You know those super soft, super sweet (but not sickeningly so) iced sugar cookies you buy at the grocery store? The ones in the plastic containers? These cookies are like those—but way better. You may be tempted to send the cookies straight to the oven, but you really shouldn't skip chilling the dough. Not only does refrigeration help making scooping easier, it also helps the cookies maintain their shape while they bake. Pro tip: Once the cookies are done, make sure you give them plenty of time to cool before frosting. This is a delicate frosting, so it will slide right off the cookies if you try to frost them while they're still warm.