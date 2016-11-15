Our Favorite Rib Roast Recipes
These rib roast recipes really shine and make the perfect main dish centerpiece for any special occasion. Sometimes called a standing rib roast, this cut of beef is tender, flavorful, and also very popular among steak-lovers. If you need a great dish to serve a crowd, for instance at a holiday gathering, look no further than these outstanding and really wow-worthy rib roast recipes.
Rosemary-Dijon Crusted Standing Rib Roast
A standing rib roast is a bone-in prime rib roast. Serve with roasted potatoes and steamed green beans.
Spice-Crusted Prime Rib
Coated in a spicy, sugary mixture, this prime rib is simple to make but indulgent in every other way.
Standing Rib Roast with Red Wine Mushrooms
You'll make a bold statement with Standing Rib Roast with Red Wine Mushrooms as the centerpiece to your holiday feast. Start roasting at 450º for 45 minutes to form the caramelized crust. Then reduce the temperature and finish cooking to keep the inside pink and juicy.
Peppercorn-Crusted Standing Rib Roast with Roasted Vegetables
Prepare for "oohs" and "ahhs" when you place this roast on your holiday table. Although it looks difficult, it's truly simple to prepare--slather it with our herb butter the night before; then let your oven do the work.
Herb-Crusted Roast Beef and Yorkshire Pudding with Red Wine Jus
Have your butcher cut the ribs from the roast and tie them back on. Use muffin tins if you don't have popover pans. Preheating the pans makes the popover batter start cooking and fluffing the second you pour it in.
Standing Rib Roast
This juicy rib roast is worthy of a special gathering. Accompany the beef with prepared horseradish for a superb flavor combination.
Beef Rib Roast with Rosemary
Rosemary sprigs and garlic cloves scent rather than overwhelm the rib roast, which is otherwise seasoned only with salt and pepper.
Easy "Prime" Rib
This holiday classic is all about technique—roast at a low temperature to ensure gently cooked meat with a medium-rare center. We kept the seasonings simple to allow the meat to star. Although called "prime" rib, there are few prime-grade beef rib roasts sold to consumers; most go to restaurants. The two grades just below prime, choice and select, are leaner than prime and still quite tasty. Ask your butcher to French the roast (that is, trim the meat to expose the bones).
Herb-Crusted Standing Rib Roast
Standing rib roast is a recipe that always impresses. Try it for your next special occasion.
Lemon- and Pepper-crusted Prime Rib Roast with Root Vegetables
Roast an 8-lb prime rib cut with shallots and red potatoes that have been tossed in olive oil for a hearty holiday entree. Serve with tequila-infused pan drippings to spoon over meat and vegetables.
Standing Rib Roast with Madeira Sauce and Herbed Yorkshire Puddings
Yorkshire pudding, a holiday classic for generations, derives its name from the Yorkshire region of northern England. Let the roast rest while you finish the sauce and make the puddings; it will be easier to carve.
Rosemary Rib Roast
Pressed garlic, salt, pepper, and crushed rosemary make this prime rib roast subtly succulent. To get all the flavor of the chine bone without the extra work of removing it at home, have the butcher remove the bone and tie it back on for you before leaving the store.
Coriander and Black Pepper-Crusted Rib Roast with Roasted Onions
Coriander lends subtle but exotic flavor to this perennial favorite. Use a meat thermometer to ensure the roast is cooked to your liking, and remember its internal temperature will rise about another five to 10 degrees as it stands. The longer the meat rests, the more juice it will retain.
Garlic and Herb Standing Rib Roast
A standing rib roast makes a grand statement at the table. You do not need to ask your butcher for a frenched roast (one that has had the meat stripped from the bones); a regular standing rib roast will work just as well.
Fennel-Crusted Rib Roast
Rub prime rib with freshly ground peppercorns, coriander, and fennel for a heady combination of seasonings that perfectly complements this elegant cut of meat. A garnish of fresh cranberries and oranges adds vibrant color to your table, making this dish as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the palate.