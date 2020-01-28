20+ Easy Baked Chicken Breast Recipes
Simplify your weeknight dinner plans with one of our best baked chicken breast recipes. From easy sheet pan suppers (like this Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes or these Quick Roasted Chicken Breasts) to indulgent baked chicken casseroles (if you're craving comfort food, look no further than our Loaded Baked Potato & Chicken Casserole), we've got you covered.
Chicken-and-Kale Alfredo Bake
Chicken-and-Kale Alfredo Bake Recipe
A creamy, Parmesan-laced sauce is a no-brainer for an easy, cheesy pasta bake. Skip the jar and make your own with sautéed shallot and fresh lemon, picking up all the flavor from the same pan used to cook the chicken. If you have yet to try whole-grain pasta, this dish is a fantastic introduction.
Parmesan Chicken Breast Tenders
Parmesan Chicken Breast Tenders Recipe
This family-friendly dinner has it all: simple, fast, and crispy! We call for chicken breast tenders here to keep things easy, but you can also use skinless, boneless chicken breasts (which are less expensive). Just cut each breast lengthwise into 3 strips.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts Recipe
If you need a break from chicken tenders, try this no-fuss, kid-friendly meal that will also please the adults around the table. The creamy sauce is a delicious companion to the chicken and potatoes, and it can be used as a salad dressing as well. Choose pieces of center-cut, not thick-cut bacon because they will wrap around the chicken more easily.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes Recipe
Two spice rack staples—cinnamon and nutmeg—give this chicken a wonderful depth of flavor, and fresh tomatoes, lemons, and herbs add zest. Buy bone-in chicken breasts that are about the same size so that they cook evenly.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots Recipe
There's nothing quite as satisfying as a sheet pan supper that's high on flavor and low on cleanup. This tangy sheet pan chicken supper gets a little kick from cayenne pepper that's balanced in the sauce with caramelized grapes. Roasted cauliflower and carrots offer a savory touch to the dinner, while couscous makes it hearty and healthy.
Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas with Red Sauce
Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas with Red Sauce Recipe
Are you ready for the best chicken enchiladas of your life? While you could use a rotisserie chicken for this cheesy enchilada recipe, poaching chicken breasts in a delicately flavored liquid both creates succulently tender meat (that won't dry out as the casserole bakes) and adds another layer of flavor to the dish.
Nashville Hot Chicken Bake
Nashville Hot Chicken Bake Recipe
If you're craving hot chicken but don't feel like doing the work, try this quick and fun dish. It's spicy with hints of sweetness, with juicy and flavorful chicken and crunchy bread topping.
Mini Chicken Potpies
Filled with tender sweet potato, meaty mushrooms, and shredded chicken, these personal potpies are a one-dish meal your family will love. Let the puff pastry thaw in the fridge for about 45 minutes before using.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes Recipe
Two spice rack staples—cinnamon and nutmeg—give this chicken a wonderful depth of flavor, and fresh tomatoes, lemons, and herbs add zest. Buy bone-in chicken breasts that are about the same size so that they cook evenly.
King Ranch Chicken and Quinoa Casserole
King Ranch Chicken and Quinoa Casserole Recipe
This ain't your mama's chicken casserole. The comfort food classic gets a modern, nutrient-dense makeover with the addition of quinoa. Beyond being warm, cheesy, and generally delightful, this flavor-packed casserole is loaded with protein and is sure to become a new family favorite.
Baked Chicken Tortillas
Baked Chicken Tortillas Recipe
Serve this veggie-packed baked chicken tortilla to your family for a quick weeknight dinner. It cooks up in just 15 minutes. Add cheese at the end of baking so it has time to melt.
Loaded Baked Potato & Chicken Casserole
Loaded Baked Potato & Chicken Casserole Recipe
Loaded out cheesy, chicken, and potato casserole is as easy as 1-2-3. For lighter and more sensitive palates, reduce the hot sauce measurement by half.
Bacon-and-Sage-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
Bacon-and-Sage-Wrapped Chicken Breasts Recipe
These juicy chicken breasts are wrapped with bacon and sage—and make a mouthwatering dinner option. They're even more delicious alongside mashed potatoes and crunchy green beans.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake Recipe
Cheese-filled tortellini and a chopped pecan topping add extra flavor to kid-friendly Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake, while broccoli and red bell pepper contribute pops of color throughout this one-dish meal.
Sheet Pan Chicken with Roasted Baby Potatoes
Sheet Pan Chicken with Roasted Baby Potatoes Recipe
A very hot oven quickly roasts the potatoes and finishes the chicken without overcooking. You can substitute fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise, for the small Yukon gold potatoes.
Chicken Tamale Casserole
Chicken Tamale Casserole Recipe
If you're craving tamales but just don't have the time, this tamale casserole is a quick and easy answer. Homemade tamales can be too time-consuming to prepare on a weeknight, but corn bread mix captures the same flavor. Feel free to experiment with different types of meat, such as ground beef or turkey, or trying chile verde salsa instead of enchilada sauce. No matter how you prepare it, this dish will quickly become a family favorite.
Loaded Baked Potato & Chicken Casserole
Loaded Baked Potato & Chicken Casserole Recipe
Loaded out cheesy, chicken, and potato casserole is as easy as 1-2-3. For lighter and more sensitive palates, reduce the hot sauce measurement by half.
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole Recipe
This easy and tasty casserole is perfect for fans of salsa verde. Give it a spicy kick with Monterey jack cheese--if you prefer a milder flavor, substitute white cheddar.
Easy Roasted Chicken Breasts with Tomatoes and White Beans
Easy Roasted Chicken Breasts with Tomatoes and White Beans Recipe
This simple baked chicken packs a ton of flavor atop a nice, toasty mixture of beans, tomatoes, and herbs. Since the chicken cooks on top of the vegetables, its juice add to the sauciness of the burst, roasted tomatoes, the buttery olives, and the tender creamy beans.
Italian-Seasoned Roast Chicken Breasts
Italian-Seasoned Roast Chicken Breasts Recipe
Fresh Italian herbs and seasonings make these roast chicken breasts taste out-of-this-world delicious. Serve with sauteed spinach and mashed potatoes for a hearty meal.
Chicken and Dumpling Casserole
Chicken and Dumpling Casserole Recipe
Don't stir! The separate layers of chicken, biscuits (we use the ready-made kind to make this recipe extra easy), and soup are what makes this casserole so amazing.
Caribbean Chicken Breasts
Caribbean Chicken Breasts Recipe
Crushed pineapple, apricot jam, and a mild curry blend deliver big flavor to this simple baked chicken dish. Plus, it's ready to eat in just over 30 minutes, making it a perfect choice for a hectic week.
Chicken Tetrazzini
If you'd like to make this comforting dish ahead of time, you can freeze the unbaked casserole up to three months. Let it thaw completely; top with Parmesan and panko, then bake at 350°F until browned and bubbly, about 45 minutes.
Double Plum Baked Chicken
Plum wine and dried plums level the heat of the chile sauce and Chinese mustard in this quick and easy weeknight baked chicken dish. If you can't find plum wine, substitute a sweet white wine, such as riesling, or plum brandy.
Baked Chicken Roulade
This simple stuffed chicken dinner is simple enough for a busy week, yet fancy enough to serve to company. Spinach, garlic, and asparagus makes for a flavorful filling in this elegant (and easy) dish.