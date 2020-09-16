10+ Apple Cinnamon Recipes to Try This Fall
Cozy up with one of our favorite apple cinnamon recipes this fall. From warming breads and breakfasts to autumnal desserts, these classic treats will be a welcome addition to the table. Whether you're looking for something indulgent or wholesome, you're sure to find a new favorite in our collection of apple cinnamon recipes.
Apple Cinnamon Bread
Besides being simple enough to whip up on a moments notice, as it bakes, this easy apple cinnamon bread puts off the kind of warming, buttery, spiced aromas that usher in all the fall feels. And given just how well a warm slice pairs with a cup of coffee, don't be surprised if you find yourself making a loaf of apple cinnamon bread on a weekly basis throughout the season.
Cinnamon Apple Pull-Apart Bread
Cinnamon Apple Pull-Apart Bread Recipe
For a special breakfast that's sure to impress, this easy Cinnamon Apple Pull-Apart Bread is a must. Not only is it a looker, but every fluffy crevice and golden fold of this loaf is smattered with irresistibly buttery, apple and cinnamon-brown sugar goodness.
Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie
Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie Recipe
Store-bought refrigerated cinnamon rolls are the perfect crust for this most American of desserts. Think that's a little too weird? You add cinnamon to your apple pie, don't you? It's not that out there.
Air-Fried Cinnamon Apple Chips With Almond Yogurt Dip
Air-Fried Cinnamon Apple Chips With Almond Yogurt Dip Recipe
On the hunt for a treat that satisfies your sweet tooth without busting your diet? Pack these cinnamon-laced apple chips in your lunch bag. Apples deliver natural sweetness and a handsome amount of fiber, making them a smart choice for any diet, and the air fryer transforms them into something altogether more delicious.
Cinnamon-Apple Dutch Baby
Cinnamon-Apple Dutch Baby Recipe
This sheet pan Dutch baby is a perfect dish to whip up for a group brunch, but can easily be transformed into dessert when served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Dessert Spaghetti Squash with Apples, Walnuts, and Cinnamon Goat Cheese
Dessert Spaghetti Squash with Apples, Walnuts, and Cinnamon Goat Cheese Recipe
While a sweet spaghetti squash might sound a little unconventional, it's quite a treat. Accompanied by a warm, buttery cinnamon apple mixture, this squash is packed with festive fall flavors. The simple goat cheese and Greek yogurt mixture is the perfect, creamy component to finish it all off, and you're going to be licking the spoon with this light and healthy topper.
Cinnamon-Apple Stuffed French Toast
Cinnamon-Apple Stuffed French Toast Recipe
Your breakfast just got so much cozier. Our easy, 6-minute filling is perfect for this autumn-inspired French toast recipe.
Warm Cinnamon Apples
These simple brown sugar-sweetened fruit slices are great served at breakfast, make for a warm and tasty side dish (especially for kiddos), are the ideal flavor complement spooned over pork chops or a pork loin, and are an amazing seasonal addition to a bowl of vanilla ice cream.
Cinnamon-Apple Cake
This 5-star cinnamon apple cake is one of our best-ever recipes and can be served as dessert or a breakfast coffee cake. The cream cheese in the batter gives the cake lots of moisture, while the cinnamon sugar topping is dense and crumbly. The cake is best warm out of the oven, and will keep for a week after you've baked it. Toss in walnuts or pecans to the batter for an added nutty crunch.
Apple Cider Sangria
Our Apple Cider Sangria has just the right amount of booze, and it's super simple to put together, making it the perfect fall cocktail. Apples are seasonal and delicious, and they're even better when soaked in the sangria for several hours. The color is golden and clear, and it's lovely in the glass with ice cubes and fruit slices—but it's also gorgeous in a punch bowl for a party. Best of all, this gets better the longer it sits, since it gives the fruit and booze more time to intermingle. This Apple Cider Sangria is even classy enough to serve for Thanksgiving with appetizers or afternoon snacks before the big meal.
Easy Apple Cobbler
Usher in the fall season with a warm pan of (almost too) easy apple cobbler. For this simple and delicious apple dessert, peeling and slicing the fruit will be the bulk of your workload. The combination of brown sugar and apples yields an exceptionally gooey-rich filling that was made to team up with a buttery, golden crust and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Apple Streusel Muffins with Maple Drizzle
Apple Streusel Muffins with Maple Drizzle Recipe
For these irresistible whole-grain goodies, it's all about the drizzle of glaze on top! Both kids and adults alike will love these brunch-ready treats.