23 Pumpkin Bread Recipes
Pumpkin bread: A sure sign of the seasons changing and fall arriving. It's all of our favorite fall flavors and spices packed into one warm, fresh-out-of-the-oven loaf of quick bread. Slather a slice with butter at breakfast or enjoy pumpkin bread in biscuit or cornbread form with dinner. Our pumpkin bread recipes include everything from the usual suspects like cinnamon and nuts to unexpected ingredients like beer. Embrace fall flavor all season long with these easy pumpkin bread recipes for any and every occasion—from Halloween to football parties to Thanksgiving.
Chocolate Marble-Pumpkin Spice Bread
A chocolate swirl adds a decadent twist to your usual loaf of pumpkin bread. These marbled loaves start with one basic batter that is flavored two different ways. Use a stand mixer to make the basic batter, then divide it into two bowls, and hand stir in the pumpkin and chocolate components to each bowl. This delicious recipe can be divided into eight 5 3⁄4- x 3 1⁄4-inch mini loaf pans. Bake the loaves as directed, but start testing for doneness after 25 minutes in the oven.
Chocolate-Swirled Pumpkin Bundt
This pumpkin bundt can double as a dessert or breakfast this holiday season. Whole-wheat pastry flour keeps it on the healthier side, but also offers a heartier texture. Plus, the bittersweet chocolate melted through makes for a perfect pumpkin accompaniment.
Sticky-Bun Pumpkin Muffins
Muffin cup capacity will vary depending on pan manufacturer. Yield may increase if smaller muffin cups are used.
Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
Pumpkins aren't just for carving! You choose—Make Pumpkin Streusel Muffins or loaves. For loaves, spoon batter into 2 greased 8- x 4-inch loaf pans, and bake 55 minutes.
Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread
Mix the batter only until the dry ingredients disappear. (Lumps are normal.) Overmixing causes tough or misshapen loaves.
Pumpkin Spice Cornbread
Put a little something extra in that cornbread with this pumpkin spice variation that celebrates autumn's most famous flavor. Less than ten ingredients are all you need for this easy and classic cornbread recipe that includes seasonal ingredients like pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. If you want an added dose of sweetness, simply top with fresh honey butter.
Pecan-Topped Pumpkin Bread
This top-rated pumpkin bread offers great flavor without the extra fat and calories of traditional pumpkin bread recipes. A sprinkling of chopped pecans on top adds great seasonal flavor as well.
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread
Enjoy this sweet and spicy chocolate chip pumpkin bread for breakfast or as a tasty mid-afternoon treat.
Spicy Pumpkin Bread
This particular pumpkin bread gets its kick from a blend of allspice, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Top with a sprinkle of chopped walnuts for a salty crunch that pairs perfectly with the sweet, moist bread.
Pumpkin-Date Loaf with Cream Cheese Swirl
White cream cheese batter contrasts with the orange pumpkin in this loaf.
Spiced Pumpkin Bread
Nothing says "holidays" like the aromas of a cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves wafting from the kitchen as you bake a loaf of sweet pumpkin bread.
Easy Pumpkin Bread
This easy pumpkin bread recipe is sweet, moist, and perfect for breakfast with coffee or as a treat after dinner—it's the ultimate fall comfort food. Best of all, you likely have most of these ingredients in your pantry. If you want, you can make this pumpkin bread ahead of time or freeze it for later (check out our Test Kitchen Notes at the bottom of the recipe for instructions). Try adding mini chocolate chips or chopped walnuts to make it even sweeter.
Tip: For a slightly healthier version of this autumnal treat, subsitute applesauce for canola oil.
Pumpkin Streusel Bread
Skip the boxed mix and make this light and flavorful pumpkin bread for friends and family this holiday season. It's perfect for brunch; just slice, toast, and top with a smear of cream cheese. Heavenly.
Pumpkin-Honey Beer Quick Bread
Give the second loaf away, or wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for up to two months. Ground flaxseed and water add moisture to the batter for a smooth-textured bread.
Spiced Pumpkin Biscuits
A light hand with the dough will help to ensure tender biscuits. This method of folding the dough creates irresistible flaky layers. To maximize the number of biscuits you get from the recipe, gather the dough scraps after cutting and gently pat or reroll to a 3/4-inch thickness.
Golden Pumpkin-Walnut Loaf
Seal this quick bread in plastic, then wrap with a pretty kitchen towel and tie it up with a ribbon. Add a card that suggests toasting slices of this moist bread for breakfast and spreading with light cream cheese for a special treat. You can even include a small crock of cream cheese in a basket with the bread for a hand-delivered gift.
Pumpkin-Walnut Focaccia with Gruyère
The recipe makes two generous free-form loaves--one to enjoy now, and one to freeze later or give as a gift. If you're making the bread for the Chicken and Ham Sandwich with Artichoke-Tomato Spread, pat the dough into a 9-inch circle so the sandwiches will be easier to eat.
Mini Pumpkin Spice Loaves
These mini-pumpkin bread loaves are flavored with cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, filled with golden raisins, and topped with a sweet cream cheese frosting. If you're giving the loaves as gifts, you can put the frosting in a separate container for easier packaging.
Pumpkin-Chai Quickbread
Get all the heady spices of chai in this sweet quick bread. Serve a slice with a cup of tea for a delightful snack.
Farmer John's Favorite Pumpkin Bread
Rich spice flavors shine in this tender, cakelike bread. You can store this bread airtight at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.
Pumpkin-Date Corn Bread
This extra sweet version of cornbread is dressed up with pumpkin purée, plenty of spices, and pieces of chopped dates. You can mix-and-match as you prefer, using golden raisins instead or adding nuts like toasted pecans.
Pumpkin-Cranberry Loaf
Get a double dose of autumnal flavor in this bread that combines pumpkin and cranberries.
Pecan-Pumpkin Drops
Take canned pumpkin out of the pie shell realm and stir into tender drop biscuits. Making turkey soup tomorrow? You can serve these alongside, spread with a little honey butter.