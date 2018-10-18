35 Irresistible Beef Tenderloin Recipes
If you're expecting company (or even if you're not) these beef tenderloin recipes make a really impressive platter to serve for dinner. This cut of beef is tender, juicy, and perfect to use on sandwiches, appetizers, and of course, by itself as the main dish. Great sauces really bring out the flavor of this irresistible cut of beef and serve to catapult this dish to new heights. Impressive enough for a holiday or special occasion, but versatile enough for a weeknight, these beef tenderloin recipes are bound to become family favorites.
Beef Tenderloin With Madeira-Dijon Sauce
As simple as this dish is to make, it looks, feels, and tastes like a special-occasion meal. Ask your butcher for the Chateaubriand cut, which is an evenly sized portion taken from the heart of the tenderloin.
Horseradish-and-Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
Fresh horseradish and the trio of parsley, thyme, and rosemary give this beef tenderloin an outstanding crust.
Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Burgundy-Mushroom Sauce
Everyone will admire these tender spirals of beef filled with creamy spinach and leeks and topped off with a rich mushroom sauce. Rolling and stuffing the meat is easier than it looks.
Beef Tenderloin with Horseradish Cream and Glazed Carrots
Beef tenderloin is worthy splurge when you want a special entrée in less time; the cut is so meltingly tender already that it takes just 8 minutes to cook. We use the same pan to cook and glaze the carrots for easy clean up. The horseradish sauce is the tangy, creamy, pungent element this dish needs.
Whole Smoked Beef Tenderloin with Lemon Horseradish Cream
Hands down, this is the easiest and most impressive cook-out entree you'll make all summer. Our recipe testers found that using a smoker like the Big Green Egg yields an exceptional final product with this recipe. If you want to develop more of a "crust" on the tenderloin, simply crank the heat up a bit during the last five minutes of cooking. Allowing the meat time to rest after cooking is crucial to ensuring that it remains succulent and tender, so do not skip this step. You may want to go ahead and mix up a double batch of sauce so that you'll have plenty to slather on next-day sandwiches using any leftover beef.
Beef Tenderloin, Swiss Chard, and Caramelized Fennel Tacos
The chard makes a wonderful peppery, lightly bitter complement to the sweet fennel. Look for crema Mexicana in the supermarket dairy section or at ethnic markets, or substitute crème fraîche.
Beef Tenderloin with Balsamic Asparagus
Beef tenderloin steaks are often considered a special-occasion cut, but when they go on sale (or you're ready for a splurge), this classic preparation is foolproof. Use a timer rather than turning, prodding, or overcooking the steaks, and set the timer again while they rest so you don't slice too soon. You could also use two (8-ounce) strip steaks, or 1 (1-pound) flank steak. Balsamic glaze has been reduced until syrupy. Look for it in the vinegar aisle to save time, or simmer 1 cup balsamic vinegar in a saucepan until reduced by half, about 20 minutes.
Spinach and Mushroom-Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Truffled Wine Sauce
For an easy, elegant meal, serve family and friends Spinach and Mushroom-Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Truffled Wine Sauce. Our secrets for the best beef tenderloin: Cook it quickly, keep it moist, and use a trustworthy thermometer. Pull the tenderloin from the oven right when it hits 125', and residual heat will take it to perfection.
Port-Stained Beef Medallions
In this recipe adapted from Keith Schroeder's upcoming book, Mad Delicious, what may seem like a crazy technique for beef (steaming) produces outstanding results.
Spice-Rubbed Tenderloin with Mustard-Cream Sauce
Since beef tenderloin doesn't have much fat, it can easily become dry and overcooked. For tender slices, don't cook past a meat thermometer registering 130° in the center.
Gorgonzola-Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Port Wine Sauce
Creating a two-zone fire lets you sear the meat over direct heat and then finish cooking it over indirect to a beautiful medium-rare. Beginner's tip: As you grill, keep the lid closed to maintain the temperature.
Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Chipotle Butter and Bell Pepper Sauté
Make sure the cast-iron skillet is hot before adding the steaks so that they get a nicely browned crust on both sides. We like both red and orange peppers, though just one color will work.
Smoked Beef Tenderloin
For a special-occasion meal, you can't go wrong with a smoked beef tenderloin. This simple, largely hands-off cooking method allows the tenderloin's inherently rich and savory flavor to be enhanced with a gentle smokiness; plus, the low and slow heat of the smoker guarantees exceptionally succulent beef. Presented with a vibrant chimichurri sauce, this smoked beef tenderloin is absolutely dressed to impress. And it makes the perfect holiday main course given that it pairs beautifully with everything from classic, buttery mashed potatoes to green bean casserole. Note: This method also works well with other cuts of beef. For easy, budget friendly substitutions for tenderloin, try one of the other cuts listed at the bottom of the recipe.
Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini
Seared beef tenderloin that's rubbed with orange zest, chili powder, and salt adorn simple toasted baquettes in the stand-out appetizer, Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini.
Broiled Tenderloin Steaks with Ginger-Hoisin Glaze
Lean beef tenderloin is a good candidate for broiling because it won't render much fat that could smoke or flare under the broiler.
Beef Tenderloin with Garlic-and-Merlot Jam
Beef Tenderloin with Garlic-and-Merlot Jam lends a touch of elegance to an appetizer spread at that special celebration.
Beef Tenderloin with Cherry-Black Pepper Sauce
Entertaining? Pop the beef tenderloin in the oven as guests arrive, and make the cherry-black pepper sauce just before they're seated.
Perfect Beef Tenderloin
When seasoning roasts, this will generally do the trick: 1 tsp. of kosher salt per pound of meat. Plan on about 5 pounds of meat for every 12 guests.
Roast Beef Tenderloin with Cognac Butter
Using tenderloin, a leaner cut of steak, allows you to indulge in a flavored butter topper. You'll only use half of the cognac butter, but make all of it--cutting the amount in half doesn't work as well. Use the leftover butter within the week, on pasta or over fish, or freeze up to one month; bring to room temperature before serving.
Seared Steaks with Red Wine-Cherry Sauce
A rich cherry sauce complements beef tenderloin in this 40-minute dinner of Seared Steaks with Red Wine-Cherry Sauce.
Peppered Beef Tenderloin With Portobello-Marsala Sauce
This peppered beef tenderloin recipe is perfect for holidays and special occasions.
Mustard-Tarragon Beef Tenderloin
Chilling the meat overnight and slicing it thinly the next day gives the rub more time to flavor the meat. This is a great make-ahead dish for parties; serve on toasted baguette with horseradish sauce and arugula.
Tenderloin Sandwich
Cook the lean tenderloin to medium-rare so the meat stays moist.
Beef Tenderloin Steaks and Balsamic Green Beans
We pair simply seasoned beef tenderloin with a flavorful sauté of fresh green beans, onions, shallots, garlic, and balsamic vinegar. This outstanding meal of Beef Tenderloin Steaks and Balsamic Green Beans comes in under 250 calories per serving.
Beef Tenderloin Crostini
Beef Tenderloin Crostini is a melt-in-your-mouth appetizer that will be the standout of your party thanks to the ensemble of perfectly seasoned layers and, of course, the grilled tenderloin.
Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Red Wine-Tarragon Sauce
If these steaks are cut from a whole tenderloin, ask the butcher to cut them about an inch thick from the middle portion. Packaged beef tenderloin steaks are often labeled "filet mignon."
Pepper and Garlic-Crusted Tenderloin Steaks with Port Sauce
Carve into a company-worthy beef tenderloin with a dynamic pan sauce that cooks in about 10 minutes.
Roast Beef Tenderloin
Season beef tenderloin with garlic and thyme before roasting for optimal flavor.
Beef Tenderloin with Horseradish-Chive Sauce
There's a lot to love about the lemony-bite of this creamy sauce, matched with a lean, tender cut. This dish is perfect for an elegant Christmas Eve entrée.
Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Gremolata
Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Gremolata is big on flavor. Fresh herbs and lemon make a bright, tasty topper for the steaks.
Roast Beef Tenderloin With Port-Mushroom Sauce
Top slices of beef tenderloin with a rich sauce of cremini mushrooms and sweet red wine. This elegant beef recipe is an ideal choice for entertaining.
Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Fresh Herbs
Grilling this buttery, fancy cut gives it a crunchy crust that makes the meat seem even more tender.
Spiced Beef Tenderloin
Redolent of warm winter spices, this silky beef requires a bit of advance planning because you're essentially curing the meat—but it's very easy to do. (If you cut the marinating time to 1 day, the results will be good but not quite as silky or flavorful.) You can roast the beef up to 2 days ahead and serve it warm or at room temperature, with crusty rolls for making little sandwiches if you like. It's also very good with a spicy-sweet chutney.
Beef Tenderloin with Shallot Sauce
Marsala wine and charred shallots impart their essence to this tenderloin's deep brown sauce, creating a depth of flavor that's rich and smoky.
Pancetta-Wrapped Beef Tenderloin with Whipped Horseradish Cream
Add extra flavor to roasted beef tenderloin by wrapping it in pancetta and baking it until the pancetta is crispy.