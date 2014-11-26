Streuseled Sweet Potato Casserole
Streuseled Sweet Potato CasseroleThanksgiving is tomorrow, and this is the first year I'm not stressed about it. Perhaps it's because I am no longer living at home (my mom stresses me out), or maybe it's because I'm realizing that there are more important things in the world than what kind of pie to serve or what side of the place setting the knife goes on. If you're stressed right now, let me tell you this: No matter what happens, even if you burn the turkey or spill the stuffing all over Uncle Jerry's shirt, life will go on. People will eat, drink, and have a great time, even if the dog knocks over your DIY centerpiece right before the guests arrive. Plus, you're less likely to make mistakes if you're relaxed, so kick off your heels, pour yourself a glass of wine, and have a little fun. I know I will!
When I asked my husband what his favorite Thanksgiving dish was, he replied, "Sweet potato." He didn't specify what kind of sweet potato dish, and I presume he doesn't care. Give him his sweet potato and he will be happy. I guess that means my job is easy, right? Browsing our site for sweet potato recipes, I stumble upon this Streuseled Sweet Potato Casserole. It's pretty basic, but a classic recipe nonetheless. There are no marshmallows on top and that's a good sign. I don't mind a good mallow topping, but I know some of you are ardently opposed to any such notion. This casserole is sturdy, well-rounded, and perfectly sweet. It encourages you to go back for seconds, and maybe thirds. It assures you that you are a great cook. After all, who doesn't love a sweet potato casserole?
