Our 10 Best Brown Sugar Recipes

In essence, this is our Best Basic Granola adjusted to work without an egg white and have a slightly earthy, moderately spiced taste. By chance, it also contains no animal products, so it's vegan (depending on how you feel about certain nuts, particularly almond). In lieu of the egg white, this granola uses dark brown sugar to stick together and maintain a crunchy texture. Pressing the granola down into an even layer every time you stir the mixture will help it clump, as will waiting for the granola to cool completely once it's out of the oven. Feel free to add in even more spices and tea powder to create a stronger flavor, and any other ingredients that can add texture, like chia seeds or dried berries.