
These oven-fried chicken drumsticks have a satisfyingly crunchy texture. We loved the flavor results when we used 1/2 tsp. red pepper. Use 1/4 tsp. for kids.
Mesquite-Smoked Beer Can Chicken
Mesquite-Smoked Beer Can Chicken Recipe
Pop open a cold one for a moist smoked chicken. Just add a few spices and brown sugar to boost the flavor profile.
Southwestern Chicken Roll-Ups
Southwestern Chicken Roll-Ups Recipe
Stuff boneless chicken breast halves with a spicy mixture of cream cheese, picante sauce and cilantro and coat in seasoned breadcrumbs for an easy, but impressive main dish.
Chicken Quesadilla
This kid-friendly quesadilla requires just a handful of ingredients.
Herbed Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Herbed Stuffed Chicken Breasts Recipe
Dish up a company-worthy dish that calls for only four ingredients, plus salt and pepper.
Vietnamese Stir-Fry
Few ingredients lend big flavors to this Asian stir-fry. Serve with wide rice noodles tossed with sliced green onions and fresh cilantro leaves.
Baked Curry Glazed Chicken
Baked Curry Glazed Chicken Recipe
Keep dinner economical by starting with a whole chicken, cut up into pieces. Simply bake the chicken in a tangy mixture of honey, butter, mustard and curry powder for a high-flavor, super-easy main dish.
Grilled Chicken Skewers
Grilled Chicken Skewers Recipe
Grilled chicken really doesn't need much more than olive oil, salt and pepper to reach perfection. Serve with your favorite barbecue sauce if you wish, toss a fresh green salad, and you've got dinner.
Apricot-Lemon Chicken
Simple yet elegant, this dish takes less than 20 minutes to prepare, making it perfect for a busy lifestyle. The apricot marinade adds a surprising and deliciously tangy flavor. Serve on a bed of salad greens or with a side of rice pilaf.
Almond-Stuffed Chicken
The nutty, cheesy filling spices up chicken breasts and is a snap to make. Toast the almonds in a skillet before you cook the chicken and you'll have just one pan to clean.
Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches
Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches Recipe
Take a shortcut to delicious barbecued chicken by combining shredded chicken, barbecue sauce, and jalapeños and serving the delicious mixture on hamburger buns.
Barbecue-Stuffed Potatoes
Barbecue-Stuffed Potatoes Recipe
A smoky twist turns a traditional side-dish into this mouth-watering entrée. Purchase barbecue from you favorite grocery store or barbecue joint and preparation is a breeze. Don't worry about whose turn it is to do the dishes, because a microwave is all you need to make this hearty meal.
Grilled Asian Drumsticks
Grilled Asian Drumsticks Recipe
Save yourself a trip to the grocery store and grab those pantry staples for this easy recipe. Balsamic vinegar adds a tangy flavor, while honey supplements sweetness to this oriental dish. If you can't find fresh ground chili paste, substitute with a hot pepper sauce such as Tabasco mixed with a pinch of garlic powder.
Chicken and Shiitake Marsala
Chicken and Shiitake Marsala Recipe
Pounding the chicken to an even thickness helps it cook quickly and evenly. In just 15 minutes, this sweet and smoky Italian classic is ready to serve. Enjoy over a bed of whole-wheat pasta.
Sweet Mustard Chicken Thighs
Sweet Mustard Chicken Thighs Recipe
This flavorful recipe is on the table in less than 10 minutes and is sure to become an instant family favorite. Whether it's the sweetness of the brown sugar, the zest of the mustard, or the punch of the red pepper, there is something in this dish for everyone.
Chicken Pasta Soup
Using pre-chopped vegetables makes preparation easy for this dressed-up chicken noodle soup. Fresh vegetables, whole wheat pasta, and low sodium chicken broth combine to produce a soup full of flavor and low in calories.
Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwiches Recipe
A fresh new twist on the grilled chicken sandwich, this recipe substitutes the traditional lettuce leaf with a fresh sprig of basil and then adds a slice of juicy pineapple. Add a splash of lime juice and you have a sandwich that practically bursts with tropical flavor.
Chinese-Style Glazed Chicken Breasts
Chinese-Style Glazed Chicken Breasts Recipe
Make a super-quick glaze for chicken breasts using on-hand pantry items: hoisin sauce, fruit spread and chicken broth. Steam quick-cooking rice and a green veggie in the microwave to round out the meal.
Skillet-Roasted Chicken
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Recipe
Browning the chicken in a skillet before putting it in the oven will decrease the roasting time from about an hour to only 25 minutes. And you can add succulent flavor by stuffing garlic and parsley under the skin of the chicken before you roast.
Lemon-Rosemary Chicken Thighs
Lemon-Rosemary Chicken Thighs Recipe
At $0.73 a serving, you'll stay within your grocery budget for sure with these citrusy herbed chicken thighs. Rice and steamed fresh broccoli are equally economical sides that are great with the tender dark meat chicken.
Rosemary-Brined Rotisserie Chicken
Rosemary-Brined Rotisserie Chicken Recipe
If you are fortunate enough to have a rotisserie on your grill, nothing beats a brined whole chicken that turns slowly on a spit and bastes itself while the skin turns golden brown and delicious.
Chicken with Cider and Bacon Sauce
Chicken with Cider and Bacon Sauce Recipe
Apple cider and bacon give this easy sauce a salty, tangy-sweet flavor that's hard to resist. In fact, you might want to double the amount of sauce so you'll have a little extra to spoon over rice. Pounding the chicken into thinner pieces helps decrease the cooking time.
Pineapple-Soy Chicken Wings
Pineapple-Soy Chicken Wings Recipe
This crowd-pleasing twist on teriyaki wings is perfect for entertaining or just an easy meal at home.
Bistro Roast Chicken
Fresh herbs, butter, and Dijon mustard provide big flavor in this simple roast chicken. It first cooks breast side down, then is turned over to finish cooking, ensuring extra moist breast meat.
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas Recipe
Pickled jalapeños kick the flavor up a notch in these easy chicken and cheese quesadillas, but if you don't care for the heat, just leave them out. Serve with jarred salsa, refrigerated guacamole, and sour cream, and you've got dinner.
Lime and Pepper Grilled Chicken Breasts
Lime and Pepper Grilled Chicken Breasts Recipe
Fresh lime juice brightens up simple grilled chicken. Throw a few sliced fresh vegetables on the grill with this chicken, add thick corn tortillas, and enjoy a tasty summer dinner.
Chicken Sandwiches with Melted Cheese
Chicken Sandwiches with Melted Cheese Recipe
Dress up a plain chicken sandwich by adding tangy blue cheese and tart apple slices. Serve with simply steamed veggies and potato chips for a relaxed weeknight meal.
Chicken Parmesan
Just 5 ingredients and 20 minutes stand between you and this delicious chicken dinner. Serve with mixed greens dressed with a simple vinaigrette.
Philly Chicken Sandwiches
Philly Chicken Sandwiches Recipe
Sandwiches don't have to be boring! Serve an easy version of Philly Chicken Sandwiches with shredded rotisserie chicken, provolone cheese, and sauteed onion and red bell pepper on whole-grain buns.
Soy-Marinated Chicken Thighs
Soy-Marinated Chicken Thighs Recipe
Soy sauce is great in marinades for grilled chicken, as it stands up to charred flavors. The simple solution would also be tasty with steaks, pork tenderloin, or pork chops.
Crunchy Pan-Fried Chicken
Crunchy Pan-Fried Chicken Recipe
A mix of cornmeal and breadcrumbs gives this fried chicken recipe a crisp bite while keeping the inside of the meat juicy.
Oatmeal-Crusted Chicken Tenders
Oatmeal-Crusted Chicken Tenders Recipe
Oatmeal-crusted chicken tenders are delightfully crunchy, and are sure to be a hit with adults and children alike. Serve with commercial honey mustard or light ranch dressing for dipping.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
In an attempt to create something new, we sometimes forget how good the classics can be. That's the perfect reason to bring back cordon bleu in its simplest form to your table tonight.
Spinach and Feta Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Sautéed Chicken Breasts
Sautéed Chicken Breasts Recipe
It's hard to find a simpler chicken dinner than sautéed chicken breasts. Simply season with kosher salt and pepper and cook in a skillet in hot olive oil until golden brown.
Pollo con Jugo de Morillas (Chicken with Morels)
Pollo con Jugo de Morillas (Chicken with Morels) Recipe
The dried morels make this easy chicken thigh recipe fit for company, but you can substitute fresh mushrooms if you wish.
Lemon-Rosemary Chicken
Simple ingredients take roast chicken from boring to great. Here, lemon, garlic, and fresh herbs are the flavor boosters.
Marian's Easy Roast Chicken
Marian's Easy Roast Chicken Recipe
A good roasted chicken is like a little black dress--always appropriate and very versatile. Add this recipe to your repertoire and you will always be prepared to make quick, easy chicken dinners.
South-of-the-Border Grilled Chicken and Green Tomatoes
South-of-the-Border Grilled Chicken and Green Tomatoes Recipe
A fresh salsa marinade makes this Mexican-style dish as tasty as it is easy to prepare. Substitute whole wheat for regular tortillas and enjoy a nutritionally complete and figure-friendly meal.
Chicken with Citrus
Enjoy this simple dish in winter or early spring when citrus is still at its peak. Free-range chickens are worth the extra expense for their fresh, pure flavor, but this recipe will work with a commercial chicken, too.
Simple Roast Chicken
Fake-and-Bake "Fried" Chicken
Poppy Seed Chicken Salad
Poppy Seed Chicken Salad Recipe
This classic chicken salad recipe incorporates grapes and pecans for sweetness and crunch. If you prefer, go tropical and substitute chopped pineapple for the grapes and macadamia nuts for the pecans. Stir in about 1/2 cup coconut for more island flavor.
Grilled Chicken with Peanut Sauce
Grilled Chicken with Peanut Sauce Recipe
This is such a simple, flavorful chicken recipe. This quick and easy peanut sauce adds lots of flavor to grilled chicken with minimum fuss. Serve it with steamed vegetables and rice for an inspired busy weeknight dinner that the whole family will enjoy.
Bacon-and-Sage-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
Bacon-and-Sage-Wrapped Chicken Breasts Recipe
These juicy chicken breasts are wrapped with bacon and sage—and make a mouthwatering dinner option. They're even more delicious alongside mashed potatoes and crunchy green beans.
Sun-dried Tomato Chicken
Sun-dried Tomato Chicken Recipe
Bottled sun-dried tomato vinaigrette along adds such great flavor to the chicken that all you need to add is a sprinkle of coarse-ground black pepper. Serve with garlic mashed potatoes for an easy dinner.