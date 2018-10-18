35 Irresistible Beef Tenderloin Recipes

Updated November 16, 2021
Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett

If you're expecting company (or even if you're not) these beef tenderloin recipes make a really impressive platter to serve for dinner. This cut of beef is tender, juicy, and perfect to use on sandwiches, appetizers, and of course, by itself as the main dish. Great sauces really bring out the flavor of this irresistible cut of beef and serve to catapult this dish to new heights. Impressive enough for a holiday or special occasion, but versatile enough for a weeknight, these beef tenderloin recipes are bound to become family favorites. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 35

Beef Tenderloin With Madeira-Dijon Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

As simple as this dish is to make, it looks, feels, and tastes like a special-occasion meal. Ask your butcher for the Chateaubriand cut, which is an evenly sized portion taken from the heart of the tenderloin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 35

Horseradish-and-Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

Credit: Romulo Yanes, Styling: Mindi Shapiro
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh horseradish and the trio of parsley, thyme, and rosemary give this beef tenderloin an outstanding crust. 

3 of 35

Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Burgundy-Mushroom Sauce

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Everyone will admire these tender spirals of beef filled with creamy spinach and leeks and topped off with a rich mushroom sauce. Rolling and stuffing the meat is easier than it looks.

Advertisement

4 of 35

Beef Tenderloin with Horseradish Cream and Glazed Carrots

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Beef tenderloin is worthy splurge when you want a special entrée in less time; the cut is so meltingly tender already that it takes just 8 minutes to cook. We use the same pan to cook and glaze the carrots for easy clean up. The horseradish sauce is the tangy, creamy, pungent element this dish needs. 

5 of 35

Whole Smoked Beef Tenderloin with Lemon Horseradish Cream

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hands down, this is the easiest and most impressive cook-out entree you'll make all summer. Our recipe testers found that using a smoker like the Big Green Egg yields an exceptional final product with this recipe. If you want to develop more of a "crust" on the tenderloin, simply crank the heat up a bit during the last five minutes of cooking. Allowing the meat time to rest after cooking is crucial to ensuring that it remains succulent and tender, so do not skip this step. You may want to go ahead and mix up a double batch of sauce so that you'll have plenty to slather on next-day sandwiches using any leftover beef.

6 of 35

Beef Tenderloin, Swiss Chard, and Caramelized Fennel Tacos

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl, Cindy Barr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The chard makes a wonderful peppery, lightly bitter complement to the sweet fennel. Look for crema Mexicana in the supermarket dairy section or at ethnic markets, or substitute crème fraîche.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 35

Beef Tenderloin with Balsamic Asparagus

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Beef tenderloin steaks are often considered a special-occasion cut, but when they go on sale (or you're ready for a splurge), this classic preparation is foolproof. Use a timer rather than turning, prodding, or overcooking the steaks, and set the timer again while they rest so you don't slice too soon. You could also use two (8-ounce) strip steaks, or 1 (1-pound) flank steak. Balsamic glaze has been reduced until syrupy. Look for it in the vinegar aisle to save time, or simmer 1 cup balsamic vinegar in a saucepan until reduced by half, about 20 minutes.

8 of 35

Spinach and Mushroom-Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Truffled Wine Sauce

Credit: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For an easy, elegant meal, serve family and friends Spinach and Mushroom-Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Truffled Wine Sauce. Our secrets for the best beef tenderloin: Cook it quickly, keep it moist, and use a trustworthy thermometer. Pull the tenderloin from the oven right when it hits 125', and residual heat will take it to perfection.

9 of 35

Port-Stained Beef Medallions

Credit: Tara Donne; Styling: Sarah Smart
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this recipe adapted from Keith Schroeder's upcoming book, Mad Delicious, what may seem like a crazy technique for beef (steaming) produces outstanding results.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 35

Spice-Rubbed Tenderloin with Mustard-Cream Sauce

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Since beef tenderloin doesn't have much fat, it can easily become dry and overcooked. For tender slices, don't cook past a meat thermometer registering 130° in the center.

11 of 35

Gorgonzola-Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Port Wine Sauce

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Randy Mon
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Creating a two-zone fire lets you sear the meat over direct heat and then finish cooking it over indirect to a beautiful medium-rare. Beginner's tip: As you grill, keep the lid closed to maintain the temperature.

12 of 35

Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Chipotle Butter and Bell Pepper Sauté

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make sure the cast-iron skillet is hot before adding the steaks so that they get a nicely browned crust on both sides. We like both red and orange peppers, though just one color will work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 35

Smoked Beef Tenderloin

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a special-occasion meal, you can't go wrong with a smoked beef tenderloin. This simple, largely hands-off cooking method allows the tenderloin's inherently rich and savory flavor to be enhanced with a gentle smokiness; plus, the low and slow heat of the smoker guarantees exceptionally succulent beef. Presented with a vibrant chimichurri sauce, this smoked beef tenderloin is absolutely dressed to impress. And it makes the perfect holiday main course given that it pairs beautifully with everything from classic, buttery mashed potatoes to green bean casserole. Note: This method also works well with other cuts of beef. For easy, budget friendly substitutions for tenderloin, try one of the other cuts listed at the bottom of the recipe. 

14 of 35

Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini

Credit: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Seared beef tenderloin that's rubbed with orange zest, chili powder, and salt adorn simple toasted baquettes in the stand-out appetizer, Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini.

15 of 35

Broiled Tenderloin Steaks with Ginger-Hoisin Glaze

Credit: Quentin Bacon; Styling: Philippa Brathwaite
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lean beef tenderloin is a good candidate for broiling because it won't render much fat that could smoke or flare under the broiler.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 35

Beef Tenderloin with Garlic-and-Merlot Jam

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Beef Tenderloin with Garlic-and-Merlot Jam lends a touch of elegance to an appetizer spread at that special celebration.

17 of 35

Beef Tenderloin with Cherry-Black Pepper Sauce

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Entertaining? Pop the beef tenderloin in the oven as guests arrive, and make the cherry-black pepper sauce just before they're seated.

18 of 35

Perfect Beef Tenderloin

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When seasoning roasts, this will generally do the trick: 1 tsp. of kosher salt per pound of meat. Plan on about 5 pounds of meat for every 12 guests.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 35

Roast Beef Tenderloin with Cognac Butter

Credit: Ryan Liebe; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Using tenderloin, a leaner cut of steak, allows you to indulge in a flavored butter topper. You'll only use half of the cognac butter, but make all of it--cutting the amount in half doesn't work as well. Use the leftover butter within the week, on pasta or over fish, or freeze up to one month; bring to room temperature before serving.

20 of 35

Seared Steaks with Red Wine-Cherry Sauce

Credit: Randy Mayor; Stylist: Cindy Barr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A rich cherry sauce complements beef tenderloin in this 40-minute dinner of Seared Steaks with Red Wine-Cherry Sauce.

21 of 35

Peppered Beef Tenderloin With Portobello-Marsala Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This peppered beef tenderloin recipe is perfect for holidays and special occasions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 35

Mustard-Tarragon Beef Tenderloin

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chilling the meat overnight and slicing it thinly the next day gives the rub more time to flavor the meat. This is a great make-ahead dish for parties; serve on toasted baguette with horseradish sauce and arugula.

23 of 35

Tenderloin Sandwich

Credit: Lee Harrelson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cook the lean tenderloin to medium-rare so the meat stays moist.

24 of 35

Beef Tenderloin Steaks and Balsamic Green Beans

Credit: Johnny Autry and Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We pair simply seasoned beef tenderloin with a flavorful sauté of fresh green beans, onions, shallots, garlic, and balsamic vinegar. This outstanding meal of Beef Tenderloin Steaks and Balsamic Green Beans comes in under 250 calories per serving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 35

Beef Tenderloin Crostini

Credit: Brown Cannon III; Styling: Vanessa McNeil Roccio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Beef Tenderloin Crostini is a melt-in-your-mouth appetizer that will be the standout of your party thanks to the ensemble of perfectly seasoned layers and, of course, the grilled tenderloin.

26 of 35

Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Red Wine-Tarragon Sauce

Credit: Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If these steaks are cut from a whole tenderloin, ask the butcher to cut them about an inch thick from the middle portion. Packaged beef tenderloin steaks are often labeled "filet mignon."

27 of 35

Pepper and Garlic-Crusted Tenderloin Steaks with Port Sauce

Credit: Lee Harrelson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Carve into a company-worthy beef tenderloin with a dynamic pan sauce that cooks in about 10 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 35

Roast Beef Tenderloin

Credit: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Season beef tenderloin with garlic and thyme before roasting for optimal flavor.

29 of 35

Beef Tenderloin with Horseradish-Chive Sauce

Credit: Grant Cornett; Styling: Philippa Brathwaite
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

There's a lot to love about the lemony-bite of this creamy sauce, matched with a lean, tender cut. This dish is perfect for an elegant Christmas Eve entrée.

30 of 35

Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Gremolata

Credit: Johnny Autry/Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr/Lindsey Lower
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Gremolata is big on flavor. Fresh herbs and lemon make a bright, tasty topper for the steaks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 35

Roast Beef Tenderloin With Port-Mushroom Sauce

Credit: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top slices of beef tenderloin with a rich sauce of cremini mushrooms and sweet red wine.  This elegant beef recipe is an ideal choice for entertaining. 

32 of 35

Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Fresh Herbs

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Karen Shinto
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grilling this buttery, fancy cut gives it a crunchy crust that makes the meat seem even more tender.

33 of 35

Spiced Beef Tenderloin

Credit: Annabelle Breakey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Redolent of warm winter spices, this silky beef requires a bit of advance planning because you're essentially curing the meat—but it's very easy to do. (If you cut the marinating time to 1 day, the results will be good but not quite as silky or flavorful.) You can roast the beef up to 2 days ahead and serve it warm or at room temperature, with crusty rolls for making little sandwiches if you like. It's also very good with a spicy-sweet chutney.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 35

Beef Tenderloin with Shallot Sauce

Credit: Oxmoor House
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Marsala wine and charred shallots impart their essence to this tenderloin's deep brown sauce, creating a depth of flavor that's rich and smoky.

35 of 35

Pancetta-Wrapped Beef Tenderloin with Whipped Horseradish Cream

Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Add extra flavor to roasted beef tenderloin by wrapping it in pancetta and baking it until the pancetta is crispy.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next