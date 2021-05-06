15+ Perfect Sides To Round Out Your Favorite Steak Dinner

Updated August 15, 2022
Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr

While chicken is a popular go-to entree, steak dinners are a simple and quick option for both entertaining and busy weeknights alike.  You can go all out with fancy filet mignon cuts, or keep it inexpensive (but delicious) with flank steak or sirloin.  To round out the meal, pair steak with one of these hearty and delicious side dishes. Whether you're cooking for family or friends (or both), everyone is sure to rave just as much over these sides as they are over the steak.  

Sherried Green Beans and Mushrooms

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr
Exotic mushrooms, butter, and a splash of sherry add a punch of flavor to these humble haricots verts, a perfect dish to compliment a hearty steak dinner.

Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford
Yukon gold potatoes yield a texture that's just right for holding a pool of flavorful sauce or melted butter.

Little Gem Wedge Salad

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Robyn Valarik
We've updated the classic wedge salad, using homemade blue cheese dressing and flavorful Little Gem lettuce in place of the traditional iceberg.

Baby Potatoes with Arugula Pesto

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr
Dress up humble baby potatoes with a homemade pesto that's both delicious and easy to prepare.  

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Credit: Linda Pugliese
Thanksgiving is the perfect time to try out this casserole, but we love it for a regular weeknight as well. This dish is best with small, compact Brussels sprouts because they have a milder flavor than the large, leafy ones.

Classic Potato Salad

Credit: Oxmoor House
Get back to basics with a traditional potato salad featuring chopped celery, sweet pickle relish, and eggs combined with a tangy mayonnaise-based dressing flavored with mustard and vinegar.

BLT Panzanella Salad

Credit: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart
Use the showiest farmers' market or garden tomatoes in a dish that deliciously combines a favorite sandwich and a classic Italian salad, with a touch of corn and basil thrown in for extra summery flair.

Coriander Carrots

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Claire Spollen
Cooked carrots are an often-overlooked choice as a vegetable side. Coriander seeds and a little salt, pepper, and butter are all you need for this nutritious dish.

Brown Butter Cauliflower Mash

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey
This mashed cauliflower recipe is an alternative to mashed potatoes and features pureed cauliflower flavored with browned butter and Parmesan cheese.

Radicchio Caesar Salad

Credit: Stephen Devries; Styling: Lindsey Lower
Radicchio and baby spinach leaves replace romaine in Radicchio Caesar Salad.

Grilled and Dilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Romulo Yanes; Styling: Lindsey Lower
This creamy, savory topping perfectly complements sweet corn on the cob. 

Baked Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck
Baked sweet potatoes are terrific with just a little butter and seasoning. Purists will love this recipe, but if you need a little something extra, try sprinkling brown sugar or ground cinnamon over the top for a finishing touch.

Spinach Salad with Bacon, Walnuts, and Blue Cheese

Credit: Jason Varney; Styling: Lindsey Lower
This easy salad features bagged baby spinach paired with a homemade vinaigrette, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, crumbled bacon, and blue cheese.  

Baked Hasselback Potatoes

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Cat Steele; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower
This recipe, adapted from one served at the popular Restaurant Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden, proves just how easy and delicious potatoes can be. For best results, choose oblong potatoes of uniform size and trim if needed so they'll lie flat without wobbling as you cut into them.

Grilled Mexican Corn Salad

This quick and easy grilled corn salad is a play on esquites, a wildly popular Mexican street food. Also known as corn in a cup, esquites are the cobless equivalent to elotes, grilled Mexican street corn topped with mayonnaise, various spices, and crumbled cojita cheese.  Sprinkle on some chipotle powder for an added kick. 

Garlic-Stuffed Mushrooms

Credit: Leigh Beisch
It sounds almost crazy to use two bulbs of garlic to stuff such a small quantity of mushrooms. But slow-cooking the garlic in cream tempers its flavor so the mellow bulbs can be crushed and stirred into crunchy Japanese breadcrumbs for a rich filling.

