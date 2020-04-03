10+ Easy Bread Recipes With No Yeast
No yeast? No problem! These easy, yeastless bread recipes are exactly what you're looking for. Everyone loves classic banana bread, but we also have everything from soda and beer breads as well as sweet breads that double as dessert. No matter what you're looking for, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of bread recipes that don't require yeast.
Turmeric Banana Bread
Though this company-worthy loaf is, no doubt, impressive, it's really nothing more than a foolproof banana bread recipe with a few flavor tricks up its sleeve. A power couple combo of earthy turmeric and fragrant cardamon play extremely well with banana's dense sweetness, boosting this classic quick bread's comfy-cozy factor to new heights.
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
You know and love banana bread—now it's time to meet the best version of banana bread, a.k.a. the absolute best way to use older, overripe bananas. Our Chocolate Chip Banana Bread is super moist thanks to a special ingredient: sour cream.
Classic Skillet Cornbread
This cornbread recipe is a classic for a reason: It's easy, it's delicious, and it works. You don't need a lot of time for this one: The whole thing comes together in about 30 minutes.
Rhubarb Bread With Pecan Streusel
This tender rhubarb bread has a light citrusy flavor and beautiful flecks of pink rhubarb throughout. The crunchy streusel on top, complete with brown sugar, pecans, and hints of cardamom and nutmeg, takes this bread over the top and adds a delightfully nutty flavor.
Blueberry Zucchini Bread
Our Blueberry Zucchini Bread is perfectly balanced: The whole wheat flour and zucchini give the loaf texture and nuttiness that makes it feel like it could almost be good for you. Meanwhile, the blueberries provide jammy bursts of sweetness.
Apple Cinnamon Bread
The rich quick bread is incredibly moist, thanks to the apple and sour cream, but the key to ensuring it's as tender as possible is to avoid over-mixing. In fact, once the final addition of dry ingredients has been added to the batter, it's helpful to finish incorporating everything together by hand.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Zucchini Bread
The tender, fine-crumbed texture and bright lemon citrus flavor offer a refreshing change from traditional spiced zucchini breads. While using a few small, disposable loaf pans is a great plan if you want to gift your zucchini bread, you can also use one (8- x 4-inch) loaf pan to make a single loaf.
Avocado Matcha Banana Bread
There's absolutely nothing wrong with banana bread. It's a breakfast classic, like a plain bagel or a glazed doughnut. However, there are times when a classic just doesn't thrill. That's when we pull out the green stuff.
Beer Bread
An incredibly simple, 4-ingredient savory beer bread is the perfect fluffy and buttery companion to a bowl of vegetable soup on a blustery day. With such simple ingredients, you can whip this easy side up any time!
Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread
You may have grown up eating classic Southern cornbread at fish fries, but give this Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread a try at your next cookout. This bread has a very unique texture, largely due to the use of almond flour. Serve it alongside hearty soups and stews instead of the usual white bread.
Brown Soda Bread
Whole-wheat flour, wheat germ, and steel-cut oats (also called Irish oatmeal) make this a super-healthy interpretation of the classic Irish bread.