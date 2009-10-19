25 Terrific Chicken Stews
Warm up with a hearty bowl of chicken stew packed with tender chunks of chicken and savory veggies.
Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew
On a cold evening, come home to a simmering slow cooker filled with comforting Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew.
Chicken, Apple, and Butternut Stew
Cider, chopped apple, butternut squash, and parsnips lend appealingly forward sweetness to this fall harvest stew. Unfiltered apple cider has pectins that help thicken the stew. If you use filtered, clear cider, add another tablespoon of flour.
Peanut Chicken Stew
A lot of times, when people say a soup is thick enough to be a meal, they're playing you. But this soup sustains. This recipe takes its cues from West Africa, particularly Senegal and The Gambia, known for peanut, or groundnut, stews.
Chicken, Pasta, and Chickpea Stew
Capture the essence of a rustic Italian dish in this stew featuring a homemade marinara sauce, chickpeas, ditalini pasta and pieces of boneless chicken thighs.
Green Chile-Chicken Stew
Despite being loaded with peppers and chiles, the heat of this stew is not overwhelming as the chiles are balanced by corn, tomatoes, tomatillos, white beans and hominy.
Chicken Stew with Olives and Lemon
The succulent texture and robust flavor of chicken thighs stand up well to braising. Add the bright flavors of parsley, lemon, capers, and green olives for a fresh twist on cold-weather cooking.
Chicken Stew with Sweet Peppers
A medley of roasted bell pepper, carrot, zucchini and green chiles adds vibrant color and flavor to this chicken-and-bean-filled stew.
Chicken and Barley Stew with Dill and Lemon
This one-pot dinner from F&W's Gail Simmons is an enriched take on classic chicken soup with rice; at once flavorful, hearty and comforting.
Chicken and Sausage Stew
The cooked flour and oil mixture, known as roux, thickens this gumbo-inspired stew. Marinara sauce adds body, enriches the color and taste, and provides slightly tangy notes for a more rounded flavor.
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew
Look for bags of cubed butternut squash in the produce section to save you the trouble of peeling and dicing a whole squash. Find Castelvetrano olives either jarred in the olive and pickle section or fresh at most specialty market antipasti bars. If you can't find them, use any green olive you like. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Get the recipe here.
Quick Chicken and Barley Stew
Cool fall nights call for warm, comforting suppers. This chicken stew is filled with good-for-you vegetables and whole grains.
Mexican Chicken Stew
Ground guajillo chile powder found in Mexican markets is quite different from regular chili powder. This spicy chicken soup recipe is made simple with the pressure cooking power of your Instant Pot.
Chicken and Chorizo Stew
High flavor fills each bowl of Chicken and Chorizo Stew--thanks to the saffron and chorizo. This Spanish-influenced stew is chockful of vegetables, making it a perfect one-dish meal.
Sweet and Spicy Chicken and White Bean Stew
Cardamom, cloves, turmeric, and lemongrass add some unexpected flavor to this chicken and bean stew. Light coconut milk adds the touch of sweetness.
Brunswick Stew
Make a classic Southern stew using boneless chicken thighs instead of game meat. Using frozen limas and corn is great for fall when these veggies are not in season.
Potato, Corn, and Chicken Stew (Ajiaco)
A fixture on menus in Bogotá, this Colombian stew gets most of its creamy texture from potatoes. Cubed Yukon gold potatoes impart a golden color, while grated russets release their starch to provide a velvety mouthfeel without added cream. Grate the potatoes on the small holes of a box grater to make sure they dissolve into the broth.
Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew
This terrific brunswick stew is a classic Southern staple.
Chipotle-Chicken Stew
Add a Southwestern flair to this chicken stew with chipotle peppers, ground cumin, and cilantro. Use a big pot because this stew will feed a crowd.
Chicken, Quinoa, and Green-Olive Stew
Briny olives, chiles, and bright citrus: That's what you call a pairing challenge. This smooth, strong (7 percent alcohol) golden bock from the Bay Area can handle it, playing up the orange and toning down the chiles.
White Chicken Stew Brew
This hearty chicken and white bean stew gets its thick creaminess from mashed beans and whipping cream.
Singapore Chicken Stew
Highlight Asian flavors such as Chinese five spice, coconut milk, fresh ginger and water chestnuts in this succulent one-dish meal.
Dijon Chicken Stew with Potatoes and Kale
This hearty meal in a bowl features tender pieces of white and dark meat chicken simmered with kale, potatoes, and leeks. The mustard adds just the right amount of tanginess to the savory stew.
Chicken Stew with Red Wine
This hearty chicken stew features whole chicken thighs and a dash of red wine for some great flavor.
Chicken Stew and Dumplings
Using cake flour and nonfat buttermilk cuts the fat by half and puts a healthier spin on these ultralight dumplings.