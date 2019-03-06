How to Clean Every Appliance In Your Kitchen
There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity: A time to be born and a time to die, a time to clean the toaster and a time scrub your stovetop. But here's the thing—the time to clean your kitchen appliances comes around more often than you might think. Spring is absolutely not the only season for being concerned about cleaning the coffee maker. The good news is, many of your kitchen appliances are significantly easier to clean than you might imagine. And for those that are a legitimate pain to be saved for a motivated weekend project, we're here to walk you through every step of the process. From the simple task of cleaning your blender to more involved projects like cleaning the oven, here's how to clean every major appliance in your kitchen.
How to Clean Your Waffle Iron
With all those nooks and crannies (that admittedly lead to the gloriously crispy ridges and valleys that are perfect for cradling pools of warm maple syrup), the waffle iron is easily one of the most annoying appliances to clean. All the same, if you want to live your best waffle live, you gotta do it eventually. We'll take you through it one step at a time.
How to Clean an Electric Stove
Do not fear what lurks beneath those coils; the time to unhook them and face the gunk is now! Electric grates generally mean you're not looking at the quick after-dinner wipe-down that one can pull with other stovetops, but just imagine how good it'll feel once this chore is finished.
How to Clean a Glass Stovetop
If you've ever spilt a splash of chicken stock or even starchy pasta water onto your glass stovetop while cooking, and left the mess to dry rather than immediately wiping it up… you know the truest definition of the word crusty. Fear not, it's actually not all that difficult to remove the caked-on crud.
How to Clean Your Oven
There's a solid chance you've literally never cleaned your current oven. No judgement, it's not exactly the most pressing task on anyone's to-do list. But supposing that one day you do get tired of that weird burning smell that fills your kitchen every time you preheat to 350° (probably because of the berry pie that bubbled over during baking last summer, coating the bottom of your oven in a layer of blackened sugar)—here are two foolproof methods for knocking out this weekend cleaning project.
How to Clean Your Refrigerator Drawers
As if cleaning the fridge isn't bad enough, dealing with the refrigerator drawers is like a whole separate chore. However, the most trying tasks in life are often the most important—not to mention, the most rewarding. So roll up your sleeves, folks; we're doing this.
How to Clean Your Instant Pot
If you are the proud owner of an Instant Pot, chances are, you use it a lot. That being the case, you should know how to take proper care of this hard-laboring kitchen workhorse so that it will stay in the best shape possible.
Seriously, Make Sure to Clean This One Part of Your Instant Pot
This small plastic piece is easily overlooked, but forgetting to clean it can lead to some seriously unappetizing developments in your favorite countertop appliance.
How to Clean Your Blender
To avoid stubborn gunk, you really should wash your blender immediately after use. Cleaning the blender by hand may seem like a pain, but it can be surprisingly easy. In fact, with this smart method, the blender practically cleans itself.
How to Clean Your Toaster
Yes, cleaning the toaster is actually something responsible adults do. And yes, cleaning it thoroughly requires a little more than hoisting the machine upside down and banging out the crumbs into the sink. Good news is, it's really not that much more. Unplug your toaster and let's do this.
How to Clean Your Dishwasher
Trust me, I realize it seems insane to clean a device thats primary purpose in your kitchen is to clean other objects, but it is actually necessary. I mean, think about it—you're filling the racks with dirty, drippy dishes, oftentimes leaving them there to hang out for a couple days while you fill with dishwasher. If you've never experienced an odorous case of dishwasher funk, consider yourself lucky… and clean your dishwasher while you count your blessings.
How to Clean Your Microwave
Ah yes, the age-old irrationally dreaded task of addressing thy sauce-, grease-, and grime-spattered microwave. No, it's not the most thrilling way you'll ever spend 20 minutes, but cleaning the microwave does offer some real-life payoffs. For one, food you reheat post-cleaning won't continue to absorb the odors of meals reheated days ago. And for two, now you can hold it over your housemates' heads that YOU cleaned the microwave, so maybe than can tackle one (or more) of the other appliances on this list.
How to Clean a Drip Coffee Maker
I totally understand the urge to dispose of your current drip coffee maker and buy a new one in lieu of cleaning the thing, but here's the thing—it's actually fairly easy to make cleaning this appliance a part of your weekly routine. And your coffee will taste all the better for it! This is truly one case where avoidance is not the answer.
How to Clean Your Teapot, Electric Water Heater, and Water Pitcher
These are some of the easiest kitchen items to entirely overlook cleaning, and simultaneously the most horrifying when you realize that you have no idea when they were last cleaned. Don't let that moment of panic happen to you as you're sipping a cup of relaxation tea you just brewed using water from an electric kettle that's probably never been washed.
The Hardest Places to Clean in Your Kitchen and How to Clean Them
