25 Terrific Chicken Stews

Updated September 28, 2016
Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Warm up with a hearty bowl of chicken stew packed with tender chunks of chicken and savory veggies.

Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew Recipe

On a cold evening, come home to a simmering slow cooker filled with comforting Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew.

Chicken, Apple, and Butternut Stew

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Chicken, Apple, and Butternut Stew Recipe

Cider, chopped apple, butternut squash, and parsnips lend appealingly forward sweetness to this fall harvest stew. Unfiltered apple cider has pectins that help thicken the stew. If you use filtered, clear cider, add another tablespoon of flour.

Peanut Chicken Stew

Credit: Penny De Los Santos

Peanut Chicken Stew Recipe

A lot of times, when people say a soup is thick enough to be a meal, they're playing you. But this soup sustains. This recipe takes its cues from West Africa, particularly Senegal and The Gambia, known for peanut, or groundnut, stews.

Chicken, Pasta, and Chickpea Stew

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Cindy Barr

Chicken, Pasta, and Chickpea Stew Recipe

Capture the essence of a rustic Italian dish in this stew featuring a homemade marinara sauce, chickpeas, ditalini pasta and pieces of boneless chicken thighs.

Potato, Corn, and Chicken Stew (Ajiaco)

Credit: Oxmoor House

Potato, Corn, and Chicken Stew (Ajiaco) Recipe

A fixture on menus in Bogotá, this Colombian stew gets most of its creamy texture from potatoes.

Green Chile-Chicken Stew

Credit: Jim Henkens

Green Chile-Chicken Stew Recipe

Despite being loaded with peppers and chiles, the heat of this stew is not overwhelming as the chiles are balanced by corn, tomatoes, tomatillos, white beans and hominy.

Chicken Stew with Olives and Lemon

Credit: Dan Goldberg

Chicken Stew with Olives and Lemon Recipe

The succulent texture and robust flavor of chicken thighs stand up well to braising. Add the bright flavors of parsley, lemon, capers, and green olives for a fresh twist on cold-weather cooking.

Chicken Stew with Sweet Peppers

Credit: Karry Hosford

Chicken Stew with Sweet Peppers Recipe

A medley of roasted bell pepper, carrot, zucchini and green chiles adds vibrant color and flavor to this chicken-and-bean-filled stew.

Chicken and Barley Stew with Dill and Lemon

Credit: Quentin Bacon

Chicken and Barley Stew with Dill and Lemon Recipe

This one-pot dinner from F&W's Gail Simmons is an enriched take on classic chicken soup with rice; at once flavorful, hearty and comforting.

Chicken and Sausage Stew

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Chicken and Sausage Stew Recipe

The cooked flour and oil mixture, known as roux, thickens this gumbo-inspired stew. Marinara sauce adds body, enriches the color and taste, and provides slightly tangy notes for a more rounded flavor.

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew Recipe

Look for bags of cubed butternut squash in the produce section to save you the trouble of peeling and dicing a whole squash. Find Castelvetrano olives either jarred in the olive and pickle section or fresh at most specialty market antipasti bars. If you can't find them, use any green olive you like. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Get the recipe here.

Quick Chicken and Barley Stew

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Quick Chicken and Barley Stew Recipe

Cool fall nights call for warm, comforting suppers. This chicken stew is filled with good-for-you vegetables and whole grains.

Mexican Chicken Stew

Mexican Chicken Stew Recipe

Ground guajillo chile powder found in Mexican markets is quite different from regular chili powder. This spicy chicken soup recipe is made simple with the pressure cooking power of your Instant Pot.

Chicken and Chorizo Stew

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Chicken and Chorizo Stew Recipe

High flavor fills each bowl of Chicken and Chorizo Stew--thanks to the saffron and chorizo. This Spanish-influenced stew is chockful of vegetables, making it a perfect one-dish meal.

Sweet and Spicy Chicken and White Bean Stew

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross

Sweet and Spicy Chicken and White Bean Stew Recipe

Cardamom, cloves, turmeric, and lemongrass add some unexpected flavor to this chicken and bean stew. Light coconut milk adds the touch of sweetness.

Brunswick Stew

Credit: Randy Mayor; Leigh Ann Ross

Brunswick Stew Recipe

Make a classic Southern stew using boneless chicken thighs instead of game meat. Using frozen limas and corn is great for fall when these veggies are not in season.

Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Jan Gautro

Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew Recipe

This terrific brunswick stew is a classic Southern staple.

Chipotle-Chicken Stew

Chipotle-Chicken Stew Recipe

Add a Southwestern flair to this chicken stew with chipotle peppers, ground cumin, and cilantro. Use a big pot because this stew will feed a crowd.

Chicken, Quinoa, and Green-Olive Stew

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Chicken, Quinoa, and Green-Olive Stew Recipe

Briny olives, chiles, and bright citrus: That's what you call a pairing challenge. This smooth, strong (7 percent alcohol) golden bock from the Bay Area can handle it, playing up the orange and toning down the chiles.

White Chicken Stew Brew

Credit: Oxmoor House

White Chicken Stew Brew Recipe

This hearty chicken and white bean stew gets its thick creaminess from mashed beans and whipping cream.

Singapore Chicken Stew

Credit: James Carrier

Singapore Chicken Stew Recipe

Highlight Asian flavors such as Chinese five spice, coconut milk, fresh ginger and water chestnuts in this succulent one-dish meal.

Dijon Chicken Stew with Potatoes and Kale

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Cindy Barr

Dijon Chicken Stew with Potatoes and Kale Recipe

This hearty meal in a bowl features tender pieces of white and dark meat chicken simmered with kale, potatoes, and leeks. The mustard adds just the right amount of tanginess to the savory stew.

Chicken Stew with Red Wine

Credit: Kate Sears; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Chicken Stew with Red Wine Recipe

This hearty chicken stew features whole chicken thighs and a dash of red wine for some great flavor.

Chicken Stew and Dumplings

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Chicken Stew and Dumplings Recipe

Using cake flour and nonfat buttermilk cuts the fat by half and puts a healthier spin on these ultralight dumplings.

