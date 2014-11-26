Streuseled Sweet Potato Casserole

Streuseled Sweet Potato CasseroleThanksgiving is tomorrow, and this is the first year I'm not stressed about it. Perhaps it's because I am no longer living at home (my mom stresses me out), or maybe it's because I'm realizing that there are more important things in the world than what kind of pie to serve or what side of the place setting the knife goes on. If you're stressed right now, let me tell you this: No matter what happens, even if you burn the turkey or spill the stuffing all over Uncle Jerry's shirt, life will go on. People will eat, drink, and have a great time, even if the dog knocks over your DIY centerpiece right before the guests arrive. Plus, you're less likely to make mistakes if you're relaxed, so kick off your heels, pour yourself a glass of wine, and have a little fun. I know I will!