10 Homemade Bread Recipes That Use All-Purpose Flour

Updated September 18, 2022
Credit: Caroline Arcangeli; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Liz Mervosh

If you're an amateur bread baker, you may not have a vast array of flours stocked in your pantry. And why would you? All-purpose flour is great for, well, all purposes. These 20 easy bread recipes don't call for any fancy flours (not even bread flour). Whether you're looking to make classic sandwich bread or something a little more elaborate, you'll want to bookmark this collection of all-purpose flour-only bread recipes. 

Turmeric Banana Bread

Credit: Caroline Arcangeli; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Liz Mervosh

Turmeric Banana Bread Recipe

Though this company-worthy loaf is, no doubt, impressive, it's really nothing more than a foolproof banana bread recipe with a few flavor tricks up its sleeve. A power couple combo of earthy turmeric and fragrant cardamon play extremely well with banana's dense sweetness, boosting this classic quick bread's comfy-cozy factor to new heights.

Homemade Flatbreads

Credit: Christopher Testani; Styling: Thom Driver

Homemade Flatbreads Recipe

Flatbreads quickly cook on a griddle set over hot coals. Prep and portion the dough ahead to keep time at the grill to a minimum. Serve these homemade flatbreads with juicy grilled lamb and a trio of savory sauces. 

Rhubarb Bread With Pecan Streusel

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Rhubarb Bread With Pecan Streusel Recipe

This tender rhubarb bread has a light citrusy flavor and beautiful flecks of pink rhubarb throughout. The crunchy streusel on top, complete with brown sugar, pecans, and hints of cardamom and nutmeg, takes this bread over the top and adds a delightfully nutty flavor. Be sure to use the freshest in-season rhubarb possible.

Simple White Bread

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Simple White Bread Recipe

Three rises give this basic sandwich-style bread a delicate crumb and a soft texture.

Italian Easter Bread

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Kay Clark; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Italian Easter Bread Recipe

Our Italian Easter Bread is the perfect centerpiece for your Easter brunch. The bread is sweet, almost like challah or a sweet roll dough without cinnamon, while the orange glaze adds some bright flavor. Meanwhile, the dyed eggs add pops of color and will impress both kids and adults.

Classic Banana Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Anna Theoktisto

Classic Banana Bread Recipe

Our easy banana bread recipe is hands down the best. This classic recipe yields everything you want from a great banana bread: toasty sweetness, impeccable moistness, and a crispy top worth swooning over. Enjoy this go-to quick bread as a quick breakfast or a sweet afternoon snack; and for a real treat, try a warm slice slathered with softened cream cheese. 

Zucchini Bread

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Zucchini Bread Recipe

Use your bounty of zucchini for this sweet, moist quick bread, a long-time Cooking Light reader favorite. The recipe makes two loaves, so you can freeze one for later.

Butter Crust Sandwich Bread

Credit: Jan Smith

Butter Crust Sandwich Bread Recipe

Touch guides you in three ways as you make this bread: Knead the dough until it feels smooth and elastic; press it to see if it has risen enough; and then tap the baked loaf to determine if it has finished baking. Serve toasted with preserves, or use for sandwiches.

Banana-Oatmeal Bread

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lydia E. DeGaris

Banana-Oatmeal Bread Recipe

Give your usual banana bread a twist with this Banana-Oatmeal Bread recipe. It's perfect for breakfast but also great to snack on any time of the day.

Irish Brown Bread

Credit: Norman A. Plate

Irish Brown Bread Recipe

This simple crusty brown quick bread is one of the most popular Irish bread recipes and gets its hearty flavor from whole wheat flour and rolled oats.

