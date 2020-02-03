9 Easy Keto Ground Beef Recipes
Eating keto doesn't have to be complicated (or gross). If you're following the popular diet, try one of our favorite keto ground beef recipes. Whether you're looking for Instant Pot-friendly "pastas" (like this Instant Pot Keto Bolognese) or tasty-yet-low-carb comfort foods (we strongly recommend these Keto Nachos made with pork rinds instead of tortilla chips), you're going to want to bookmark this one.
Instant Pot Keto Bolognese
This is the perfect recipe for when you want a comfort meal but don't have all day to prepare one. The Instant Pot gives it that cooked-all-day feel, with tender, satisfying meats and rich, but not too thick sauce. Taking out the traditional sugar and carrots makes this keto-approved, but the tomatoes make up for the lack in natural sweetness.
Keto Nachos
We've got the perfect way to satisfy a high-carb craving without getting off your low-carb diet. These nachos are hearty and slightly chewy with a little bit of lightness. Balance the rich meat and cheese with creamy chipotle sauce and pico topping.
Keto Burrito Peppers
Hearty and delicious, these peppers offer a flavorful kick to your weeknight dinner routine. For more heat, add some jalapeño to the filling.
Keto Shepherd's Pie
Swapping in a cheesy cauliflower mash for carb-rich white potatoes makes this family favorite keto-friendly, while keeping it every bit as hearty and comforting as you want a shepherd's pie to be.
Ultimate Beefy Keto Coffee
Trying to get your fats in? If you're dedicated (and brave) enough to try this recipe, we've got you covered.
Cauliflower Pizza Steaks
This pizza may not have any dough, but that doesn't make it any less satisfying. The cheese, meat, and pepperoni come at the forefront, so you get the feeling that you're eating pizza before you realize you're eating cauliflower. In the mood for a hamburger pizza? Swap pepperoni for ground beef.
The Cheeseburger Salad
Classic burger elements become a fast, fun salad--a deconstructed take on a diner favorite. Instead of four burger patties, we cook just two, then chop and sprinkle them over the top. Make it keto-friendly by using crushed pork rinds in place of chips and swapping in sugar-free ketchup for traditional.
Cheesy Meat Loaf Minis
We add white cheddar cheese to this comfort-food favorite making it seem more indulgent than it actually is at less than 300 calories per serving (no joke!). Make it keto-friendly by using almond meal in place of breadcrumbs.
Keto Meatloaf Pie
What's the secret to a quick, hearty dinner that isn't overloaded with carbs? A pie plate. Baking a meat "pie" instead of a meatloaf will shave 20 minutes off cooking time, and the buttery cauliflower "mashed potatoes" have a nice tangy taste that cuts through the bitterness of the tender, moist meat. The ketchup glaze on top makes for the perfect bite.