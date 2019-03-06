How to Clean Every Appliance In Your Kitchen

There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity: A time to be born and a time to die, a time to clean the toaster and a time scrub your stovetop. But here's the thing—the time to clean your kitchen appliances comes around more often than you might think. Spring is absolutely not the only season for being concerned about cleaning the coffee maker. The good news is, many of your kitchen appliances are significantly easier to clean than you might imagine. And for those that are a legitimate pain to be saved for a motivated weekend project, we're here to walk you through every step of the process. From the simple task of cleaning your blender to more involved projects like cleaning the oven, here's how to clean every major appliance in your kitchen.