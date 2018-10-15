Melted Cheese Appetizers That'll Warm Your Soul
Melted cheese can always make a great occasion even better. From topping savory starters like Stuffed Mushrooms, or Loaded Totchos, there's not much that can't be improved by being topped with melty, gooey cheese. Whether you love Brie, or an endless supply of mozzarella sticks, these cheesy appetizers are for you.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Olive Garden is famous for its generous portions of classic Italian dishes: pasta, pizza, breadsticks and that endless salad. The clam-stuffed mushrooms are a treat as a starter. Go out for a batch tonight, or try our easy at-home version.
Air-Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Air-Fried Mozzarella Sticks Recipe
These homemade mozzarella sticks offer all of the crispy-coated, cheesy goodness you want without the deep-fried mess on your stovetop. We like to call that a "win-win."
Basic Cheese Dip
Say hello to our best-ever basic cheese dip. So creamy, decadently cheesy, and perfectly easy to whip up at a moment's notice, this simple cheese dip recipe is the one to keep on hand to address any and every queso craving.
Everything Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers
Everything Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers Recipe
We all know that the addictiveness of the savory everything spice blend is amplified when paired with smooth cream cheese. Each popper is bursting with flavor and a variety of optional toppings keeps each bite interesting (and makes for a gorgeous platter). It seems you've found your new go-to party appetizer. Make sure that the jalapenos are par-cooked before adding the cream cheese filling to ensure that the cream cheese doesn't burn.
Fried Mozzarella-Stuffed Zucchini
Fried Mozzarella-Stuffed Zucchini Recipe
This mozzarella stick-meets-zucchini fries hybrid is an awesome way to change up your appetizer game; not to mention, it's a great recipe for getting picky eaters to munch on some vegetables. And if you're finding yourself a little worn out on summer's abundance of zucchini, stuffing the veggie with cheese and then deep-frying gives it an incredibly tasty transformation.
Greek Crab Dip
With the salty richness of feta cheese and brightness from fresh lemon juice and herbs, this is an incredible twist on a classic creamy crab dip. Lump crab meat gives the dip an added touch of decadence, but it could also be made with less-expensive claw meat. Served with warm, crusty baguette slices this savory crab dip is the perfect "something different" to bring to your next potluck or party.
Flaming Cheese (Saganaki)
Flaming Cheese (Saganaki) Recipe
This decadent cheesy appetizer is easy to make, fun to serve, and sure to impress. Enjoy this gooey, buttery melted cheese dish right from the skillet with plenty of toasted bread. Kasseri is a Greek cheese made from a blend of sheep and goat's milk; good kasseri cheese can be found at Middle Eastern markets, or you can purchase a block online.
Pimento Cheese Puffs
Classic French gougères with a Southern remix. These airy pimiento cheese puffs make an impressive addition to virtually any party spread. While the choux pastry dough may seem intimidating to make, trust us—success is just a matter of not walking away from the pan. As long as you can stay put and keep stirring (so that your dough doesn't burn), you can make gougères.
Loaded Totchos
This sensational spud riff on nachos is an hommage to party food lovers everywhere. Loaded with toppings and drizzled with a hot cheese dip, these totchos are ready to rock and roll right onto your plate. This dish has all of the goodness of trashy, delicious bar nachos but are made with potato tots for a warm comfort food addition. Fresh jalapeno slices and cool avocado round out this dish, leaving the end impression and flavor as simply drool-inducing.
Jalapeño Popper Dip
Creamy cheese, crisp bacon, and spicy jalapeño. What more could you want in a dip?
Baked Brie Puff Pastry
This Harvest-Baked Brie is a wheel of Brie topped with fig jam, cranberries, rosemary and toasted pecans, and is folded up in a puff pastry.
Warm Kale-and-Asiago Dip
Warm Kale-and-Asiago Dip Recipe
Kale and savory bacon update this classic hot spinach dip with extra flavor and texture that will keep guests coming back for more. Simply serve with bread slices or pita chips and watch this fan-favorite disappear!