40 Tasty Carrot Recipes to Serve This Spring

How to Make Carrot Cake Pancakes with Boxed Pancake Mix Recipe

Pancakes are so basic—in a good way. A standard pancake recipe doesn't call for bells and whistles, which means there's room for your bells and whistles. Don't have eggs? Use an egg substitute. Want to go gluten-free? Sure, that can happen. You can also mix in things like blueberries, almonds, and chocolate chips. Top it off with sprinkles or spices and you've got yourself an extraordinary pancake. And now that you're clearly craving a delicious recipe, you should make a carrot cake pancake with cream cheese glaze.

There is nothing wrong with classic buttermilk pancakes. It's probably one of the most respected breakfasts out there. But when your love (or appetite) for carrot cake is endless, combining the two only makes sense. Listen to your gut, people.

Here's the best part: You can use boxed pancake mix for this. In fact, I totally encourage it. The secret lies within using pureed carrots instead of eggs. The result is a beautiful stack of golden, moist pancakes. And don't forget the homemade cream cheese glaze. It's a piece of cake, I promise.

Carrot Cake Pancakes with Cream Cheese Glaze