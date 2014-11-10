Side Wars: Mashed Potatoes vs. Sweet Potato Casserole

Buttermilk-Parmesan Mashed PotatoesWhen it comes down to it, sides are the real focal point of the Thanksgiving feast. You can fuss over the turkey all day, but people are most likely going to talk about (and remember) the sides. They may even throw an adult temper tantrum if you replace Gram-Gram's green bean casserole with--gasp!--ROASTED VEGETABLES.

Thanksgiving is heavily steeped in tradition, which is why many cooks prepare the same, beloved family recipes every year. People tend to be very opinionated about certain topics, and holiday sides are without a doubt in the top 10. Stuffing or dressing? Jellied cranberry molds or free-form cranberry sauce? Mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole? That last one is a biggie. Take our poll to see how your favorite dish stacks up:

As a cook, you want to make people happy, but you may also want to try a new dish this year. Good news: There is ALWAYS room for more sides. I wouldn't suggest ditching your Great Aunt's cornbread dressing, but I would recommend adding an extra dish to the buffet this year. Pick something you're excited about making. Who knows? It just might become the next family heirloom.

