10 Homemade Bread Recipes That Use All-Purpose Flour
If you're an amateur bread baker, you may not have a vast array of flours stocked in your pantry. And why would you? All-purpose flour is great for, well, all purposes. These 20 easy bread recipes don't call for any fancy flours (not even bread flour). Whether you're looking to make classic sandwich bread or something a little more elaborate, you'll want to bookmark this collection of all-purpose flour-only bread recipes.
Turmeric Banana Bread
Though this company-worthy loaf is, no doubt, impressive, it's really nothing more than a foolproof banana bread recipe with a few flavor tricks up its sleeve. A power couple combo of earthy turmeric and fragrant cardamon play extremely well with banana's dense sweetness, boosting this classic quick bread's comfy-cozy factor to new heights.
Homemade Flatbreads
Flatbreads quickly cook on a griddle set over hot coals. Prep and portion the dough ahead to keep time at the grill to a minimum. Serve these homemade flatbreads with juicy grilled lamb and a trio of savory sauces.
Rhubarb Bread With Pecan Streusel
This tender rhubarb bread has a light citrusy flavor and beautiful flecks of pink rhubarb throughout. The crunchy streusel on top, complete with brown sugar, pecans, and hints of cardamom and nutmeg, takes this bread over the top and adds a delightfully nutty flavor. Be sure to use the freshest in-season rhubarb possible.
Simple White Bread
Three rises give this basic sandwich-style bread a delicate crumb and a soft texture.
Italian Easter Bread
Our Italian Easter Bread is the perfect centerpiece for your Easter brunch. The bread is sweet, almost like challah or a sweet roll dough without cinnamon, while the orange glaze adds some bright flavor. Meanwhile, the dyed eggs add pops of color and will impress both kids and adults.
Classic Banana Bread
Our easy banana bread recipe is hands down the best. This classic recipe yields everything you want from a great banana bread: toasty sweetness, impeccable moistness, and a crispy top worth swooning over. Enjoy this go-to quick bread as a quick breakfast or a sweet afternoon snack; and for a real treat, try a warm slice slathered with softened cream cheese.
Zucchini Bread
Use your bounty of zucchini for this sweet, moist quick bread, a long-time Cooking Light reader favorite. The recipe makes two loaves, so you can freeze one for later.
Butter Crust Sandwich Bread
Touch guides you in three ways as you make this bread: Knead the dough until it feels smooth and elastic; press it to see if it has risen enough; and then tap the baked loaf to determine if it has finished baking. Serve toasted with preserves, or use for sandwiches.
Banana-Oatmeal Bread
Give your usual banana bread a twist with this Banana-Oatmeal Bread recipe. It's perfect for breakfast but also great to snack on any time of the day.
Irish Brown Bread
This simple crusty brown quick bread is one of the most popular Irish bread recipes and gets its hearty flavor from whole wheat flour and rolled oats.