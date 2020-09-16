10+ Apple Cinnamon Recipes to Try This Fall

Apple Cider Sangria Recipe

Our Apple Cider Sangria has just the right amount of booze, and it's super simple to put together, making it the perfect fall cocktail. Apples are seasonal and delicious, and they're even better when soaked in the sangria for several hours. The color is golden and clear, and it's lovely in the glass with ice cubes and fruit slices—but it's also gorgeous in a punch bowl for a party. Best of all, this gets better the longer it sits, since it gives the fruit and booze more time to intermingle. This Apple Cider Sangria is even classy enough to serve for Thanksgiving with appetizers or afternoon snacks before the big meal.