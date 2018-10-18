35 Irresistible Beef Tenderloin Recipes

Hands down, this is the easiest and most impressive cook-out entree you'll make all summer. Our recipe testers found that using a smoker like the Big Green Egg yields an exceptional final product with this recipe. If you want to develop more of a "crust" on the tenderloin, simply crank the heat up a bit during the last five minutes of cooking. Allowing the meat time to rest after cooking is crucial to ensuring that it remains succulent and tender, so do not skip this step. You may want to go ahead and mix up a double batch of sauce so that you'll have plenty to slather on next-day sandwiches using any leftover beef.