10 Incredibly Easy Cheese Ball Recipes

Updated August 25, 2022
Photography: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

There's nothing like a good old fashioned cheese ball. Whether they're sweet, savory, or somewhere in between, our cheese ball recipes won't last long at any table. Perfect for tailgating, parties, or the holiday table, you're sure to receive rave reviews from your guests (and requests for the recipe!) when you whip up one of these great appetizers.

Crab Rangoon Cheese Ball

Crab Rangoon Cheese Ball Recipe

Seafood lovers, rejoice: This easy cheese ball is as delicious as it is simple to make. Simply place this easy appetizer out at your next party or get-together and watch it disappear!

French Onion Cheese Ball

French Onion Cheese Ball Recipe

Rather than serving French Onion soup topped with bread to a crowd, serve a more easily-shared, portable version with all of the same flavor. A  French Onion Cheese Ball with toasted baguette slices makes the perfect game-watching appetizer and it much less likely to spill during the celebration of a big play. 

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Ball

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Ball Recipe

The buffalo flavor that we all know and love is typically made by combining vinegar, butter, and a cayenne pepper-based hot sauce. Skip the intense prep that buffalo wings require-- get all of the flavor you crave with a buffalo cheese ball. Prepared Buffalo wing sauce makes it easy to make and the blue cheese gives each bite an addictive richness. Serve while watching the next big game with your friends. 

Mini Cheese Balls

Mini Cheese Balls Recipe

Almond milk cream cheese is delicately nutty, with a buttery-rich texture and zero grams of sat fat. Find it at Whole Foods stores nationwide. You can substitute 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, which adds 1.6g sat fat to each serving.

Party Cheese Ball

Party Cheese Ball Recipe

Known to frequent holiday open houses, this creamy appetizer with a nutty exterior doesn't stick around long. Which is exactly why you'll want to keep this recipe handy.

Pumpkin Cheese Ball

Pumpkin Cheese Ball Recipe

Shape the Cheddar and cream cheese mixture into the shape of a small pumpkin and add a broccoli stem to serve as the stem. Serve with fresh apple wedges for an autumn appetzier.

Cookie Dough Cheese Ball

Cookie Dough Cheese Ball Recipe

This is a hit with kids of all ages. Try dipping graham crackers, animal crackers, and even chocolate chip cookies in this special treat.

Date, Walnut, and Blue Cheese Ball

Date, Walnut, and Blue Cheese Ball Recipe

Prepare this retro-chic snack up to two days ahead, and serve with crackers, bread, or veggies.

Cheese Truffles

Cheese Truffles Recipe

Pimiento cheese transforms into tiny little cheese truffles in this effortless recipe. These bite-sized cheese balls are perfect for your next party or get-together and are an easy no-cook solution to that appetizer spread. Roll each cheese ball into chopped toasted pecans, parsley or crumbled bacon for irresistible flavor in every bite.

Pinecone Cheese Ball

Pinecone Cheese Ball Recipe

This unusual cheese ball recipe uses toasted pecan halves and rosemary sprigs for a creative presentation that's sure to delight party guests.

